PCE January consumer inflation rose 0.3%, in line with expectations

Consumer spending inflation in January, as measured by the PCE index, was 0.3%, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis.From the same month one year ago, the PCE price index for January increased 2.4%. File photo by Cristobal Herrera-Ulashkevich/EPA-EFE

Feb. 29 (UPI) -- Consumer spending inflation rose slightly in January, in line with expectations, according to data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis Thursday. The personal consumption expenditures price index, or PCE increased 0.3% from the previous month and 2.4% from the 12 months beginning in January 2023, the monthly report said. Advertisement

Core PCE which strips out volatile food and energy prices rose 0.4%.

Ahead of Thursday's PCE inflation report the expectation among economists surveyed by the Wall Street Journal was that it would show a 0.4% increase from January with an annual rate at 2.8%.

The 2.4% annual rise in inflation was closer to the Federal Reserve's ideal target of 2% annual inflation and positive inflation news for the U.S. economy.

Income growth was also ahead of inflation for January with personal income increasing $233.7 billion, a rate of 1% in January while disposable personal income, which excludes personal taxes increased $67.6 billion or 0.3%.

PCE inflation cooled in December, increasing 0.2% over November for an annual rate of 2.9% in 2023. Those results were consistent with what Dow Jones economists expected. They showed inflation flat at 2.6% form January 2023.

Earlier this month the American public weighed in on what they think is causing inflation, with 59% citing corporate greed as a major cause of it, according to polling from Navigator research.

In that poll 72% of Democrats but just 45% of Republicans thought corporate greed was a major driver of inflation. Among independents 62% said corporate greed was a major cause of inflation.