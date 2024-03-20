Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 20, 2024 / 12:47 AM

Key races for November's general election take shape in Tuesday primaries

By Sheri Walsh
Incumbent Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, will face Trump-backed businessman Bernie Moreno in November's general election, after Moreno defeated Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose and Matt Dolan, whose family owns the Cleveland Guardians, in Tuesday's primary. File photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI
1 of 6 | Incumbent Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, will face Trump-backed businessman Bernie Moreno in November's general election, after Moreno defeated Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose and Matt Dolan, whose family owns the Cleveland Guardians, in Tuesday's primary. File photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

March 19 (UPI) -- As the results of Tuesday's primaries rolled in, with no bearing on the Democratic or Republican races for president as both President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump locked up their respective nominations last week, a number of key races took shape in Ohio, Illinois and California for November's general election.

With Republican primaries in Ohio, Illinois, Kansas, Arizona and Florida, Trump was declared the winner Tuesday night in every state. Democrats also held primaries in Illinois, Kansas, Ohio and Arizona, where Biden was also declared the winner in each state. Democrats canceled their primary in Florida and awarded all 224 delegates to Biden.

Advertisement

Tuesday saw a special election in California, where nine candidates are vying to serve out the remainder of former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's term, through Jan. 3, 2025, in the state's conservative 20th District. McCarthy, a Republican, announced in December he would leave office before the end of his term, after 17 years in Congress and just two months after he was ousted as House speaker.

Advertisement

Among the candidates are Republican state Assembly member Vince Fong, who has McCarthy's endorsement, as well as Trump's. Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux, a Republican, was also in the running.

Related

In California's special election, one candidate must win more than 50% of the vote or there will be a runoff between the top two candidates on May 21. Both Fong and Boudreaux have already advanced to November's ballot to run for a full term, following California's primary two weeks ago.

After the polls closed Tuesday night, Fong was leading with more than 40% of the vote to Boudreaux's 26%, both are short of the 50% required to be declared the winner and serve out McCarthy's term. Marisa Wood, a Democrat, is in third place with just over 23%.

In Ohio, Trump-backed businessman Bernie Moreno won the Republican nomination Tuesday night and will face Democratic incumbent Sen. Sherrod Brown in November's general election. Moreno defeated Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose and Matt Dolan, whose family owns the Cleveland Guardians baseball team. Brown ran unopposed.

Republicans battled for a vacant seat in Ohio's 6th district, after Rep. Bill Johnson resigned in January to become Youngstown State University president. A special election for the remainder of Johnson's term and a primary for a full term were both held Tuesday with state Sen. Michael Rulli beating state Rep. Reggie Stoltzfus and chiropractor Rick Tsai. Rulli will face Michael Kripchak in the general election after he beat Rylan Finzer.

Advertisement

Ohio's 2nd district seat is also open with Republican Rep. Brad Wenstrup's retirement, as 11 Republicans and one Democrat competed on a crowded ballot. Samantha Meadows won the Democratic nod and will advance to November's race, while Republican David Taylor was leading over 10 other candidates Tuesday night.

Republicans in Ohio voted in their primary to determine who will challenge Democratic incumbents Reps. Marcy Kaptur and Emilia Sykes in November.

Kaptur, who is seeking her 22nd term and is the longest-serving woman in Congress, is uncontested in Ohio's 9th district. She will face state Rep. Derek Merrin, who won more than 50% of the vote in Tuesday's primary over state Rep. Craig Riedel and former Napoleon Mayor Steve Lankenau.

Sykes is seeking her second term in the state's 13th district and was unchallenged in the primary. She will face state Sen. Kevin Coughlin, who won more than 64% of the vote in the Republican primary over Hudson City Council member Chris Banweg and former television technician for the Goodyear blimp Richard Morckel.

Two longtime Illinois incumbents, Republican Rep. Mike Bost and Democratic Rep. Danny Davis both faced challengers in Tuesday's primary and have survived to advance to November's general election.

Advertisement

Davis, 82, won the Democratic nomination with 53% of the vote as he runs for a 15th term in Chicago's 7th District. Davis beat out his four challengers that included City Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin and gun violence prevention advocate Kina Collins. Davis will face Chad Koppie, who ran uncontested on the Republican side, in the general election.

Bost, who is seeking a sixth term, faced former state Sen. Darren Bailey who was the Republican nominee for governor in 2022. Shortly after the polls closed, Bost was leading with more than 54% of the vote. On the Democratic side of the ticket, Brian Roberts was leading with more than 60% and is expected to face Bost in the general election.

Democratic Rep. Eric Sorensen of Illinois is seeking his second term and was uncontested in Tuesday's primary. He will face retired Judge Joe McGraw, who captured more than 67% of the vote for the Republican nomination over farmer and former union president Scott Crowl.

Latest Headlines

Trump presses Supreme Court for 'absolute immunity' from election charges
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Trump presses Supreme Court for 'absolute immunity' from election charges
March 19 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump called on the Supreme Court on Tuesday to rule that he has "absolute immunity" from charges stemming from his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 general election.
After merger failure, JetBlue now says it will cut back flights, routes
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
After merger failure, JetBlue now says it will cut back flights, routes
March 19 (UPI) -- New York-based JetBlue Airways said Tuesday that the airline plan to cut back flight routes in spots dotted around the United States, Mexico and South America to cut costs after a failed merger with Spirit Airlines.
Former U.S. military leaders assess 2021 troop withdrawal from Afghanistan
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Former U.S. military leaders assess 2021 troop withdrawal from Afghanistan
March 19 (UPI) -- The two top former U.S. military officials who oversaw the 2021 American withdraw from Afghanistan testified at a congressional hearing on events that unfolded before and after the U.S. pull out.
2 Mississippi deputies sentenced for roles in 'Goon Squad' torture of 2 Black men
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
2 Mississippi deputies sentenced for roles in 'Goon Squad' torture of 2 Black men
March 19 (UPI) -- The second of six former Mississippi sheriff's deputies who admitted to the abuse and torture of two Black men in 2023 was sentenced Tuesday to more than 17 years in jail by a federal judge.
Mega Millions jackpot hits $893 million for Tuesday's drawing
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Mega Millions jackpot hits $893 million for Tuesday's drawing
March 19 (UPI) -- Tuesday night's Mega Millions jackpot inched closer to $1 billion as the latest prize grew to $893 million, or more than $421 million in cash, the sixth largest jackpot ever.
Supreme Court permits Texas police to arrest those who illegally cross border
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Supreme Court permits Texas police to arrest those who illegally cross border
March 19 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled that a law allowing Texas police to arrest people suspected of illegally crossing the Texas-Mexico border can take effect while a legal battle over a new state law plays out.
Customs officials warn about risks of popular Easter egg tradition on Southwest border
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Customs officials warn about risks of popular Easter egg tradition on Southwest border
March 19 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials on Tuesday warned Easter celebrants about restrictions on cascarones, a popular part of holiday celebrations in Mexico and the U.S. Southwest.
Trump associate Pete Navarro begins 4-month jail sentence for contempt of Congress
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Trump associate Pete Navarro begins 4-month jail sentence for contempt of Congress
March 19 (UPI) -- The ex-Trump administration official will begin on Tuesday a four-month prison sentence in Miami becoming the first former White House official to serve jail time for contempt of congress.
Joe Biden, congressional leaders agree on budget deal
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Joe Biden, congressional leaders agree on budget deal
March 19 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and congressional leaders said Tuesday they have reached an agreement for funding the government for the rest of the fiscal year.
United States confirms IDF killing of high-ranking Hamas leader Marwan Issa
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
United States confirms IDF killing of high-ranking Hamas leader Marwan Issa
March 19 (UPI) -- Israel killed a top Hamas leader in an operation last week, U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan confirmed.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ohio mother sentenced to life in prison for death of toddler left home alone
Ohio mother sentenced to life in prison for death of toddler left home alone
Anti-gov't extremist sentenced to life over fatal drive-by shooting of security guard
Anti-gov't extremist sentenced to life over fatal drive-by shooting of security guard
2 Mississippi deputies sentenced for roles in 'Goon Squad' torture of 2 Black men
2 Mississippi deputies sentenced for roles in 'Goon Squad' torture of 2 Black men
United States confirms IDF killing of high-ranking Hamas leader Marwan Issa
United States confirms IDF killing of high-ranking Hamas leader Marwan Issa
Joe Biden, congressional leaders agree on budget deal
Joe Biden, congressional leaders agree on budget deal
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement