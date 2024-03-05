Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 5, 2024 / 4:26 PM

Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema says she won't seek second term

By Chris Benson
Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (pictured on Capitol Hill in 2022) said Tuesday she will not seek a second term. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
1 of 2 | Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (pictured on Capitol Hill in 2022) said Tuesday she will not seek a second term. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

March 5 (UPI) -- Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema said Tuesday she will not seek a second term.

Had she run, Sinema -- one of only three independent senators -- would have been in a highly contested three-way race that would have included two other high-profile Republican and Democrat candidates.

Advertisement

"In 2017, I warned we were approaching a crossroads. Our democracy was weakened by government dysfunction and the constant pull to the extremes by both political parties," Sinema said in her video announcement.

Sinema -- who left the Democratic Party in 2022 to become a registered independent -- faced U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., as a possible challenger in what would have been a three-way race in a tough re-election bid along with Republican and 2022 gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake.

Related

Lake is favored by many to be Arizona's Republican Senate nominee and possibly the state's next senator.

"Americans still choose to retreat further to their partisan corners," Sinema said on social media, adding that "the only political victories that matter these days are symbolic."

At the time of her switch in political parties, Sinema told CNN how she "never fit neatly into any party box. I've never really tried. I don't want to."

Advertisement

"Removing myself from the partisan structure -- not only is it true to who I am and how I operate, I also think it'll provide a place of belonging for many folks across the state and the country, who also are tired of the partisanship," she said in 2022 as to why she became a registered independent.

Sinema was a Green Party members before getting elected as a Democrat to congress in 2012 before her 2018 election to the Senate and was often a pivotal vote in the first two years of its 50-50 split when President Joe Biden took office in 2021.

Gallego thanked Sinema on social media, saying, "It is time for Democrats, independents and Republicans to come together."

Lake, a former television personality, also thanked Sinema for her serving while noting how she had covered Sinema for a number of years.

"We may not agree on everything, but I know she shares my love for Arizona," Lake said on X.

Latest Headlines

Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday drawing reaches $650 million
U.S. News // 24 minutes ago
Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday drawing reaches $650 million
March 5 (UPI) -- The Mega Millions jackpot has reached $650 million as it heads into Tuesday night's drawing at 11 p.m. EDT.
Labor Department: Pork farm retaliated against employee with severed pig's head
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Labor Department: Pork farm retaliated against employee with severed pig's head
March 5 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Labor asked for an injunction Tuesday against Tennessee-based Tosh Pork for retaliating against employees. In one case an employee found a severed pig head at their workstation.
Half million users hit by Meta outage on Facebook, Instagram platforms
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Half million users hit by Meta outage on Facebook, Instagram platforms
March 5 (UPI) -- Users on the three platforms owned by social media giant Meta on Tuesday experienced an hours-long glitch in what was Meta's second major technical mishap in nearly three years.
Jordanian Armed Forces assist U.S. in making another airdrop of aid in Gaza
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Jordanian Armed Forces assist U.S. in making another airdrop of aid in Gaza
March 5 (UPI) -- The U.S. Central Command said Tuesday that it and Royal Jordanian Armed Forces had made another airdrop of food aid into Gaza.
1 dead in Michigan industrial fire that sent exploding canisters flying
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
1 dead in Michigan industrial fire that sent exploding canisters flying
March 5 (UPI) -- A man was killed and a firefighter injured Monday night when a fire in an industrial building in Clinton Township, Mich., caused canisters to explode, sending debris as far as a mile.
Temporary 'Lake Manly' in Death Valley closed to kayaks
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Temporary 'Lake Manly' in Death Valley closed to kayaks
March 5 (UPI) -- "Lake Manly," a temporary lake formed in Death Valley, has now closed to tourists looking to boat the pluvial waters.
Outbreaks of illness tied to raw milk raise concerns
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Outbreaks of illness tied to raw milk raise concerns
March 5 (UPI) -- Recent outbreaks of illness in the United States are raising renewed concerns about selling and consuming raw milk and raw milk products.
5 dead after single-engine plane crash in Nashville
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
5 dead after single-engine plane crash in Nashville
March 5 (UPI) -- Five people died Monday night after a small airplane crashed alongside Interstate 40 in Nashville near suburban Charlotte Park.
Super Tuesday 2024: 16 states voting for presidential nominees
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Super Tuesday 2024: 16 states voting for presidential nominees
March 5 (UPI) -- Voters are casting ballots in 16 states to select the Republican and Democratic nominees for the 2024 presidential election on Super Tuesday.
White House to establish 'strike force' to tackle unfair, illegal pricing
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
White House to establish 'strike force' to tackle unfair, illegal pricing
March 5 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden announced a task force that would tackle junkie fees that cost Americans $20 billion each year and other "unfair and illegal pricing" by corporations, the White House said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Temporary 'Lake Manly' in Death Valley closed to kayaks
Temporary 'Lake Manly' in Death Valley closed to kayaks
Outbreaks of illness tied to raw milk raise concerns
Outbreaks of illness tied to raw milk raise concerns
Trump opposes 'unconstitutional' gag order in N.Y. hush-money case
Trump opposes 'unconstitutional' gag order in N.Y. hush-money case
North Korea warns of 'dear price' for U.S.-South Korea joint military exercise
North Korea warns of 'dear price' for U.S.-South Korea joint military exercise
U.N.: 'Cruel, inhuman, degrading' sexual violence perpetrated in Oct. 7 attacks on Israel
U.N.: 'Cruel, inhuman, degrading' sexual violence perpetrated in Oct. 7 attacks on Israel
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement