Mega Millions jackpot lottery tickets are selling fast as the jackpot hit $893 million, the sixth largest jackpot ever, for Tuesday's drawing. No one has won the top prize since Dec. 8. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 19 (UPI) -- Tuesday night's Mega Millions jackpot inched closer to $1 billion as the latest prize grew to $893 million, or more than $421 million in cash, the sixth largest jackpot ever. No one has won the Mega Millions jackpot since Dec. 8, when two tickets in California claimed the top prize. Advertisement

In the most recent drawing Friday, there were a total of more than 1.5 million winning tickets at all non-jackpot prize levels. Friday's Mega Millions jackpot had no winner and was worth $815 million. The winning numbers were 13, 25, 50, 51 and 66 with the Mega Ball 6.

Tickets for the $2 game are sold in 45 states, in addition to Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Players can add the Megaplier for an additional dollar to increase their non-jackpot prizes.

While Tuesday's drawing is the sixth largest Mega Millions jackpot, the five largest prizes each topped $1 billion, with the biggest winnings topping $1.6 billion last August.

Tuesday's drawing will be announced at 11 p.m. EDT, with the draw video available through the Mega Millions website.

Half of the proceeds from each Mega Millions ticket remains in the state where the ticket was purchased, to support retailer commissions and designated causes.