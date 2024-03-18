Supreme Court extends hold on new Texas law that allows state to arrest migrants

March 18 (UPI) -- Justice Samuel Alito on Monday indefinitely extended the Supreme Court's temporary hold on a Texas law that would detain and jail migrants who illegally cross the U.S. border.
Alito extended an prior order that paused enforcement of a new Texas immigration law empowering state and local law enforcement to arrest those who illegally cross the southern border into Texas. A prior Supreme Court order halting the arrests expired moments before Alito extended it indefinitely, NBC News and CBS News reported.