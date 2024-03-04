Trending
March 4, 2024 / 8:38 PM

Supreme Court temporarily halts rollout of Texas migrant arrest law

By Don Jacobson
A member of a Texas border task force is shown patrolling along the Rio Grande near El Paso on May 11, 2023. The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the implementation of new state law allowing local police to arrest and criminally charge migrants entering the country without authorization. File Photo courtesy of Texas Army National Guard
A member of a Texas border task force is shown patrolling along the Rio Grande near El Paso on May 11, 2023. The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the implementation of new state law allowing local police to arrest and criminally charge migrants entering the country without authorization. File Photo courtesy of Texas Army National Guard | License Photo

March 4 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court on Monday moved to temporarily halt the introduction of a new Texas law under which local authorities would be allowed to arrest migrants believed to be illegally entering the country.

In an order issued by Justice Samuel Alito, the high court delayed the implementation of the measure until 5 p.m. on March 13.

His order stays a decision from the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals issued over the weekend that would have allowed police to begin enforcing the controversial law as soon as Saturday.

Prior to that, a federal judge in Austin had halted implementation of Senate Bill 4 as the court battle continued playing out. Texas is being sued by the Biden administration and several immigration advocacy organizations over its provisions, which represent the latest attempt by Republican Gov. Gregg Abbott to deter increasing numbers of migrants from crossing the Rio Grande.

Under the law, crossing Texas-Mexico border illegally would become gross misdemeanor carrying a penalty of up to six months in jail, with repeat offenders facing possible felony charges with a punishment up to 20 years in prison.

The law also demands that judges order migrants returned to Mexico if they are convicted.

Abbott has called the influx of record numbers of migrant an "invasion" and Republican political candidates across the country, including former President Donald Trump, have used the migrant issue to bash Democrats and President Joe Biden.

The Department of Justice, however, vehemently opposes the Texas law, which it sees as a usurpation of the federal government's constitutional right to control and manage the nation's borders.

"SB 4 is clearly unconstitutional," Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta said shortly after its adoption in January. "Under the Supremacy Clause of the Constitution and longstanding Supreme Court precedent, states cannot adopt immigration laws that interfere with the framework enacted by Congress."

The administration says the Supreme Court confirmed in Arizona vs. United States that decisions relating to removal of noncitizens from the United States crosses over into the realm of foreign relations, which, it argues, "must be made with one voice."

Giving local Texas authorities the power to unilaterally arrest and deport migrants "impedes the federal government's ability to enforce entry and removal provisions of federal law and interferes with its conduct of foreign relations," Gupta said.

Latest Headlines

Trump opposes 'unconstitutional' gag order in N.Y. hush-money case
U.S. News // 23 minutes ago
Trump opposes 'unconstitutional' gag order in N.Y. hush-money case
March 4 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump's legal team filed their opposition Monday to a limited gag order motion in his New York hush money case, calling it "unconstitutional and unlawful."
Bitcoin tops $67K, edges closer to all-time high
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Bitcoin tops $67K, edges closer to all-time high
March 4 (UPI) -- Bitcoin edged closer to an all-time high Monday, as it topped $67,000. The largest crypto asset neared its own record high of $69,000, as it rapidly approached silver's nearly $1.4 trillion market capitalization.
Ammo supplier testifies he never provided live rounds to 'Rust' set
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Ammo supplier testifies he never provided live rounds to 'Rust' set
March 4 (UPI) -- A business owner who supplied prop firearms for the movie Rust testified Monday he never gave live ammunition to the production as prosecutors sought to prove manslaughter charges against the film's armorer.
Ex-Venezuela National Guard officer charged in bribery, other crimes in Florida
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Ex-Venezuela National Guard officer charged in bribery, other crimes in Florida
March 4 (UPI) -- The U.S. Justice Department said Monday that a former Venezuelan military official had pleaded guilty to charges of money laundering, bribing foreign officials and for defrauding foreign financial institutions.
U.S. Coast Guard, British sailors seize 6,000 pounds of cocaine in Caribbean Sea
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. Coast Guard, British sailors seize 6,000 pounds of cocaine in Caribbean Sea
March 4 (UPI) -- The U.S. Coast Guard and a British warship have recovered some 6,000 pounds of cocaine, with an estimated street value of $280 million, from a speedboat near the U.S. Virgin Islands, officials announced Monday.
NAACP files civil rights complaint over Minnesota's child welfare practices
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
NAACP files civil rights complaint over Minnesota's child welfare practices
March 4 (UPI) -- The state of Minnesota and its two largest counties have engaged in systematic discrimination against Black families in their child welfare policies, according to a complaint filed Monday.
First person to breach U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 found guilty, faces June sentencing
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
First person to breach U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 found guilty, faces June sentencing
March 4 (UPI) -- The Kentucky man who was the first known person to breach the U.S. Capitol building during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack was found guilty Monday by a Washington, D.C., court.
4 California deputies injured after suspect leads chase before dying in crash
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
4 California deputies injured after suspect leads chase before dying in crash
March 4 (UPI) -- One man is dead after four sheriff's deputies were injured early Monday in California in an incident that remains under investigation.
Supreme Court reverses Colorado ruling; Donald Trump eligible for ballot
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Supreme Court reverses Colorado ruling; Donald Trump eligible for ballot
March 4 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Monday that former President Donald Trump can appear on the ballot, reversing a ruling by the Colorado Supreme Court.
Efforts to protect endangered North Atlantic right whales get $500K boost
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Efforts to protect endangered North Atlantic right whales get $500K boost
March 4 (UPI) -- Efforts to preserve the severely endangered population of North Atlantic right whales were bolstered Monday with $500,000 in funding to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and NASA.
