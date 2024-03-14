Trending
U.S. News
March 14, 2024 / 9:47 PM

U.S. Senate confirms ambassador to Haiti amid violence

By Mark Moran
Protesters demand the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, March 7, 2024. Amid the violence and chaos, the U.S. Senate confirmed a new ambassador to the country Thursday. EPA-EFE/Johnson Sabin
March 14 (UPI) -- Against the backdrop of political uncertainty and escalating violence in Haiti, the Senate on Thursday confirmed Dennis Hankins ambassador to the Caribbean country.

The White House urged "swift confirmation" of Hankins amid growing violence in Haiti when President Joe Biden nominated the longtime diplomat last May. He was confirmed 89-1 with 10- Senators not voting.

"This is a critical time to make sure that we have an ambassador in place, and we certainly urgently need him in place," National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters Thursday. "And again, we're working with our partners on Capitol Hill to get him confirmed as soon as possible. We certainly hope that that vote proceeds swiftly and in the affirmative."

Hankins assumes the job just days after Haiti's prime minister, Ariel Henry, announced plans to resign as violent gangs have swept through the capital, Port-au-Prince.

The plane carrying Henry changed course and landed in Puerto Rico earlier this month because of threats at the airport in Haiti. Gang leader Jimmy Cherizier, known as "Barbecue," threatened violence if Henry did not resign.

The U.S. added security forces at the U.S. Embassy in Haiti and airlifted nonessential personnel out of the country.

Adding to the chaos in the country, Haiti is still reeling in the wake of a fire in a penitentiary after 4,000 prisoners escaped earlier this month.

Biden sent a letter Thursday to House Speaker Mike Johnson that said "United States Armed Forces personnel are anticipated to remain in Haiti for as long as the security environment requires."

"Although this military security force is equipped for combat, its movement was undertaken as a precautionary measure solely for the purpose of protecting United States diplomatic facilities and diplomatic personnel," the president wrote in the letter.

Hankins will be the first full ambassador in Haiti since October 2021. He has been a foreign policy adviser in the Pentagon and has held U.S. diplomatic posts in Saudi Arabia, Sudan and Mozambique, the White House said. He has also served as the nonimmigrant visa chief and refugee coordinator in Haiti.

