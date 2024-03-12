Trending
March 12, 2024 / 4:19 AM

Haitian PM Ariel Henry resigns amid surge in gang violence

By Darryl Coote
Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry resigned late Monday following mounting pressure to step down as gang violence surges in the capital Port-au-Prince. Photo by Johnson Sabin/EPA-EFE
Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry resigned late Monday following mounting pressure to step down as gang violence surges in the capital Port-au-Prince. Photo by Johnson Sabin/EPA-EFE

March 12 (UPI) -- Embattled Prime Minister Ariel Henry of Haiti announced late Monday that he was resigning amid mounting pressure for him to do so as the capital of Port-au-Prince has been subsumed by gang violence.

Henry announced his resignation in a recorded statement published online, stating his government will "immediately" step down following the installation of a transitional presidential council.

"For more than a week, our country has seen an increase in acts of violence against the population. Assassinations, attacks against law enforcement, systematic looting, destruction of public and private buildings," he said.

"The government that I lead cannot remain insensitive to this situation. As I have always said, no sacrifice is too great for our country Haiti."

The announcement came as Caribbean leaders were meeting in Jamaica to discuss the creation of a transnational council. During a press conference late Monday, CARICOM's chairman, President Irfaan Ali of Guyana, said they acknowledged Henry's resignation.

He also announced on behalf of CARICOM a commitment for the creation of "a transitional governance arrangment, which paves the way for a peaceful transition of power."

He said the arrangment includes the continuance of governance, an action plan for near-term security and a roadmap toward free and fair elections in Haiti.

He added that Henry has been in constant contact with CARICOM throughout the process, and the prime minister has assured them in his words and actions "of his selfless intent" to see Haiti succeed.

"And that is all we want to see as a collective," Ali said. "We want to see the success of Haiti and we want to see the success of the Haitian people. They deserve this. They deserve nothing less."

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken participated in the meetings in Jamaica, and announced the Pentagon was doubling its support for a United Nations security mission to Haiti from $100 million to $200 million. He also unveiled $33 million in humanitarian assistance to support the Caribbean nation's health and food security.

"We can help restore a foundation of security that can address the tremendous suffering that innocent Haitians are experiencing, and help create the conditions that will enable them to have that opportunity," Blinken said.

Henry left Haiti for Kenya earlier this month when he secured a deal for the deployment of 1,000 police officers of a multi-national security mission to the Hispaniola nation.

While in Africa, gang violence erupted in Port-au-Prince, resulting in the escape of more than 3,500 inmates incarcerated at two prisons.

Haitian gang leader Jimmy Cherizier, a former police officer who goes by the name Barbecue, has taken credit for the recent outbreak in violence. He has threatened further violence to force Henry to resign.

According to a recent report by the United Nation's agency for migration, the eruption in violence has displaced more than 15,000 Haitians in the last week.

"People living in the capital are locked in, they have nowhere to go," Philippe Branchat, the International Organization for Migration's chief in Haiti, said in a statement. "The capital is surrounded by armed groups and danger. It is a city under siege."

Henry, who is currently in Puerto Rico, became the leader of Haiti following the assassination of President Jovenel Moise in July 2021. But his term in office was supposed to have ended last month, according to a 2022 political agreement.

Haiti is no stranger to gang violence, with 80% of Port-au-Prince under gang territorial control, according to the independent ACAPS humanitarian analysis nonprofit organization.

