U.S. News
March 11, 2024 / 9:41 AM

U.S. airlifts non-essential personnel from Haiti embassy amid gang violence

By Clyde Hughes
Employees at the U.S. embassy in Haiti were airlifted out amid gang violence and unrest as leaders of Caribbean nations were set to meet in Jamaica to discuss a response. Protesters seen here gathered to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry on Thursday. Photo by Johnson Sabin/EPA-EFE
Photo by Johnson Sabin/EPA-EFE

March 11 (UPI) -- The United States started evacuating its embassy in Haiti's capital over the weekend in the face of deteriorating conditions there while Caribbean leaders were set to gather in Jamaica on Monday to find a response.

The U.S. military airlifted staff members out of its Port-au-Prince facility while beefing up security around its diplomatic complex via airlift, according to the U.S. Southern Command.

Officials said the removal of all non-essential personnel will continue until completed.

No Haitians were on the aircraft and Southern Command said airlifting U.S. personnel to and from the embassy was standard practice for enhancing security at various embassies throughout the world.

"Our embassy remains focused on advancing U.S. government efforts to support the Haitian people, including mobilizing the Haitian National Police, expediting the deployment of the United Nations-authorized Multinational Security Support mission and accelerating a peaceful transition of power via free and fair elections," Southern Command said.

U.S. officials said, though, that the embassy at this point will remain open.

"The increase in gang violence around the U.S. embassy and the airport prompted the State Department to make arrangements for some other embassy employees," the U.S. embassy in Haiti said on X.

"The U.S. Department of State is always taking appropriate measures for all our embassies and consulates around the world, according to its mission, and the security and sanitary conditions in the country where they are located. Our highest priority is the safety of American citizens abroad."

The European Union on Sunday said that it had temporarily closed the offices of its embassy in Haiti and "reduced its presence in the country to a minimum."

Street gangs have been overrunning authorities in Port-au-Prince, turning the nation's capital into a chaotic state. Gangs have raided government offices, attacked police stations and looted ports of critical supplies and food.

Conditions have deteriorated so badly that current prime minister Ariel Henry has been prevented from returning, remaining in Puerto Rico.

In the meantime, Guyana President Irfaan Ali was set to lead a delegation of Caribbean countries meeting in Jamaica to talk about how to return stability and security to Haiti as well as the reliable distribution of humanitarian aid.

