March 14, 2024 / 5:50 PM

Fire erupts inside Haiti's National Penitentiary after nearly 4,000 prisoners escape

By Ehren Wynder
Protesters attend a demonstration held to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry earlier this month in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. A fire erupted Thursday in the now empty National Penitentiary after gangs led a jailbreak of nearly 4,000 prisoners earlier this month. Photo by Johnson Sabin/EPA-EFE
Protesters attend a demonstration held to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry earlier this month in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. A fire erupted Thursday in the now empty National Penitentiary after gangs led a jailbreak of nearly 4,000 prisoners earlier this month. Photo by Johnson Sabin/EPA-EFE

March 14 (UPI) -- Black smoke could be seen billowing out of Haiti's National Penitentiary Thursday after armed gangs led a jailbreak earlier this month.

The fire that broke out at the now-empty prison is the latest incident in the chaos-stricken capital of Port-au-Prince amid Prime Minister Ariel Henry's announced resignation.

Marie Yolene Gilles, a human-rights activist with Eyes Wide Open/La Fondasyon Je Klere, which monitors Haiti's prison system, told the Miami Herald that the fire at the prison appeared to have started in the high-security part of the prison where kidnappers and high profile criminals were kept.

The source of the blaze is unknown, but it is so far suspected to have been accidental, the Miami Herald said.

The prison now stands empty after armed gangs stormed it on March 2 and freed nearly 4,000 prisoners, including notable gang leaders.

The few prisoners who did not escape were relocated within a day of the attack. Among those were 17 Colombians indicted in the July 2021 assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse.

With mounting pressure from international leaders for him to step down, Henry has vowed to dissolve his administration once a transitional council has been established.

Port-au-Prince now is all but in the hands of gangs who lashed out at Henry's previous bid to remain in power until August 2025. According to a 2022 political agreement, his term as prime minister should have ended in February.

Jimmy "Barbecue" Chérizier, a former police officer and leader of the powerful G9 Family and Allies gang has called for "civil war" and "genocide" if Henry would not resign.

The embattled prime minister has been in Puerto Rico for most of the month, unable to return to his country after traveling to Kenya to lobby for a United Nations-led task force to reestablish order.

The United Nations said Thursday it plans to send humanitarian aid to Haiti across its border with the Dominican Republic.

The U.S. Marines on Wednesday deployed an anti-terrorism security team to protect the U.S. Embassy in Port-au-Prince.

U.S. Southern Command has said the embassy remains open but in limited capacity after Marines airlifted non-essential personnel to safety.

Latest Headlines

U.S. continues to airdrop aid into Gaza
World News // 4 hours ago
U.S. continues to airdrop aid into Gaza
March 14 (UPI) -- U.S. Central Command and Royal Jordanian Air Force successfully conducted food drops into northern Gaza on Thursday in a continued effort to alleviate starvation in the war-torn area.
Britain updates 'extremism' definition amid Israel-Hamas war
World News // 9 hours ago
Britain updates 'extremism' definition amid Israel-Hamas war
March 14 (UPI) -- The British government unveiled an updated definition of extremism in the wake of the Oct. 7 attacks on Israel to ensure it does not legitimize or fund groups promoting ideologies that pose a threat to liberal democracy.
EU probes AliExpress for potential Digital Services Act violations
World News // 6 hours ago
EU probes AliExpress for potential Digital Services Act violations
March 14 (UPI) -- The European Commission has opened an inquiry into Chinese based retail outlet AliExpress, which is a subsidiary of Alibaba, over the sale of illegal content.
NATO head Jens Stoltenberg urges alliance to step up military aid to Ukraine
World News // 7 hours ago
NATO head Jens Stoltenberg urges alliance to step up military aid to Ukraine
March 14 (UPI) -- NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg used his annual review of the "state of the alliance" to urge members of the newly-expanded 32-country military pact to increase the flow of weapons and ammunition to Ukraine.
Japanese high court rules lack of same-sex marriage recognition unconstitutional
World News // 11 hours ago
Japanese high court rules lack of same-sex marriage recognition unconstitutional
March 14 (UPI) -- A Japanese high court said on Thursday the government has violated its constitution's right to equality by not legally recognizing same-sex marriage.
Denmark plans to draft women as it seeks to bolster military
World News // 13 hours ago
Denmark plans to draft women as it seeks to bolster military
March 14 (UPI) -- Denmark plans to conscript women into its military, it defense ministry said, as it seeks to bolster its ranks while strengthening its armed forces.
Kim Jong Un test-drives North Korea's new battle tank
World News // 15 hours ago
Kim Jong Un test-drives North Korea's new battle tank
SEOUL, March 14 (UPI) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw a military training drill and drove a new battle tank, which he claimed was the world's "most powerful," state-run media reported Thursday.
In contentious meeting, Knesset passes war budget as Israel's war cabinet faces dissolution
World News // 1 day ago
In contentious meeting, Knesset passes war budget as Israel's war cabinet faces dissolution
March 13 (UPI) -- Israel's Knesset approved a 2024 war budget in a contentious session Wednesday on a vote of 62-55. The war cabinet and National Unity Coalition could be dissolved as the right-wing New Hope party leaves.
Elon Musk visits German Tesla plant as it reopens after suspected arson
World News // 1 day ago
Elon Musk visits German Tesla plant as it reopens after suspected arson
March 13 (UPI) -- Tesla founder Elon Musk visited the electric car company's factory in the German state of Brandenburg on Wednesday after it was closed earlier this month after a suspected arson attack.
U.S. to resume Osprey flights in Japan following Pentagon clearance
World News // 1 day ago
U.S. to resume Osprey flights in Japan following Pentagon clearance
March 13 (UPI) -- The Japanese Defense Ministry said on Wednesday that it will resume using the V-22 Osprey aircraft with U.S. forces on Thursday after it was cleared to return last week.
