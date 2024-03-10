Advertisement
World News
March 10, 2024 / 9:32 AM

CARICOM leaders to meet Monday to discuss solution to violence in Haiti

By Ehren Wynder
A person rides a motorcycle through street fires, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, a day after gang violence left at least five dead and twenty injured. Caribbean Community officials plan to hold a meeting with Haitian stakeholders Monday to discuss solutions to the political violence in the island nation. Photo by Johnson Sabin/EPA-EFE
A person rides a motorcycle through street fires, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, a day after gang violence left at least five dead and twenty injured. Caribbean Community officials plan to hold a meeting with Haitian stakeholders Monday to discuss solutions to the political violence in the island nation. Photo by Johnson Sabin/EPA-EFE

March 9 (UPI) -- Caribbean leaders plan to meet Monday in Jamaica to discuss a solution to the political violence in Haiti.

Irfaan Ali, president of Guyana and Caribbean Community chair said in a video statement Friday that the meeting is being called to "urgently address this current state of affairs and all other matters critical to the stabilization of security and the provision of urgent humanitarian aid to the people of Haiti."

Advertisement

Ali also noted CARICOM leaders are in "deep" discussion with various stakeholders in Haiti and the country's Prime Minister Ariel Henry.

Henry, who became prime minister after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise in July 2021 remains in Puerto Rico, unable to return to Haiti after he traveled to Kenya to approve a United Nations-sanctioned foreign military force to diffuse the situation in his country.

Related

Kenya's High Court, however, declared the plan to send a Kenyan-led force to Haiti was unconstitutional.

Henry faces increased pressure to resign from international leaders and violent gangs who have all but overtaken the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince, according to an EFE report.

According to a 2022 political agreement, Henry's term should have ended in February, yet he remains in power and has talked of delaying the election until August 2025.

Advertisement

The decision has sparked a string of violent gang activity most of which was aimed at government buildings in recent weeks. EFE reported that heavy gunfire occurred Friday night near the National Palace.

Jimmy "Barbecue" Chérizier, leader of the G9 Family and Allies gang has threatened "civil war" and "genocide" if Henry will not step down.

According to a statement from the U.S. Embassy in Haiti, Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with the Haitian prime minister Thursday. Blinken reportedly expressed support for the proposed partnership with CARICOM and Haitian stakeholders to expedite a peaceful transition of power.

"The secretary urged Henry to support this proposal in the interest of restoring peace and stability to Haiti so the Haitian people can resume their daily lives free from violence and despair," the statement read.

Latest Headlines

Irish voters hand resounding defeat to proposed family and care amendments
World News // 1 hour ago
Irish voters hand resounding defeat to proposed family and care amendments
March 9 (UPI) -- Voters on Saturday rejected two amendments to Ireland's constitution that aimed to give more inclusive language around family and caregivers.
Israeli strikes hit tallest residential tower in southern Gaza city of Rafah
World News // 20 hours ago
Israeli strikes hit tallest residential tower in southern Gaza city of Rafah
March 9 (UPI) -- Israeli military forces hit a large residential tower in the city of Rafah in southern Gaza overnight on Saturday, causing major damage to the 14-story building.
Houthis escalate Red Sea attacks; target Singapore-flagged commercial vessel
World News // 20 hours ago
Houthis escalate Red Sea attacks; target Singapore-flagged commercial vessel
March 9 (UPI) -- Houthis rebels in Yemen claimed on Saturday to have attacked a Singapore-flagged commercial vessel and U.S. Navy ships in the Red Sea as their assaults against maritime traffic escalated.
Former Pakistani President Asif Zardari elected to historic second term
World News // 21 hours ago
Former Pakistani President Asif Zardari elected to historic second term
March 9 (UPI) -- Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday was formally elected as the 14th President of Pakistan, marking the 68-year-old's second non-consecutive term holding the office.
Erdogan: Turkey could host peace talks between Ukraine, Russia
World News // 22 hours ago
Erdogan: Turkey could host peace talks between Ukraine, Russia
March 9 (UPI) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says he is willing to host a summit between Ukraine and Russia in the interests of reaching a "fair peace" in the ongoing conflict.
Airdrop of aid packages kills 5 children in Gaza, Palestinian officials say
World News // 1 day ago
Airdrop of aid packages kills 5 children in Gaza, Palestinian officials say
March 8 (UPI) -- Airdropped aid packages from an unidentified country killed five children and injured several others in Gaza on Friday, Palestinian officials said.
Former Honduran president guilty of cocaine conspiracy
World News // 1 day ago
Former Honduran president guilty of cocaine conspiracy
March 8 (UPI) -- Former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez was convicted Friday of conspiring to import cocaine into the United States and possessing or conspiring to possess machine guns and other "destructive devices."
230M women have undergone female genital mutilation, UNICEF reports
World News // 1 day ago
230M women have undergone female genital mutilation, UNICEF reports
March 8 (UPI) -- Over 230 million women and girls alive today have suffered from female genital mutilation, according to a UNICEF report released Thursday.
Grenada authorities officially charge 3 escapees with murder of U.S. couple
World News // 1 day ago
Grenada authorities officially charge 3 escapees with murder of U.S. couple
March 8 (UPI) -- Three prison escapees suspected in the deaths of two Americans in St. Vincent earlier this month were formally charged with capital murder on Friday.
French President Macron urges EU to enshrine abortion rights
World News // 1 day ago
French President Macron urges EU to enshrine abortion rights
March 8 (UPI) -- In a nationwide address Friday, French President Emmanuel Macron said the rights of women to access abortion care should be added to the European Union's Charter of Fundamental Rights.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Daughter of ex-Indiana sheriff latest to be charged in alleged family corruption scheme
Daughter of ex-Indiana sheriff latest to be charged in alleged family corruption scheme
2 women charged with driving dead roommate to bank to obtain cash
2 women charged with driving dead roommate to bank to obtain cash
9 killed, 1 injured in rural Wisconsin truck-passenger van collision
9 killed, 1 injured in rural Wisconsin truck-passenger van collision
Miami Beach imposes curfews, police crackdowns in 'spring break-up'
Miami Beach imposes curfews, police crackdowns in 'spring break-up'
Israeli strikes hit tallest residential tower in southern Gaza city of Rafah
Israeli strikes hit tallest residential tower in southern Gaza city of Rafah
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement