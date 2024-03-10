CARICOM leaders to meet Monday to discuss solution to violence in Haiti

A person rides a motorcycle through street fires, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, a day after gang violence left at least five dead and twenty injured. Caribbean Community officials plan to hold a meeting with Haitian stakeholders Monday to discuss solutions to the political violence in the island nation. Photo by Johnson Sabin/EPA-EFE

March 9 (UPI) -- Caribbean leaders plan to meet Monday in Jamaica to discuss a solution to the political violence in Haiti. Irfaan Ali, president of Guyana and Caribbean Community chair said in a video statement Friday that the meeting is being called to "urgently address this current state of affairs and all other matters critical to the stabilization of security and the provision of urgent humanitarian aid to the people of Haiti." Advertisement

Ali also noted CARICOM leaders are in "deep" discussion with various stakeholders in Haiti and the country's Prime Minister Ariel Henry.

Henry, who became prime minister after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise in July 2021 remains in Puerto Rico, unable to return to Haiti after he traveled to Kenya to approve a United Nations-sanctioned foreign military force to diffuse the situation in his country.

Kenya's High Court, however, declared the plan to send a Kenyan-led force to Haiti was unconstitutional.

Henry faces increased pressure to resign from international leaders and violent gangs who have all but overtaken the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince, according to an EFE report.

According to a 2022 political agreement, Henry's term should have ended in February, yet he remains in power and has talked of delaying the election until August 2025.

Advertisement

The decision has sparked a string of violent gang activity most of which was aimed at government buildings in recent weeks. EFE reported that heavy gunfire occurred Friday night near the National Palace.

Jimmy "Barbecue" Chérizier, leader of the G9 Family and Allies gang has threatened "civil war" and "genocide" if Henry will not step down.

According to a statement from the U.S. Embassy in Haiti, Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with the Haitian prime minister Thursday. Blinken reportedly expressed support for the proposed partnership with CARICOM and Haitian stakeholders to expedite a peaceful transition of power.

"The secretary urged Henry to support this proposal in the interest of restoring peace and stability to Haiti so the Haitian people can resume their daily lives free from violence and despair," the statement read.