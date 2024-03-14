Trending
March 14, 2024 / 6:17 PM

All that glitters is gold? Gibson releasing $50K 'Stairway to Heaven' replica guitar

By Mark Moran
Gibson is selling 50 replicas of the EDS-1275. They are priced at $50,000 each. Photo courtesy of Gibson
Gibson is selling 50 replicas of the EDS-1275. They are priced at $50,000 each. Photo courtesy of Gibson

March 14 (UPI) -- Fans now have a chance to own a copy of "the coolest guitar in rock."

The Gibson EDS-1275 Doubleneck Collector's Edition is a replica of the same guitar Jimmy Page used on legendary rock band Led Zeppelin's smash hit "Stairway to Heaven" in 1971, and the company has announced it's making 50 available to the public.

The price: $50,000 each.

"One of the most influential musicians in history, Jimmy Page is an icon across all genres of music, art and culture, and co-founder of one of the biggest bands of all time, Led Zeppelin," Cesar Gueikian, Gibson CEO said in a press release.

"I was always trying to go over the horizon," Page said in an interview coordinated with the guitar's release. "Over the horizon you don't know what's there. So, you're constantly trying to go beyond and that's how I approached the guitar, songwriting, the riffing and the inspiration."

The complexity of Page's songs demanded a six-string and 12-string guitar in the same performance, so prior to the release of "Stairway to Heaven '' in 1971, Page adopted the Gibson doubleneck.

"It was sort of there to stay after that," Page said, chuckling. "User-friendly for me. Certainly in the context of 'Stairway to Heaven.'"

Page first used the model in a concert in Belfast just after the record came out.

While others adopted the EDS-1275, including Rush's Alex Lifesfon, Eddie Van Halen and Styx's Tommy Shaw, it was Page who vaulted it to iconic status. Images of Page holding the doubleneck silhouette on stage still stand out as among the most iconic images in rock history.

In addition to "Stairway to Heaven," Page also used the EDS-1275 on "The Song Remains the Same," "The Rain Song," "Celebration Day," "Tangerine," and most recently at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame last November as a tribute to Link Wray.

While Gibson said the guitar is an exact replica of the 1969 model made famous by Page, it was crafted by hand but decidedly much more technology is used in this model than was available more than a half century ago.

