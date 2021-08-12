Robert Plant, Alison Krauss to release new album in November

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Robert Plant and Alison Krauss are releasing a new album together.

Plant, a singer-songwriter best known for his work with Led Zeppelin, and Krauss, a country music singer, will release the album Raise the Roof in November.

Raise the Roof is a followup to Plant and Krauss' 2007 album, Raising Sand, which won six Grammy Awards, including Record of the Year and Album of the Year.

The new album will feature several covers of less familiar songs by well-known names, including Merle Haggard, the Everly Brothers and Allen Toussaint.

Plant and Krauss released a first single from the album, a cover of Randy Weeks' song "Can't Let Go," on Thursday.

"Finally the doors are open and after 14 years here's a sequel to Raising Sand. Full of interesting curves and great musicality in the company of great musicians, we 'Raise the Roof,'" Plant said on Twitter.

T Bone Burnett produced the album, which features guitarists Marc Ribot, David Hidalgo, Bill Frisell and Buddy Miller, bassists Dennis Crouch and Viktor Krauss, pedal steel guitarist Russ Pahl and drummer Jay Bellerose.

"We wanted it to move," Krauss said in a statement. "We brought other people in, other personalities within the band, and coming back together again in the studio brought a new intimacy to the harmonies."

"You hear something and you go, 'Man, listen go that song, we go to sing that song!'" Plant added. "It's a vacation, really -- the perfect place to go that you least expected to find."

Plant and Krauss will release Raise the Roof on Nov. 19. The pair will support the album with a tour in 2022.