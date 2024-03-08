Advertisement
March 8, 2024 / 8:27 PM

Senate sends $460B spending bill to Biden's desk hours before government shutdown

After president signs bill, federal agencies will be funded through September

By Ehren Wynder
Before the vote, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., announced, "After months of hard work, we have good news for the country: Tonight the Senate has reached an agreement avoiding a shutdown on the first six funding bills." File Photo by Julia Nikhinson/UPI
Before the vote, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., announced, "After months of hard work, we have good news for the country: Tonight the Senate has reached an agreement avoiding a shutdown on the first six funding bills." File Photo by Julia Nikhinson/UPI

March 8 (UPI) -- Hours before a shutdown deadline, the Senate on Friday passed a $460 billion package of bills to keep a slew of government agencies funded through September.

Senators voted 75-22 to pass the six-bill package Friday evening, sending it to President Joe Biden's desk. It will fund the the departments of Veterans Affairs, Agriculture, Interior, Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, Justice, Commerce, and Energy, among other offices.

The House approved the bill on Wednesday in a 339-85 vote.

"After months of hard work, we have good news for the country: Tonight the Senate has reached an agreement avoiding a shutdown on the first six funding bills," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said before the vote. "We will keep important programs funded for moms and kids, for veterans, for the environment, for housing, and so much more."

The bill's passage in the Senate overcame dispute from Republicans demanding amendments on issues such as immigration. Any amendment would have sent the bill back to the House, with the lower chamber already gone for the weekend, all but guaranteeing a government shutdown.

Senators came to an agreement to vote on several amendments, none of which passed.

Republicans, however, touted some wins in the approved spending, including cuts to the FBI, Environmental Protection Agency, and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Lawmakers still face a March 22 deadline for the remaining six full-year spending bills that would fund areas such as the departments of Defense, Homeland Security and Health and Human Services.

