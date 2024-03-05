Trending
U.S. News
March 5, 2024 / 2:34 PM

Jordanian Armed Forces assist U.S. in making another airdrop of aid in Gaza

Similar U.S. airdrops expected in coming weeks

By Chris Benson
U.S. soldiers load aid platforms onto a plane to be airdropped for Palestinian civilians in Gaza. Photo courtesy of U.S. Central Command
U.S. soldiers load aid platforms onto a plane to be airdropped for Palestinian civilians in Gaza. Photo courtesy of U.S. Central Command

March 5 (UPI) -- The U.S. Central Command said Tuesday that it and Royal Jordanian Armed Forces had made another airdrop of food aid into Gaza.

A "combined humanitarian assistance airdrop" by the United States and Jordan took place at about 2:30 p.m. local time in northern Gaza, which provided "essential relief to civilians affected by the ongoing conflict," according to a release by U.S. Central Command.

Tuesday's second drop of critical food aid by the United States and Jordan comes a day after Vice President Kamala Harris called for "an immediate cease-fire" that would permit humanitarian aid to flow into Gaza.

Tuesday's aid mission was a joint operation carried out by U.S. Army soldiers using U.S. Air Force C-130 aircraft -- which dropped 36,800 meals.

On Thursday, it was reported the death toll in Gaza had surpassed 30,000 civilians as witnesses reported that Israeli Defense Force troops had opened fire on scores of Palestinians as they waited on aid in Gaza City. Dozens were killed.

A combined international effort with air drops was made in recent days by Egypt, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and France.

"The DoD humanitarian airdrops contribute to ongoing U.S. and partner nation government efforts to provide life-saving humanitarian assistance to the people in Gaza," Central Command said Tuesday, adding how they will continue to plan "for follow-on aid delivery missions."

The first U.S. aid drop of 38,000 meals to the Gaza coastline took place on Saturday and more are expected to continue for the next few weeks.

U.S. Central Command added that the airdrops "are part of a sustained effort to get more aid into Gaza, including by expanding the flow of aid through land corridors."

