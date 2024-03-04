Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 4, 2024 / 10:10 AM / Updated at 10:41 AM

Supreme Court reverses Colorado ruling; Donald Trump eligible for ballot

By Joe Fisher
Several states have challenged former President Donald Trump's eligibility for the 2024 ballot in court. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI
1 of 3 | Several states have challenged former President Donald Trump's eligibility for the 2024 ballot in court. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

March 4 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court ruled unanimously Monday that former President Donald Trump can appear on the ballot, reversing a ruling by the Colorado Supreme Court.

The ruling will likely quash efforts to block Trump from the ballot across the country.

Advertisement

The majority opinion is that the role of disqualifying a presidential candidate belongs to Congress.

"Permitting state enforcement of Section 3 against federal officeholders and candidates would raise serious questions about the scope of that power," the majority opinion reads.

Related

The case came before the high court after the Colorado Supreme Court ruled that Trump is ineligible to appear on the state's ballot. It ruled 4 to 3 that Trump engaged in insurrection, disqualifying him under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

The U.S. Supreme Court held a hearing on the case last month.

Advertisement

Section 3 bars anyone who participated in or aided in an insurrection from holding office. It was used to block members of the Confederacy from holding office after the Civil War.

Conservative Justice Amy Coney Barrett broke from the majority opinion slightly, penning her own opinion. She agrees that states "lack the power to enforce Section 3 against presidential candidates." However, she declined to join the majority in saying the power to disqualify lies solely with Congress.

"In my judgment, this is not the time to amplify disagreement with stridency," she wrote. "The court has settled a politically charged issue in the volatile season of a presidential election. Particularly in this circumstance, writings on the court should turn the national temperature down, not up."

The opinion of liberal Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan and Ketanji Brown Jackson fell in line with Coney Barrett's. They agreed with the majority, writing that allowing Colorado to disqualify Trump would "create a chaotic state-by-state patchwork." Like Coney Barrett, they say that is enough to resolve the case.

"Although only an individual state's action is at issue here, the majority opines on which federal actors can enforce Section 3, and how they must do so," the opinion of Sotomayor, Kagan and Brown Jackson reads. "In doing so, the majority shuts the door on other potential means of federal enforcement. We cannot join an opinion that decides momentous and difficult issues unnecessarily."

Advertisement

Notably, the nine justices did not directly stake an opinion on Colorado's ruling that Trump engaged in an insurrection.

The case was brought to the Colorado court system by a group of six Republican and unaffiliated voters. They were represented by Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington.

A lower court judge in Colorado ruled that it would not block Trump from the ballot, while also finding that he did engage in insurrection and incited the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Trump's defense team argued that because the language of Section 3 does not include the office of president among those listed, it does not apply to the presidency. It also refuted states' ability to disqualify presidential candidates, arguing that only Congress has this power.

The defense also objected to the ruling that he engaged in insurrection.

Colorado is one of several states to hear arguments over Trump's ballot eligibility. A Michigan appeals court ruled he can remain on the ballot, while the Minnesota Supreme Court dismissed a lawsuit seeking to block him. Illinois and Massachusetts dismissed lawsuits against Trump and the Maine Judicial Supreme Court rejected an appeal to remove him.

Advertisement

Under Section 3, Congress can grant a person amnesty, removing their disqualification, by a two-thirds vote by the House and Senate.

Latest Headlines

In historic win, Nikki Haley beats Trump in D.C. Republican primary
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
In historic win, Nikki Haley beats Trump in D.C. Republican primary
March 3 (UPI) -- Nikki Haley, the former governor of South Carolina, has won the District of Colombia's Republican primary, securing her first victory over front-runner Donald Trump and making her the first woman to win a GOP primary.
Kamala Harris calls for 'immediate cease-fire' in Gaza
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Kamala Harris calls for 'immediate cease-fire' in Gaza
March 4 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris on Sunday called for "an immediate cease-fire" in the fighting in Gaza, as a proposal to halt the war has been presented to Hamas.
Police arrest teen in Staten Island hospital rampage
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Police arrest teen in Staten Island hospital rampage
March 3 (UPI) -- Staten Island police have arrested a teenager following a shooting rampage inside Richmond University Medical Center, authorities said Sunday.
Ferocious winter storm continues to pound Mountain West
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Ferocious winter storm continues to pound Mountain West
March 3 (UPI) -- More than 15,000 homes and businesses remain without power Sunday as a ferocious winter storm blasted parts of California over the weekend. The number is down from a high of 40,000, utilities officials said.
Biden support slides in latest polls
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Biden support slides in latest polls
March 3 (UPI) -- Results of a new poll show President Joe Biden's approval rating has slipped and he trails Donald Trump in several key areas just as the campaign for the 2024 election heats up.
Thousands march for Palestine across U.S. as Orthodox Jews block highways in Israel
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Thousands march for Palestine across U.S. as Orthodox Jews block highways in Israel
March 3 (UPI) -- Hundreds of people endured the rain in New York City, joined by actress Susan Sarandon, and the Boston area on Saturday to call for a ceasefire in Gaza.
New Jersey synagogue will allegedly auction off occupied Palestinian land
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
New Jersey synagogue will allegedly auction off occupied Palestinian land
March 3 (UPI) -- Palestinian groups are calling for supporters to protest a purported auction of homes on occupied Palestinian land at the Keter Torah Synagogue in New Jersey.
Donald Trump dominates state GOP caucuses ahead of Super Tuesday
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Donald Trump dominates state GOP caucuses ahead of Super Tuesday
March 2 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump swept the Michigan GOP Convention Saturday at a convention in Grand Rapids. 
Univ. of Maryland suspends frat, sorority events over misconduct allegations
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Univ. of Maryland suspends frat, sorority events over misconduct allegations
March 2 (UPI) -- The University of Maryland has issued a cease and desist order to some of its fraternities and sororities after accusations of hazing and misconduct that "threatened the safety and well-being" of students.
Feds open discrimination probe of Nex Benedict's school in Oklahoma
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Feds open discrimination probe of Nex Benedict's school in Oklahoma
March 2 (UPI) -- Oklahoma's Owasso Public Schools is under federal investigation for potential discrimination related to the recent death of former non-binary 10th-grader Nex Benedict.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Haiti declares state of emergency after thousands escape prison
Haiti declares state of emergency after thousands escape prison
In historic win, Nikki Haley beats Trump in D.C. Republican primary
In historic win, Nikki Haley beats Trump in D.C. Republican primary
New Jersey synagogue will allegedly auction off occupied Palestinian land
New Jersey synagogue will allegedly auction off occupied Palestinian land
Biden support slides in latest polls
Biden support slides in latest polls
Thousands march for Palestine across U.S. as Orthodox Jews block highways in Israel
Thousands march for Palestine across U.S. as Orthodox Jews block highways in Israel
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement