Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 15, 2023 / 7:14 AM

Michigan appeals court rules Donald Trump can stay on primary ballot

By Clyde Hughes
A Michigan appeals court ruled on Thursday that former President Donald Trump can remain on the state's Republican presidential primary ballot. Photo by Alex Wroblewski/UPI
A Michigan appeals court ruled on Thursday that former President Donald Trump can remain on the state's Republican presidential primary ballot. Photo by Alex Wroblewski/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- A Michigan appeals court ruled that former President Donald Trump can remain on the state's Republican presidential primary ballot amid efforts to disqualify him over his actions surrounding the Jan. 6, 2021, riots at the U.S. Capitol.

The three-judge panel unanimously ruled that the challenge, seeking to disqualify Trump based on the post-Civil War clause in the 14th Amendment that says no one can hold office if they have previously taken an oath to support the Constitution but "engaged in insurrection or rebellion" was not yet "ripe."

Advertisement

"At the moment, the only event about to occur is the presidential primary election. But as explained, whether Trump is disqualified is irrelevant to his placement on that particular ballot," the court wrote in its opinion. "Thus, with respect to the presidential primary election, there is no actual controversy, as the only purported basis for removing Trump from the presidential primary ballot would not be a sufficient basis for removal of Trump's name from that ballot."

The court, however, did not rule specifically on whether Trump should be disqualified under the 14th Amendment.

Related

"As the Court of Claims recognized, it would be improper to decide whether to grant a declaration that Trump is disqualified from holding the office of President of the United States at this time," the court said in its ruling.

Advertisement

Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung called the challenge to the ex-president's eligibility "frivolous."

"With the Michigan Court of Appeals' affirmation of the Trump campaign's victories in the lower court, the Soros-funded Democrats have once again failed in their desperate attempt to interfere in the election via a bad-faith interpretation of the 14th Amendment. President Trump remains undefeated against these frivolous legal claims and has never been in a stronger position to win next year's election," Cheung said.

Last month, a Colorado district court judge and the Minnesota Supreme Court turned back similar challenges to keep Trump off the ballot because of the 14th Amendment.

Latest Headlines

Nikki Haley stands out from GOP competitors on key issues like abortion
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Nikki Haley stands out from GOP competitors on key issues like abortion
WAUKEE, Iowa, Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Besides being the only woman seeking the GOP nomination for president, Nikki Haley stands out for her positions on abortion and other key issues - taking a "common sense" approach that seems to be resonating with voters.
U.S. hits Mexican crime organization with sanctions, indictment
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. hits Mexican crime organization with sanctions, indictment
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- The United States has targeted the Malas Mañas Mexican criminal organization and its members with sanctions and an indictment on accusations of human smuggling and narcotics trafficking.
Home where 4 Idaho students were killed to be demolished this month
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Home where 4 Idaho students were killed to be demolished this month
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Following months of delays, the demolition of a home where four University of Idaho students were killed in November of last year will begin this month, school officials said.
Appeals court rejects Trump's challenge of N.Y. civil trial gag order
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Appeals court rejects Trump's challenge of N.Y. civil trial gag order
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- A New York appeals court has again rejected Donald Trump's latest attempt to strike down a partial gag order that bars him and his staff from speaking publicly about the presiding judge's staff in the civil fraud case.
Former top FBI agent is sentenced to prison for collusion with Russian oligarch
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Former top FBI agent is sentenced to prison for collusion with Russian oligarch
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- A former high-ranking FBI agent was sentenced to more than four years in prison Thursday for colluding with a Russian oligarch.
Senate to return next week to vote on Biden's Ukraine funding package
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Senate to return next week to vote on Biden's Ukraine funding package
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- The U.S. Senate will not begin its holiday recess on Friday as planed and instead lawmakers will return to the chamber next week to continue negotiating emergency funding for Ukraine.
Search suspended for missing 12-year-old boy following deadly Alaska landslide
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Search suspended for missing 12-year-old boy following deadly Alaska landslide
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Officials in the southeast Alaska island city of Wrangell have officially suspended their efforts to find a 12-year-old boy missing in the debris following a 500-foot-wide landslide that killed an entire family.
Intel says its new computer chip is AI ready
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Intel says its new computer chip is AI ready
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Intel released a handful of new computer chips Thursday, including the Gaudi3, designed with AI in mind. Intel's shares jumped 1% on news of the release.
FDA issues warning to pet companies for selling unapproved antibiotics
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
FDA issues warning to pet companies for selling unapproved antibiotics
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- A popular pet e-commerce site is under fire for distributing unapproved antibiotics for fish and other small pets.
U.S. national security adviser presses Israel on civilian casualties in Gaza warfare
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
U.S. national security adviser presses Israel on civilian casualties in Gaza warfare
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his War Cabinet Thursday as pressure mounts over the rising civilian death toll in Gaza.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Australian woman acquitted in deaths of her four children after 20-year fight
Australian woman acquitted in deaths of her four children after 20-year fight
South Korea scrambles jets as Chinese, Russian planes enter air defense zone
South Korea scrambles jets as Chinese, Russian planes enter air defense zone
Vladimir Putin warns Ukraine war will continue until Kyiv capitulates
Vladimir Putin warns Ukraine war will continue until Kyiv capitulates
N.Y. Republicans nominate registered Democrat to fill George Santos congressional seat
N.Y. Republicans nominate registered Democrat to fill George Santos congressional seat
Saying he is 'fighting back' on prices, Biden announces rebates on select drugs
Saying he is 'fighting back' on prices, Biden announces rebates on select drugs
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement