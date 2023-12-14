Rudy Giuliani decides not to testify in Georgia election worker defamation case

Former Donald Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani won't testify after all in the $43.5 million civil defamation lawsuit against him brought by Georgia election workers Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss. File Pool Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Rudy Giuliani will not testify Thursday in the trial to determine damages he owes to a pair of Georgia election workers he was found guilty of defaming. Giuliani, a former attorney for former President Donald Trump, had been listed as a witness and was expected to testify after indicating he might in comments after leaving the courthouse on Wednesday. Advertisement

"I intend to, but you always leave them guessing," he said.

A spokesman for Giuliani, however, confirmed to CNN that he would not testify.

U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell found in August that Giuliani is legally liable for defaming the election workers. They are seeking $43.5 million in penalties against Giuliani.

The two election workers, Ruby Freeman and Wandrea ArShaye Moss testified this week that Giuliani's lies about them resulted in an avalanche of vicious threats and harassment.

Freeman, visibly shaken at times, testified Wednesday about being terrorized by the threats triggered by Giuliani's election lies.

She testified one of the threats said, "They are coming for you. I'm not far behind. I'm coming for you also. Trash will be taken to the street in bags."

She interpreted that as a threat to cut her up and put her in trash bags.

Moss told the jury she was diagnosed with major depressive disorder and acute stress disorder caused by the threats and harassment triggered by Giuliani's lies.

Giuliani attorney Joseph Sibley admitted during opening statements in the trial Monday that harm was done to Freeman and Moss, but he argued the amount being sought by them is excessive.

The judge said Tuesday he may have defamed the workers again in comments he made outside the courtroom when he said he didn't regret the lies he told about Freeman and Moss.

"Of course I don't regret it," Giuliani said about his past defamatory comments targeting the Fulton County election workers. "They were engaging in changing votes."

He faces criminal charges in a separate state case for allegedly conspiring to reverse Georgia's 2020 presidential election results, violating Georgia's racketeering act and soliciting a public officer to break their oath.