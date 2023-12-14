Trending
Advertisement
World News
Dec. 14, 2023 / 6:49 AM

Australian woman acquitted in deaths of her four children after 20-year fight

By Paul Godfrey
Kathleen Folbigg (C) leaving court Thursday in Sydney, Australia, with her solicitor Rhanee Rego (L) and friend Tracy Chapman, as she was acquitted on convictions of killing her four children. Photo by Dan Himbrechts/EPA-EFE
Kathleen Folbigg (C) leaving court Thursday in Sydney, Australia, with her solicitor Rhanee Rego (L) and friend Tracy Chapman, as she was acquitted on convictions of killing her four children. Photo by Dan Himbrechts/EPA-EFE

Dec. 14 (UPI) -- An Australian woman had her convictions for murdering three of her children and the manslaughter of the fourth quashed on appeal Thursday, six months before she was set to be freed after spending more than 20 years in prison.

New scientific evidence not available at the time of Kathleen Folbigg's 2003 trial and the use of diary entries as admissions of guilt made the convictions unsafe, the New South Wales Supreme Court ruled.

Advertisement

"While verdicts at trial were reasonable upon on the evidence then available, there is now reasonable doubt as to Ms. Folbigg's guilt which warrants each of the convictions being quashed and verdicts of acquittal being entered," the Criminal Appeals division of the court said.

The quashing of Folbigg's convictions came after the 56-year-old was freed in June after a special commission of inquiry threw serious doubt on her convictions for the murders of Patrick, Sarah and Laura and the manslaughter of Caleb.

Related

The Inquiry's report found a "reasonable possibility" that the children died of natural causes due to a rare genetic condition, known as CALM2-G114R, and that the diary entries were not confessions, but those of a grieving mother blaming herself.

Advertisement

As she walked from court, Folbigg said she welcomed the verdict but attacked the legal system for ignoring and dismissing evidence of her innocence for decades.

"The system preferred to blame me rather than accept that sometimes children can and do die suddenly and unexpectedly and heartbreakingly," Folbigg said.

Folbigg added she was "grateful that updated science and genetics has given me answers as to how my children died" but added "legal answers to prove my innocence" were available even when she was convicted.

"[Prosecutors] took my words out of context and turned them against me. I hope that no one else will ever have to suffer what I suffered," she said.

The children were aged between 19 days and 18 months when they died suddenly and inexplicably between 1989 and 1999.

Folbigg was jailed for 40 years in a 2003 trial in which prosecutors argued she had smothered the children, using circumstantial evidence from her diaries to portray her as an unstable mother, predisposed to explosive outbursts of rage.

She managed to get her sentence cut to 30 years on appeal in 2005, but she spent almost another two decades battling, unsuccessfully, to clear her name.

Her legal team confirmed it would seek recompense from the state government for wrongful conviction with lead lawyer Rhanee Rego saying the claim would be "bigger than any substantial payment that has been made before".

Advertisement

Only a record sum would suffice, said NSW University Law School Prof. Gary Edmond who slammed the Supreme Court for failing to apologize to Folbigg and offering any accountability.

"What would rival it? People are suing others for millions of dollars for damage to their reputations as we speak. This woman's been in prison for decades. It's incommensurable.

Latest Headlines

Minnesota Hmong comedian Tou Ger Xiong kidnapped, killed in Colombia
World News // 16 hours ago
Minnesota Hmong comedian Tou Ger Xiong kidnapped, killed in Colombia
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Colombian authorities continued a search for suspects Wednesday in the kidnapping murder of Tou Ger Xiong, a Hmong-American Minnesota comedian.
Norway pledges additional Ukraine assistance during Zelensky visit
World News // 17 hours ago
Norway pledges additional Ukraine assistance during Zelensky visit
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited Norway Wednesday in an effort to shore up support as significant U.S. assistance for Ukraine aid has been held back in legislative wrangling.
U.S., British officials sanction Hamas-related individuals
World News // 19 hours ago
U.S., British officials sanction Hamas-related individuals
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- The United States and Britain issued another round of sanctions against Hamas on Wednesday as the militant group continued its fight against Israel.
Britain highly exposed to crippling ransomware attacks, says report
World News // 22 hours ago
Britain highly exposed to crippling ransomware attacks, says report
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Britain could be brought to a standstill from a "catastrophic ransomware attack" due to a lack of preparedness and investment, a panel of MPs and peers warned Wednesday.
Ukraine says 53 hurt in Russian missile attack on Kyiv
World News // 22 hours ago
Ukraine says 53 hurt in Russian missile attack on Kyiv
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Ukrainian officials said Wednesday morning that Moscow launched an overnight attack on the capital of Kyiv, injuring 53.
U.N. climate summit inks deal committing to move away from fossil fuel use
World News // 23 hours ago
U.N. climate summit inks deal committing to move away from fossil fuel use
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- The United Nations climate summit in Dubai reached a historic deal early Wednesday that calls on countries to transition away from the use of fossil fuels for the first time.
Navalny misses hearing as concerns over whereabouts deepen
World News // 1 day ago
Navalny misses hearing as concerns over whereabouts deepen
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- The mystery surrounding the whereabouts of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny reached a new level Tuesday when a scheduled hearing, at which he was supposed to appear, was postponed.
U.N. General Assembly overwhelmingly demands immediate Gaza cease-fire
World News // 1 day ago
U.N. General Assembly overwhelmingly demands immediate Gaza cease-fire
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- The United Nations General Assembly voted overwhelmingly Tuesday to demand an immediate cease-fire in Gaza, four days after the Security Council ditched a similar plan when the United States vetoed it.
Egypt's polls close with Sisi heading for a third term as president
World News // 1 day ago
Egypt's polls close with Sisi heading for a third term as president
CAIRO, Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Egypt's election drew to a close on Tuesday night, with incumbent President Abdel Fatah El-Sisi widely expected to cruise to a third term in office against the backdrop of an economic crisis and the war in Gaza.
Israeli troops storm Gaza hospital as disease spreads among displaced Palestinians
World News // 1 day ago
Israeli troops storm Gaza hospital as disease spreads among displaced Palestinians
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Israeli forces stormed one of north Gaza's last functional healthcare facilities Tuesday, as international organizations warned that disease is spreading among millions of displaced people in Gaza.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Appeals court rules Trump has no presidential immunity in E. Jeanne Carroll case
Appeals court rules Trump has no presidential immunity in E. Jeanne Carroll case
Sarasota, Fla., school board calls for Bridget Ziegler's resignation
Sarasota, Fla., school board calls for Bridget Ziegler's resignation
Donald Trump promises 'largest deportation mission in history' in Iowa caucus rally
Donald Trump promises 'largest deportation mission in history' in Iowa caucus rally
Biden warns Israel may lose global support over 'indiscriminate bombing' of Gaza
Biden warns Israel may lose global support over 'indiscriminate bombing' of Gaza
Minnesota Hmong comedian Tou Ger Xiong kidnapped, killed in Colombia
Minnesota Hmong comedian Tou Ger Xiong kidnapped, killed in Colombia
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement