Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 8, 2023 / 6:50 PM

Minnesota Supreme Court dismisses bid to keep Donald Trump off 2024 primary ballot

By Sheri Walsh
Former President Donald Trump will appear on Minnesota's state primary ballot in 2024, after the Minnesota Supreme Court dismissed a bid Wednesday to remove him over the 14th Amendment's "insurrection clause." The court left open the possibility of another challenge if Trump makes the general election. File Photo by Louis Lanzano/UPI
Former President Donald Trump will appear on Minnesota's state primary ballot in 2024, after the Minnesota Supreme Court dismissed a bid Wednesday to remove him over the 14th Amendment's "insurrection clause." The court left open the possibility of another challenge if Trump makes the general election. File Photo by Louis Lanzano/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- In a victory for Donald Trump, the Minnesota Supreme Court dismissed a bid Wednesday to remove the former president from the state's primary ballot in 2024.

While the Minnesota justices kept Trump on the ballot for next year's primary election in March, they did not secure his spot on the ballot for the general election, leaving the door open for another challenge if he wins the Republican nomination.

Advertisement

"There is no state statute that prohibits a major political party from placing on the presidential nomination primary ballot, or sending delegates to the national convention, a candidate who is ineligible to hold office," the court wrote in the four-page ruling.

"Although the Secretary of State and other election officials administer the mechanics of the election, this is an internal party election to serve internal party purposes, and winning the presidential nomination primary does not place the person on the general election ballot as a candidate for President of the United States," the court said.

Related

Last week, a group of challengers argued that Trump should not appear on the state's GOP primary ballot due to the 14th Amendment's "insurrection clause."

Advertisement

The 14th amendment states that U.S. officials, who take an oath to uphold the Constitution," are banned from future office if they "engaged in insurrection or rebellion."

Trump's campaign spokesman Steven Cheung called Wednesday's ruling "further validation of the Trump Campaign's consistent argument that the 14th Amendment ballot challenges are nothing more than strategic, un-Constitutional attempts to interfere with the election."

Similar challenges to disqualify Trump from the ballot are ongoing in Colorado and Michigan, as Cheung argued the lawsuits "should be summarily thrown out wherever they next arise."

In Colorado, Trump's attorneys have pushed back on the former president's role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Witness testimony wrapped up Friday, with closing arguments scheduled for next week.

Trump's attorneys filed a lawsuit last week to stop Michigan's secretary of state from keeping him off the ballot for both the state's 2024 presidential primary and general elections. The lawsuit argues that Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson lacks the authority to determine whether the former president can be disqualified under the 14th Amendment.

Latest Headlines

Search underway for New Jersey man wanted in connection to Jan. 6 attack
U.S. News // 41 minutes ago
Search underway for New Jersey man wanted in connection to Jan. 6 attack
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Local and federal law enforcement agencies searched the New Jersey woods Wednesday for a former National Guard police sergeant wanted in connection to the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol.
Tribal leaders, fearing 'losing a generation' to fentanyl crisis, press for federal help
U.S. News // 42 minutes ago
Tribal leaders, fearing 'losing a generation' to fentanyl crisis, press for federal help
WASHINGTON, Nov. 8 (UPI) -- It has been five years since the Senate Indian Affairs Committee last tackled drug addiction. Native leaders say it's time for the federal government to step up with more money and resources.
16 arrested in U.S., Italy in Gambino family organized crime crackdown
U.S. News // 51 minutes ago
16 arrested in U.S., Italy in Gambino family organized crime crackdown
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Ten men in New York and six others in Italy have been arrested following a two-year investigation into the Gambino organized crime family and alleged mafia activities, according to an indictment unsealed Wednesday.
Election 2024: 5 GOP candidates for president to debate in Miami
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Election 2024: 5 GOP candidates for president to debate in Miami
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- The third Republican debate will take the stage Wednesday from the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County.
House hearing on free speech sees pro-Palestine demonstrators removed
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
House hearing on free speech sees pro-Palestine demonstrators removed
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Several pro-Palestine demonstrators were removed from Wednesday's House Judiciary Committee hearing on free speech on college campuses.
Suspect arrested in Detroit Jewish community leader Samantha Woll's stabbing death
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Suspect arrested in Detroit Jewish community leader Samantha Woll's stabbing death
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Police arrested a suspect in the stabbing death of Samantha Woll, a prominent Jewish community leader who held various civic and political positions in metro Detroit.
House Oversight Committee subpoenas Biden family, associates in impeachment inquiry
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
House Oversight Committee subpoenas Biden family, associates in impeachment inquiry
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden's son, brother and business associate were subpoenaed in the House Oversight Committee's ongoing presidential impeachment inquiry Wednesday
State Department officials urge Congress to continue Ukraine aid to keep Russia in check
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
State Department officials urge Congress to continue Ukraine aid to keep Russia in check
WASHINGTON, Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Biden administration officials warned senators Wednesday that Ukraine cannot win its war against Russia without more aid from the United States.
Small businesses detail complaints over high costs of Biden-era energy regulations
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Small businesses detail complaints over high costs of Biden-era energy regulations
WASHINGTON, Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Small business owners and other experts told a House panel Wednesday that Energy Department rules are too onerous and hurting already strapped consumers.
GOP lawmakers, Michigan Right To Life sue to block voter-approved abortion rights
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
GOP lawmakers, Michigan Right To Life sue to block voter-approved abortion rights
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- A group of Michigan GOP lawmakers and the anti-abortion rights group Right To Life of Michigan on Wednesday sued to overturn the will of voters who approved a 2022 constitutional amendment protecting abortion rights.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

GOP lawmakers, Michigan Right To Life sue to block voter-approved abortion rights
GOP lawmakers, Michigan Right To Life sue to block voter-approved abortion rights
Ivanka Trump testifies she was not involved in fraudulent Trump Org. financial statements
Ivanka Trump testifies she was not involved in fraudulent Trump Org. financial statements
Florida man charged with hate crime in USPS worker attack
Florida man charged with hate crime in USPS worker attack
House votes to censure Rep. Rashida Tlaib over Israel comments
House votes to censure Rep. Rashida Tlaib over Israel comments
Suspect arrested in Detroit Jewish community leader Samantha Woll's stabbing death
Suspect arrested in Detroit Jewish community leader Samantha Woll's stabbing death
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement