U.S. Supreme Court agrees to hear Trump presidential immunity claim

1 of 2 | Former President Donald Trump gestures as he arrives at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), Saturday, at National Harbor, Maryland. The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear Trump's appeal, claiming presidential immunity in his federal election subversion case, and has scheduled arguments for the week of April 22. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court agreed Wednesday to hear former President Donald Trump's appeal, as he claims presidential immunity in his federal election subversion case. The Supreme Court agreed to expedite the historic case and hear arguments the week of April 22. The court's one-page order will also further delay special counsel Jack Smith's criminal election interference trial, which accuses the former president of conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election and culminated with riots at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Advertisement

According to Wednesday's order, the Supreme Court will focus on "whether and if so to what extent does a former president enjoy presidential immunity from criminal prosecution for conduct alleged to involve official acts during his tenure in office."

Trump, who is running for the Republican nomination and likely will face President Joe Biden in a presidential election rematch in November, responded shortly after the court's decision in a post on Truth Social.

"Legal scholars are extremely thankful for the Supreme Court's decision today to take up presidential immunity," Trump wrote.

"Without presidential immunity, a president will not be able to properly function, or make decisions, in the best interest of the United States of America. Presidents will always be concerned, and even paralyzed, by the prospect of wrongful prosecution and retaliation after they leave office. This could actually lead to the extortion and blackmail of a president," Trump added.

Trump pleaded not guilty last year to four criminal counts in the case, including conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of an official proceeding and conspiracy against the right to vote.

Earlier this month, three judges on a federal appeals court in Washington, D.C., ruled that Trump is not immune from prosecution and that his criminal indictment would not have a "chilling effect" on future presidents.

On Feb. 12, Trump's lawyers filed an emergency request, asking the Supreme Court to temporarily block the appellate court decision that rejected his claims of absolute presidential immunity from Smith's charges.

After agreeing Wednesday to weigh in on Trump's presidential immunity appeal, in a move that will delay his election interference trial during the 2024 election year, the Supreme Court also temporarily blocked the lower court decision against Trump until it issues its ruling.