Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 28, 2024 / 7:39 PM

U.S. Supreme Court agrees to hear Trump presidential immunity claim

Arguments in April will delay special counsel Jack Smith's criminal election interference trial

By Sheri Walsh
Former President Donald Trump gestures as he arrives at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), Saturday, at National Harbor, Maryland. The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear Trump's appeal, claiming presidential immunity in his federal election subversion case, and has scheduled arguments for the week of April 22. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI
1 of 2 | Former President Donald Trump gestures as he arrives at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), Saturday, at National Harbor, Maryland. The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear Trump's appeal, claiming presidential immunity in his federal election subversion case, and has scheduled arguments for the week of April 22. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court agreed Wednesday to hear former President Donald Trump's appeal, as he claims presidential immunity in his federal election subversion case.

The Supreme Court agreed to expedite the historic case and hear arguments the week of April 22. The court's one-page order will also further delay special counsel Jack Smith's criminal election interference trial, which accuses the former president of conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election and culminated with riots at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Advertisement

According to Wednesday's order, the Supreme Court will focus on "whether and if so to what extent does a former president enjoy presidential immunity from criminal prosecution for conduct alleged to involve official acts during his tenure in office."

Trump, who is running for the Republican nomination and likely will face President Joe Biden in a presidential election rematch in November, responded shortly after the court's decision in a post on Truth Social.

Related

"Legal scholars are extremely thankful for the Supreme Court's decision today to take up presidential immunity," Trump wrote.

"Without presidential immunity, a president will not be able to properly function, or make decisions, in the best interest of the United States of America. Presidents will always be concerned, and even paralyzed, by the prospect of wrongful prosecution and retaliation after they leave office. This could actually lead to the extortion and blackmail of a president," Trump added.

Advertisement

Trump pleaded not guilty last year to four criminal counts in the case, including conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of an official proceeding and conspiracy against the right to vote.

Earlier this month, three judges on a federal appeals court in Washington, D.C., ruled that Trump is not immune from prosecution and that his criminal indictment would not have a "chilling effect" on future presidents.

On Feb. 12, Trump's lawyers filed an emergency request, asking the Supreme Court to temporarily block the appellate court decision that rejected his claims of absolute presidential immunity from Smith's charges.

After agreeing Wednesday to weigh in on Trump's presidential immunity appeal, in a move that will delay his election interference trial during the 2024 election year, the Supreme Court also temporarily blocked the lower court decision against Trump until it issues its ruling.

Latest Headlines

Thanks to bipartisan funding deal, federal government shutdown likely averted
U.S. News // 53 minutes ago
Thanks to bipartisan funding deal, federal government shutdown likely averted
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- A proposed bipartisan funding deal announced Wednesday would prevent a partial shutdown of the federal government if lawmakers approve the measure no later than Friday.
New airborne resupply system keeps Coast Guard cutters on patrol longer
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
New airborne resupply system keeps Coast Guard cutters on patrol longer
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- A new system for resupplying Coast Guard vessels while they are at sea is cutting costs and improving national security.
Biden touts crime prevention achievements during meeting with police chiefs
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden touts crime prevention achievements during meeting with police chiefs
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden met with law enforcement officials Wednesday at the White House to tout his administration's efforts to fight crime.
Lawmakers voice concern over economic setbacks resulting from abortion bans
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Lawmakers voice concern over economic setbacks resulting from abortion bans
WASHINGTON. Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Witnesses speak about the detrimental economic effects resulting from abortion restrictions after the landmark Supreme Court ruling Dobbs vs. Jackson in 2022, which overturned the constitutional right to an abortion.
Supreme Court hears Coinbase Dogecoin sweepstakes case
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Supreme Court hears Coinbase Dogecoin sweepstakes case
WASHINGTON, Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Supreme Court Justices seemed poised Wednesday to remand a case to a lower court related to Coinbase Inc.'s $1.2 million Dogecoin giveaway in 2021.
Michigan man sentenced to 40 months in prison for role in Jan. 6 riot at Capitol
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Michigan man sentenced to 40 months in prison for role in Jan. 6 riot at Capitol
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- A Michigan man who took part in the Jan. 6, 2021, riots that breached the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C., was sentenced to 40 months in prison Wednesday, according to Justice Department officials.
Mitch McConnell to step down as Republican Senate leader this fall
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Mitch McConnell to step down as Republican Senate leader this fall
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., announced Wednesday he's stepping down as Republican leader in November.
Court orders Donald Trump to pay full bond amount in N.Y. fraud case
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Court orders Donald Trump to pay full bond amount in N.Y. fraud case
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- A New York appeals court ruled Wednesday that former President Donald Trump must pay the full bond amount in the civil fraud judgment against him.
Idaho serial killer execution botched; executioners couldn't start an IV
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Idaho serial killer execution botched; executioners couldn't start an IV
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Idaho Wednesday stopped the execution of serial killer Thomas Eugene Creech when executioners failed to establish an IV line for the lethal injection.
Starbucks, employee union agree to resume contract talks for 300+ stores
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Starbucks, employee union agree to resume contract talks for 300+ stores
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Starbucks and Workers United, the union representing employees at over 300 store locations, have expressed their willingness to move forward with discussions after the company was accused of improper union busting.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Economic recovery under Joe Biden bucked trends, economists say
Economic recovery under Joe Biden bucked trends, economists say
Donald Trump's economic plan lowered unemployment, increased inequality
Donald Trump's economic plan lowered unemployment, increased inequality
Court orders Donald Trump to pay full bond amount in N.Y. fraud case
Court orders Donald Trump to pay full bond amount in N.Y. fraud case
Tennessee House passes bill banning pride flags in public schools
Tennessee House passes bill banning pride flags in public schools
U.S. blacklists vessel en route to China with $100M in cargo sent by Iran
U.S. blacklists vessel en route to China with $100M in cargo sent by Iran
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement