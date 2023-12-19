Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 19, 2023 / 8:51 PM

Colorado Supreme Court disqualifies Donald Trump from 2024 ballot

By Sheri Walsh
The Colorado Supreme Court has disqualified Donald Trump from appearing on the state’s ballot in 2024, in a ruling Tuesday that states the former president is not eligible to run for the White House because of the 14th Amendment’s insurrectionist ban. Trump vowed Tuesday night to appeal the decision to the U.S. Supreme Court, as he claimed "This is how dictatorships are born." File photo by John Angelillo/UPI
The Colorado Supreme Court has disqualified Donald Trump from appearing on the state’s ballot in 2024, in a ruling Tuesday that states the former president is not eligible to run for the White House because of the 14th Amendment’s insurrectionist ban. Trump vowed Tuesday night to appeal the decision to the U.S. Supreme Court, as he claimed "This is how dictatorships are born." File photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 19 (UPI) -- The Colorado Supreme Court has disqualified Donald Trump from appearing on the state's ballot in 2024, in a ruling Tuesday that states the former president is not eligible to run for the White House because of the 14th Amendment's insurrectionist ban.

Colorado's ruling, which was 4 to 3, is now on hold until Jan. 4, pending Trump's appeal to the U.S., Supreme Court.

Advertisement

"We do not reach these conclusions lightly," the court's majority wrote Tuesday. "We are mindful of the magnitude and weight of the questions now before us. We are likewise mindful of our solemn duty to apply the law, without fear or favor, and without being swayed by public reaction to the decisions that the law mandates we reach."

"We conclude that the foregoing evidence, the great bulk of which was undisputed at trial, established that President Trump engaged in insurrection," the court added. "President Trump's direct and express efforts, over several months, exhorting his supporters to march to the Capitol to prevent what he falsely characterized as an alleged fraud on the people of this country were indisputably overt and voluntary."

Advertisement

The 14th Amendment states that officials who take an oath to support the U.S. Constitution are banned from future office if they "engaged in insurrection." The court also rejected Trump's free speech claims, stating that "President Trump's speech on Jan. 6 was not protected by the First Amendment."

In a statement Tuesday night on his campaign website, Donald Trump blasted Colorado's decision and vowed to appeal "immediately" to the U.S. Supreme Court.

"A ruling party is attempting to amass total control over America by rigging the election against its leading opponent who happens to be a political outsider committed to defending the needs and interests of hardworking Americans," Trump said. "This is how dictatorships are born."

"Crooked Joe and the Democrats know they can't beat us at the ballot box, so their new plan is to nullify every single 'Trump ballot' in the nation to keep Biden in the White House," Trump added.

Colorado is the first state to disqualify Trump from the 2024 election. Last week, a Michigan appeals court ruled that the former president may remain on the state's Republican presidential primary ballot, stating that there is no sufficient basis "at this time" for the removal of Trump's name.

Advertisement

Last month, a Colorado district judge also rejected claims that Trump should be barred under the constitutional amendment.

"As a result, the court holds that Section Three of the Fourteenth Amendment does not apply to Trump," Judge Sarah B. Wallace wrote in response to the lawsuit filed by six Republican and unaffiliated voters in Colorado, represented by Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington.

On Tuesday night, Trump Campaign Spokesman Steven Cheung issued a statement, saying an appeal to Colorado's latest ruling would be filed within hours.

"The Colorado Supreme Court issued a completely flawed decision tonight and we will swiftly file an appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court and a concurrent request for a stay of this deeply undemocratic decision," Cheung said, adding that the ruling amounts to "election interference."

"We have full confidence that the U.S. Supreme Court will quickly rule in our favor and finally put an end to these un-American lawsuits."

Read More

Latest Headlines

Minnesota panel unveils new state flag design
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Minnesota panel unveils new state flag design
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Minnesota is ready to unfurl a new state flag, as the State Emblems Redesign Commission on Tuesday selected its final design.
U.S. officials stress Houthi threats to commercial shipping will be stopped
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. officials stress Houthi threats to commercial shipping will be stopped
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- U.S. officials say commercial shipping threats posed by Houthi militants in the Red Sea are unacceptable and will be stopped by a newly formed multinational military initiative.
Dozens arrested protesting Israel-Gaza war inside U.S. Capitol rotunda
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Dozens arrested protesting Israel-Gaza war inside U.S. Capitol rotunda
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Dozens of protesters were arrested Tuesday inside the U.S. Capitol rotunda, as they called for a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war, according to Capitol Police who said the group entered the building as a tour group.
South leads U.S. population growth to pre-pandemic levels
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
South leads U.S. population growth to pre-pandemic levels
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- This year, the United States saw its largest population gain since before the pandemic, with states in the South leading the growth, the U.S. Census Bureau reported Tuesday.
Biden, Chief Justice Roberts remember Sandra Day O'Connor as 'American pioneer'
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Biden, Chief Justice Roberts remember Sandra Day O'Connor as 'American pioneer'
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and Chief Justice John Roberts will eulogize Sandra Day O'Connor during a Tuesday funeral service for the former Supreme Court justice.
2 storms packing snow to collide over Rockies, Plains during holiday weekend
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
2 storms packing snow to collide over Rockies, Plains during holiday weekend
A pair of storms -- one that will hit Southern California and the deserts with heavy rain and another in the Northwest with rain and snow -- will merge near the middle of the United States with rain and snow.
Names of Jeffrey Epstein associates to be made public next year, judge rules
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Names of Jeffrey Epstein associates to be made public next year, judge rules
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- A New York-based federal judge ordered the unsealing of court documents in early 2024 that will make public the names of scores of Jeffrey Epstein's associates.
Holiday gas prices reach lowest level since 2020
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Holiday gas prices reach lowest level since 2020
The national average for the price of gas at the pump has declined 13 straight weeks, falling to its lowest level since 2021, analysts say.
Biden administration moves to protect old growth forests
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Biden administration moves to protect old growth forests
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- The Biden administration announced a new plan Tuesday to protect some of the nation's oldest trees on national forests and grasslands throughout the United States.
State Dept. says passport processing times back to normal
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
State Dept. says passport processing times back to normal
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of State announced passport processing times have returned to "pre-pandemic" norms, adding that the agency issued 24 million passport books and cards between October 2022 and September 2023.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Judge again dismisses Donald Trump's attempt to throw out civil fraud trial
Judge again dismisses Donald Trump's attempt to throw out civil fraud trial
U.S. unveils new multinational operation to counter Houthi rebels attacking Red Sea ships
U.S. unveils new multinational operation to counter Houthi rebels attacking Red Sea ships
Iceland volcano erupts on Reykjanes peninsula following hundreds of earthquakes
Iceland volcano erupts on Reykjanes peninsula following hundreds of earthquakes
Georgia election workers sue Rudy Giuliani again, days after $148M award
Georgia election workers sue Rudy Giuliani again, days after $148M award
Names of Jeffrey Epstein associates to be made public next year, judge rules
Names of Jeffrey Epstein associates to be made public next year, judge rules
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement