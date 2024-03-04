Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 4, 2024 / 2:04 PM / Updated at 2:42 PM

First over-the-counter birth control pill in U.S. now available

A January 2024 study indicated how nearly 65,000 rape-related pregnancies occurred in abortion ban states.

By Chris Benson
A pedestrian walks by a Planned Parenthood location in New York City in March 2017. On Monday, it was announced that the first-ever over-the-counter birth control contraceptive in the U.S. became available amid ongoing worries over reproductive rights in the United States. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
A pedestrian walks by a Planned Parenthood location in New York City in March 2017. On Monday, it was announced that the first-ever over-the-counter birth control contraceptive in the U.S. became available amid ongoing worries over reproductive rights in the United States. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 4 (UPI) -- The first-ever daily birth control pill in the United States that does not need a prescription will now be available online and at in-store locations nationwide this week.

Perrigo, the company that produces the birth control contraceptive Opill, said that having access to the pill will empower millions "to enter a new era of reproductive health access in the United States."

Advertisement

The announcement came the same day that France enshrined abortion rights into the western European country's constitution.

Opill first was approved for over-the-counter use for all age brackets by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in July 2023 and is the first-ever daily birth control pill available without a prescription in the United States and can be purchased for as little as $20 a month.

Related

"The availability of an oral contraceptive without a prescription is a truly groundbreaking milestone in reproductive health," said Dr. Melissa J. Kottke, an obstetrician and gynecologist in Atlanta.

Advertisement

Opill comes with the support and endorsement of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, the American Medical Association and the American Academy of Family Physicians.

Kottke added that progestin-only pills "have been a trusted contraceptive option for decades, yet obtaining a prescription for birth control pills creates unnecessary barriers for many. Creating additional opportunities for contraceptive access is critical in helping people reach their reproductive goals."

Almost half -- or 45% of -- the 6.1 million pregnancies in the United States every year are unplanned. A January 2024 study indicated that nearly 65,000 rape-related pregnancies occurred in abortion ban states as worries mount over women's reproductive rights in the United States.

The drug company added that, when taken as directed, Opill is 98% effective, which make it "the most effective birth control method available over-the-counter."

President Joe Biden signed a June 2023 executive order to expand access to free birth control, including over-the-counter contraception and family planning services. Perrigo added on Monday that Opill "can benefit a broad reproductive age population [that wants] a safe and effective option to avoid pregnancy that is easy and convenient to access.

On Monday, Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., called the news "a big deal," saying on social media that she will be "pushing to ensure every American can access & afford the pill over-the-counter."

Advertisement

Dr. Daniel Grossman, director of University of California at San Francisco's collaborative research group Advancing New Standards in Reproductive Health, echoed Murray's sentiments, calling it "a truly historic milestone for reproductive health in the United States."

But he said on social media that the price point still "could pose a financial barrier to some patients who need care."

CVS and Walgreens drugstores said March 1 that they would begin selling mifepristone abortion pills at store locations in states where it is legal and certified by the FDA.

A Perrigo official noted in a statement that the company aims to champion "the right of women and people to determine their own sexual health journey."

Now because of the over-the-counter availability of Opill, it "is truly a historic moment of which our entire organization can be proud," said Triona Schmelter, Perrigo's executive vice president.

Latest Headlines

2 winters of epic storms make California drought-free through 2025, experts say
U.S. News // 20 minutes ago
2 winters of epic storms make California drought-free through 2025, experts say
In the wake of a blizzard that unloaded nearly 100 inches of snow on California, AccuWeather forecasters are making a major announcement: California will be free of widespread drought through at least 2025.
U.S. sanctions Zimbabwe leaders for political, economic, human rights abuses
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. sanctions Zimbabwe leaders for political, economic, human rights abuses
March 4 (UPI) -- The federal government on Monday announced a new series of sanctions aimed at top Zimbabwe government officials in response to what the White House has called "gross abuses of political, economic and human rights."
Massachusetts Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira faces 16 years in intel leak
U.S. News // 39 minutes ago
Massachusetts Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira faces 16 years in intel leak
March 4 (UPI) -- Massachusetts Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira on Monday changed his plea to guilty on charges of leaking top secret Pentagon documents and agreed to a prison sentence of up to 16 years.
Former Trump CFO Allen Weisselberg pleads guilty to perjury charges
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Former Trump CFO Allen Weisselberg pleads guilty to perjury charges
March 4 (UPI) -- Former Trump Organization CFO and convict Allen Weisselberg could plead guilty to a new perjury charge as he negotiates a possible deal with Manhattan prosecutors, according to the New York Times, CNN and ABC News.
JetBlue, Spirit Airlines call off merger citing regulator obstructions
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
JetBlue, Spirit Airlines call off merger citing regulator obstructions
March 4 (UPI) -- JetBlue and Spirit Airlines on Monday indicated an amicably mutual end to a planned merger deal which began nearly two years ago.
Solar eclipse emergency: Texas county braces for fuel shortages, massive crowds
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Solar eclipse emergency: Texas county braces for fuel shortages, massive crowds
A state of emergency has been declared in part of Texas ahead of the total solar eclipse on April 8 -- and officials are bracing for the worst as a dramatic influx of travelers could spark eclipse-induced chaos.
Supreme Court reverses Colorado ruling; Donald Trump eligible for ballot
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Supreme Court reverses Colorado ruling; Donald Trump eligible for ballot
March 4 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Monday that former President Donald Trump can appear on the ballot, reversing a ruling by the Colorado Supreme Court.
In historic win, Nikki Haley beats Trump in D.C. Republican primary
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
In historic win, Nikki Haley beats Trump in D.C. Republican primary
March 3 (UPI) -- Nikki Haley, the former governor of South Carolina, has won the District of Colombia's Republican primary, securing her first victory over front-runner Donald Trump and making her the first woman to win a GOP primary.
Kamala Harris calls for 'immediate cease-fire' in Gaza
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Kamala Harris calls for 'immediate cease-fire' in Gaza
March 4 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris on Sunday called for "an immediate cease-fire" in the fighting in Gaza, as a proposal to halt the war has been presented to Hamas.
Police arrest teen in Staten Island hospital rampage
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Police arrest teen in Staten Island hospital rampage
March 3 (UPI) -- Staten Island police have arrested a teenager following a shooting rampage inside Richmond University Medical Center, authorities said Sunday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Haiti declares state of emergency after thousands escape prison
Haiti declares state of emergency after thousands escape prison
Biden support slides in latest polls
Biden support slides in latest polls
In historic win, Nikki Haley beats Trump in D.C. Republican primary
In historic win, Nikki Haley beats Trump in D.C. Republican primary
New Jersey synagogue will allegedly auction off occupied Palestinian land
New Jersey synagogue will allegedly auction off occupied Palestinian land
Thousands march for Palestine across U.S. as Orthodox Jews block highways in Israel
Thousands march for Palestine across U.S. as Orthodox Jews block highways in Israel
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement