First over-the-counter birth control pill in U.S. now available

A pedestrian walks by a Planned Parenthood location in New York City in March 2017. On Monday, it was announced that the first-ever over-the-counter birth control contraceptive in the U.S. became available amid ongoing worries over reproductive rights in the United States. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 4 (UPI) -- The first-ever daily birth control pill in the United States that does not need a prescription will now be available online and at in-store locations nationwide this week. Perrigo, the company that produces the birth control contraceptive Opill, said that having access to the pill will empower millions "to enter a new era of reproductive health access in the United States." Advertisement

The announcement came the same day that France enshrined abortion rights into the western European country's constitution.

Opill first was approved for over-the-counter use for all age brackets by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in July 2023 and is the first-ever daily birth control pill available without a prescription in the United States and can be purchased for as little as $20 a month.

"The availability of an oral contraceptive without a prescription is a truly groundbreaking milestone in reproductive health," said Dr. Melissa J. Kottke, an obstetrician and gynecologist in Atlanta.

Opill comes with the support and endorsement of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, the American Medical Association and the American Academy of Family Physicians.

Kottke added that progestin-only pills "have been a trusted contraceptive option for decades, yet obtaining a prescription for birth control pills creates unnecessary barriers for many. Creating additional opportunities for contraceptive access is critical in helping people reach their reproductive goals."

Almost half -- or 45% of -- the 6.1 million pregnancies in the United States every year are unplanned. A January 2024 study indicated that nearly 65,000 rape-related pregnancies occurred in abortion ban states as worries mount over women's reproductive rights in the United States.

The drug company added that, when taken as directed, Opill is 98% effective, which make it "the most effective birth control method available over-the-counter."

President Joe Biden signed a June 2023 executive order to expand access to free birth control, including over-the-counter contraception and family planning services. Perrigo added on Monday that Opill "can benefit a broad reproductive age population [that wants] a safe and effective option to avoid pregnancy that is easy and convenient to access.

On Monday, Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., called the news "a big deal," saying on social media that she will be "pushing to ensure every American can access & afford the pill over-the-counter."

Dr. Daniel Grossman, director of University of California at San Francisco's collaborative research group Advancing New Standards in Reproductive Health, echoed Murray's sentiments, calling it "a truly historic milestone for reproductive health in the United States."

But he said on social media that the price point still "could pose a financial barrier to some patients who need care."

CVS and Walgreens drugstores said March 1 that they would begin selling mifepristone abortion pills at store locations in states where it is legal and certified by the FDA.

A Perrigo official noted in a statement that the company aims to champion "the right of women and people to determine their own sexual health journey."

Now because of the over-the-counter availability of Opill, it "is truly a historic moment of which our entire organization can be proud," said Triona Schmelter, Perrigo's executive vice president.