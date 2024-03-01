Walgreen's, CVS to begin selling mifepristone abortion pill in some stores

1 of 3 | CVS and Walgreen's drug stores on Friday said they would begin selling mifepristone abortion pills at store locations in states where it is legal. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

March 1 (UPI) -- CVS and Walgreen's drug stores on Friday said they would begin selling mifepristone abortion pills at store locations in states where it is legal and certified by the Food and Drug Administration. President Joe Biden hailed the decision by the pharmacy chains. Advertisement

"Today is an important milestone in ensuring access to mifepristone, a drug that has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration as safe and effective for more than 20 years," President Joe Biden said in a statement. "With major retail pharmacy chains newly certified to dispense medication abortion, many women will soon have the option to pick up their prescription at a local, certified pharmacy-just as they would for any other medication."

The president encouraged all pharmacies that want to pursue this option to become certified to provide the medication.

Both CVS and Walgreen's told media outlets Friday they had gotten Food and Drug Administration certification and would make the pill available at their pharmacies, but not by mail.

Walgreen's said it will start selling the pill within the next week in New York, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, California and Illinois.

"We are beginning a phased rollout in select locations to allow us to ensure quality, safety and privacy for our patients, providers and team members," company spokesman Fraser Engerman said.

In states where the legality is doubt, Walgreen's won't provide the pill.

CVS will start selling it in Massachusetts and Rhode Island within weeks.

The pharmacy chains said they will monitor state laws to evaluate where they can legally dispense Mifepristone.

The FDA modified regulations on mifepristone to add pharmacy certification in January 2023.

Walgreen's operates drug stores in every state but North Dakota. CVS has pharmacies in all 50 states.