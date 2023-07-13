FDA approves first over-the-counter birth control pill

The Food and Drug Administration Thursday approved Opill, the first non-prescription birth control pill. It will be available online, at drugstores, grocery stores, convenience stores. Photo courtesy of FDA

July 13 (UPI) -- The Food and Drug Administration Thursday approved Opill, the first daily over-the-counter birth control pill. It will be available with no prescription needed at drug stores, online and at grocery and convenience stores. "Today's approval marks the first time a nonprescription daily oral contraceptive will be an available option for millions of people in the United States," Patrizia Cavazzoni, director of the FDA Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, said in a statement. "When used as directed, daily oral contraception is safe and is expected to be more effective than currently available nonprescription contraceptive methods in preventing unintended pregnancy." Advertisement

According to the FDA, nearly half of the 6.1 million annual U.S. pregnancies are unintended.

The FDA said unplanned pregnancies are linked to "negative maternal and perinatal outcomes, including reduced likelihood of receiving early prenatal care and increased risk of preterm delivery, with associated adverse neonatal, developmental and child health outcomes."

The efficacy of Opill's norgestrel contraceptive was established with prescription use approval in 1973. It's not for use as an emergency birth control pill.

It must be taken daily at the same time of day to be most effective.

Advertisement

The FDA's approval was granted to Laboratoire HRA Pharma, a subsidiary of Perrigo Company.

Opill, the FDA said, should not be used by those who have or have ever had breast cancer. It can be associated with changes in menstrual bleeding patterns.

The most common side effects of Opill are irregular bleeding, headaches, dizziness, nausea, increased appetite, abdominal pain, cramps or bloating.