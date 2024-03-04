Trending
March 4, 2024 / 11:10 PM

Donald Trump wins North Dakota GOP caucuses, ahead of Super Tuesday

By Sheri Walsh
Former President Donald J. Trump won the North Dakota Republican caucuses Monday night, beating rival Nikki Haley ahead of Super Tuesday, as he moves closer to the Republican nomination. File photo by Tannen Maury/UPI
1 of 2 | Former President Donald J. Trump won the North Dakota Republican caucuses Monday night, beating rival Nikki Haley ahead of Super Tuesday, as he moves closer to the Republican nomination. File photo by Tannen Maury/UPI | License Photo

March 4 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump won the North Dakota Republican caucuses Monday night, beating rival Nikki Haley ahead of Super Tuesday, as he moves closer to the Republican nomination.

Shortly after the polls closed, Trump was leading with 85% of the vote to Haley's 14%. With the win, Trump will receive all of North Dakota's 29 delegates. Trump needs 1,215 delegates to become the Republican nominee.

Trump's latest victory comes one day before Super Tuesday, with GOP primaries and caucuses in 15 states. North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, who was a former 2024 campaign rival before dropping out of the race in December, has endorsed Trump.

"THANK YOU NORTH DAKOTA!" Trump wrote Monday night in a post on Truth Social.

Haley, the former governor of South Carolina, campaigned Monday night in Texas and urged supporters to get out and vote on Super Tuesday.

"Houston, thank you for the Texas-size welcome! We had more than a thousand people join us today, and the energy is incredible," Haley wrote Monday in a post on X.

On Sunday night, Haley secured her first win over Trump in the District of Columbia's Republican primary, making her the first woman to win a GOP primary race. Haley secured nearly 63% of the vote and won 19 delegates, as well as 16 alternate delegates. Trump finished second with 33% of the vote.

Trump has beaten Haley in all of the GOP caucuses and primaries, including those in Michigan, Idaho and Missouri on Saturday.

Republicans and Democrats will each hold primaries and caucuses in 15 states, as well as one territory, on Super Tuesday.

Republicans will hold primaries in Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont and Virginia, as well as caucuses in Alaska and Utah.

Super Tuesday will see Democrats hold primaries in Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont and Virginia, as well as a caucus in the U.S. territory of American Samoa. Iowa's Democratic caucuses were completed by mail in January and will be released Tuesday.

