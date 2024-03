Allen Weisselberg, who was the chief financial officer of the Trump Organization, pleaded guilty to perjury charges related to sworn testimony he gave in former President Donald Trump's New York civil fraud trial. File Pool Photo by Curtis Means/UPI | License Photo

March 4 (UPI) -- Former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg pleaded guilty to perjury charges on Monday. Weisselberg, 76, was sentenced to five months in jail after entering the plea for the charges stemming from his involvement in former President Donald Trump's New York civil fraud trial.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office accused him of lying under oath in a May deposition and October trial.

Weisselberg admitted he "committed conduct" related to the sworn testimony and said he knowingly lied to investigators when describing what he knew about the size of the Trump Tower triplex to obtain favorable loans.

Judge Arthur Engoron found the Trump Organization had committed business fraud in September 2023, based on evidence presented by New York Attorney General Letitia James.

A New York appeals court last week ordered Trump to pay the full bond amount equal to the $454 million civil fraud judgment in the case.

He had offered to pay a $100 million bond while asking the court to pause the penalty of $355 million and additional interest, which his attorneys called "exorbitant and punitive."

Weisselberg previously completed a 100-day sentence at New York's Rikers Island jail in April on tax fraud, falsifying business records and conspiracy. Both he and the Trump Organization were convicted.

The New York Supreme Court ordered the Trump Organization to pay $1.6 million in criminal penalties in that case.