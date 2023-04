Allen Weisselberg (C, pictured in 2022), former chief financial officer for the Trump Organization, completed a criminal sentence for tax fraud at Rikers Island in New York Wednesday. File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License Photo

April 19 (UPI) -- Former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg was released from New York's Rikers Island jail Wednesday after completing his sentence for a tax-fraud scheme at the former president's company. Both the Trump Organization and Weisselberg were convicted in December of tax fraud, falsifying business records and conspiracy. Advertisement

In January the New York Supreme Court ordered the Trump Organization to pay $1.6 million in criminal penalties for the scheme that involved giving valuable perks to some top Trump executives to illegally avoid paying taxes.

Weisselberg got a five-month jail sentence and paid $2 million in taxes and penalties to satisfy a plea agreement in his case.

He served 99 days in jail.

"Anyone who truly knows Allen feels sorry that he had to go through this," former Weisselberg defense attorney Nick Gravante said in a statement. "I hope he can now retire in peace, spend time with his wonderful family, and leave the circus in the rearview mirror."

Weisselberg did not implicate Donald Trump personally in the Trump Organization tax fraud. Weisselberg remained on the Trump Organization payroll until January, when he was given a generous severance.

Advertisement

As Weisselberg walks free, his former boss, Donald Trump, faces multiple judicial investigations, including those probing hush-money fraud payments, investigating possible election interference in Georgia, and looking into the former president's role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.