Police arrest teen in State Island hospital shooting

March 3 (UPI) -- Staten Island police have arrested a teenager following a shooting rampage inside Richmond University Medical Center, police said Sunday night.

Devonte Loyce, 19, was at the New York hospital for an evaluation when he pulled out a knife and attacked three security guards, police said.

Loyce also punched a nurse in the face, bit an employee in the emergency room and shoved an EMT, the added.

Officers who were at the hospital for an unrelated reason arrested Loyce.

The seriousness of any injuries has not yet been released by police.

This is a developing story.