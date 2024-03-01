Missouri police officer, court employee fatally shot while serving eviction papers

March 1 (UPI) -- Authorities in Missouri said two people, including a police officer, were killed in a shooting that erupted when process servers attempted to deliver an eviction notice to a resident in the city of Independence.

The shooting began shortly after 1 p.m. at a residence near the intersection of Elsa Smith and Bundschu Roads.

The city, a satellite of Kansas City, said in a statement that a civil process server was attempting to issue legal documents to an unidentified person at the residence when they were shot.

Police responding to the scene then also came under fire. Three officers were struck, including one who died.

Independence Police Chief Adam Dustman identified the deceased during a press conference as 35-year-old Independence police officer Cody Allen and Jackson County civil process server Drexel Mack.

"He is a hero," Dustman said of Allen. "And unfortunately, he lost his life today serving his community."

Dustman said both of the wounded officers were expected to make full recoveries. One, he said, sustained minor injuries while the other underwent emergency surgery.

"We are devastated for the loss that we and the court have suffered," she said.

Judge Jalilah Otto of the 16th Judicial Circuit Court described Mack to reporters as "a true public servant"

An unidentified male suspect has been taken into custody, authorities said.

Missouri State Highway trooper Justin Ewing told reporters in a separate press conference that the suspect was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Gov. Mike Parson said Thursday on X that he was receiving updates about the shooting.

"Teresa and I are praying for the @IndepMoPolice officers involved and all who work to protect us," he said.