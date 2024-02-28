Eldest son of Rep. Lauren Boebert arrested on multiple felony charges

1 of 2 | Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., said in a statement that she supports her son, but that he should be held accountable after he was charged with multiple felonies connected to a string of vehicle trespass and theft. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- The eldest son of Rep. Lauren Boebert has been arrested on multiple felony charges on accusations of stealing money with the use of credit and bank cards stolen from vehicles in Colorado. Court records from the Garfield Sheriff's Office state that 18-year-old Tyler Jay Boebert was released from jail on Wednesday. Advertisement

The Rifle Police Department said in a statement that he was arrested at about 2:30 p.m. a day prior.

"The arrest comes after a recent string of vehicle trespass and property thefts in Rifle," it said.

Tyler Boebert has been charged with four felony counts of criminal possession ID documents -- multiple victims, one felony count of conspiracy to commit a felony and more than 15 additional misdemeanor offenses.

The 25-page affidavit in support of the arrest was released Wednesday detailing the string of thefts, with the first having been reported to police early Feb. 20.

Authorities were able to identify Tyler Boebert through the use of surveillance footage in which he was seen wearing a hoodie imprinted with the words "Shooters Grill," a Rifle restaurant once owned by the Republican politician.

The arrest comes about a month after Jayson Boebert, Lauren Boebert's ex-husband, was charged in connection to a family-related incident that occurred at a restaurant in Garfield County.

Prosecutors said the estranged couple were arguing and that Jayson Boebert refused to leave the restaurant after police responded to a disturbance call.

He was also charged for a separate Jan. 9 confrontation involving Tyler Boebert.

It also comes after Lauren Boebert was escorted from a musical in September after being accused of vaping, acting inappropriately with her date and causing a disturbance.

In a statement to Fox News, Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., said her eldest son has been "though some very difficult, public challenges" and that it "breaks my heart to see my child struggling."

"I will never give up on him and I will continue to be there for him," she said. "As an adult and father, Tyler will take responsibility for his actions and should be held accountable for poor decisions just like any other citizen."

The Republican represents the third district of Colorado but announced late last year that she would run for re-election in the more conservative congressional fourth district.

Rep. Boebert is an ally of former President Donald Trump and frequently rails against President Joe Biden on unproven allegations of corruption.