Lauren Boebert's ex-husband charged in connection with family incidents

Prosecutors in Colorado this week officially filed formal charges against the ex-husband of Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo.

Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Prosecutors in Colorado have filed formal charges against the ex-husband of Republican House member Lauren Boebert in connection with a pair of family-related incidents. The charges against Jayson Boebert were filed Wednesday in Garfield County, Colo., the Denver Post and KMGH-TV reported. Advertisement

Jayson Boebert faces one misdemeanor charge of obstructing a police officer and once count each of disorderly conduct and trespassing, both of which are defined as petty offenses in Colorado.

The changes stem from an incident on Jan. 6 at a restaurant in Silt, a statutory town in Garfield County where Lauren Boebert has a residence. Prosecutors from the Ninth Judicial District Attorney's Office contend the estranged couple argued and Jayson Boebert later refused to leave the restaurant after police responded to a disturbance call.

Police reports show the two were drinking together at the restaurant when they became engaged in an argument. Jayson Boebert told responding officers the argument escalated to the point where Lauren Boebert punched him in the face.

Investigators later discounted the assertion citing a lack of evidence.

Lauren Boebert had not commented on the charges on her X social media account as of Saturday morning.

Jayson Boebert was also charged during a separate Jan. 9 confrontation with his 18-year-old son at their Silt home. He faces one count of possessing a gun while under the influence of alcohol, misdemeanor harassment and misdemeanor assault. Police contend he had been drinking at a bar prior to that incident.

The couple has four children and officially filed for divorce last May after 18 years together citing " irreconcilable differences."

Lauren Boebert was elected to Congress in 2020 in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District. The 37-year-old announced in late December she would switch districts to run for re-election in the more conservative 4th Congressional District.

Boebert was expected to face a close rematch for her current seat against a strong Democratic challenger.