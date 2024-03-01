Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 1, 2024 / 1:02 PM

Man who shot woman for pulling into wrong driveway sentenced to 25 to life

By Clyde Hughes

March 1 (UPI) -- A judge on Friday sentenced Kevin Monahan to 25 years to life in prison for shooting and killing a 20-year-old woman who mistakenly turned into his driveway last April.

Washington County Judge Adam Michelini delivered the sentence after family members urged him to hand Monahan the maximum sentence for the unprovoked shooting. Monahan was handed a lesser sentence, to be served consecutively, for tampering with evidence.

Advertisement

Prosecutors along with family and friends of Gillis described Monahan as unsympathetic to the incident where his fears were unfounded.

"You were deceitful," Gillis's father Andrew Gillis told Monahan in court during sentencing. "You hid the truth and you never showed remorse."

Related

Arthur Frost, one of Monahan's attorneys said he was indeed remorseful even though he declined to take the stand during sentencing.

A jury in January deliberated for less than three hours before convicting him of second-degree murder. Monahan had told the jury he felt threatened before firing at the SUV Gillis was a passenger in rural Hebron, N.Y., but fired the shot that killed the woman by accident.

Advertisement

The SUV was part of a group that included a second vehicle and motorcycle that had gotten lost because of the area's spotty cellphone service. Gillis's boyfriend Blake Walsh said the group was pulling away from Monahan's home when he fired on them.

Monahan testified that he believed the vehicles were attempting to block him from leaving, so he picked up his 20-gauge shotgun. He said he fired one warning shot but the second one that struck Gillis was accidental.

Latest Headlines

Lawyers argue they have demonstrated prosecutors' conflict in Trump Ga. case
U.S. News // 13 minutes ago
Lawyers argue they have demonstrated prosecutors' conflict in Trump Ga. case
March 1 (UPI) -- Lawyers for one of Donald Trump's co-defendants in the Georgia election interference case argued Friday they have shown the DA and lead prosecutor have a conflict of interest and should be removed from the case.
With endorsement, Miami Mayor Suarez says he hopes to help Trump secure Hispanic vote
U.S. News // 47 minutes ago
With endorsement, Miami Mayor Suarez says he hopes to help Trump secure Hispanic vote
March 1 (UPI) -- Miami Mayor and former Republican presidential candidate Francis Suarez became the latest Republican politician to endorse Donald Trump, when he gave his endorsement to the former president Friday.
Donald Trump defense: 'Unfair' to hold classified documents trial before election
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Donald Trump defense: 'Unfair' to hold classified documents trial before election
March 1 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump is in the courtroom in Fort Pierce, Fla., Friday for a hearing in the classified documents case against him.
New final EPA rule aims to better protect communities from chemical accidents
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
New final EPA rule aims to better protect communities from chemical accidents
March 1 (UPI) -- The Environmental Protection Agency Friday announced final adoption of a rule meant to better protect at-risk communities from chemical accidents, especially those near industry facilities with high accident rates.
Heavy snow and a life-threatening blizzard hits parts of California, Nevada
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Heavy snow and a life-threatening blizzard hits parts of California, Nevada
March 1 (UPI) -- California and Nevada Friday will see heavy snow with life-threatening blizzard conditions in the Sierra Nevada Mountain range. Forecasters warn travel will be very dangerous to impossible with white-out conditions.
Jan. 6 rioter who smoked marijuana in senator's office sentenced to 42 months in prison
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Jan. 6 rioter who smoked marijuana in senator's office sentenced to 42 months in prison
March 1 (UPI) -- A New York man was sentenced to 42 months Thursday for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot that resulted in the breach of the Capitol Building in Washington D.C., according to the Justice Department.
Former U.S. ambassador Manuel Rocha to plead guilty to working as agent for Cuba
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Former U.S. ambassador Manuel Rocha to plead guilty to working as agent for Cuba
March 1 (UPI) -- Former U.S. ambassador Manuel Rocha told a federal court in Miami on Thursday he plans on pleading guilty to acting as an illegal foreign agent in a plea deal after initially fighting the charges.
New York Community Bank shares fall amid CEO departure, 'internal controls' issue
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
New York Community Bank shares fall amid CEO departure, 'internal controls' issue
March 1 (UPI) -- New York Community Bank CEO Thomas R. Cangemi stepped down Thursday as NYCB shares fell more than 21% after the bank revealed an internal risk management issue related to exposure to commercial real estate.
Meta to drop 'Facebook News' tab in U.S. and Australia in April
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Meta to drop 'Facebook News' tab in U.S. and Australia in April
March 1 (UPI) -- Meta announced Thursday that in April Facebook will remove the news tab in the United States and Australia. Meta said that people will still be able to view news on Facebook.
Elon Musk sues OpenAI alleging Microsoft deal violates founding charter
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Elon Musk sues OpenAI alleging Microsoft deal violates founding charter
March 1 (UPI) -- Elon Musk on Thursday sued OpenAI and its CEO Sam Altman Thursday in California, saying the artificial intelligence leader violated its own founding charter by joining with Microsoft.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Missouri police officer, court employee fatally shot while serving eviction papers
Missouri police officer, court employee fatally shot while serving eviction papers
Former WWE wrestler 'Billy Jack' Haynes charged in shooting death of his wife
Former WWE wrestler 'Billy Jack' Haynes charged in shooting death of his wife
South Korea's Yoon slams 'truly deplorable' North Korean remarks, calls for unification
South Korea's Yoon slams 'truly deplorable' North Korean remarks, calls for unification
Churches, city officials clash over sheltering homeless overnight
Churches, city officials clash over sheltering homeless overnight
Boeing to pay a $51M civil penalty to resolve export violations
Boeing to pay a $51M civil penalty to resolve export violations
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement