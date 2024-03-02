Advertisement
U.S. News
March 2, 2024 / 3:49 PM

Pennsylvania man charged with killing Amish woman, unborn child

By Simon Druker
Shawn Cranston, 52, of Corry, Pa., has been charged with criminal homicide in connection with the slaying of Rebekah Byler, a pregnant Amish woman, authorities announced Saturday. Photo courtesy of Pennsylvania State Police
Shawn Cranston, 52, of Corry, Pa., has been charged with criminal homicide in connection with the slaying of Rebekah Byler, a pregnant Amish woman, authorities announced Saturday. Photo courtesy of Pennsylvania State Police

March 2 (UPI) -- Officials made an arrest Saturday in the death of Rebekah Byler, a pregnant 23-year-old Pennsylvania Amish woman who was found dead this week.

Shawn Cranston faces one count of criminal homicide and one count of criminal homicide of an unborn child, as well as burglary and criminal trespass counts, Pennsylvania State Police said in a news release.

Advertisement

Cranston, 52, was officially charged Saturday.

Byler's husband and another person found her unresponsive Monday inside her home in Sparta Township, a small Amish community in Crawford County, Pa., about 100 miles northeast of Pittsburgh.

Byler's two children were inside the home when police arrived. She was six months pregnant at the time.

Her death was quickly ruled a homicide following an autopsy and court documents state she was killed by "shooting her in the head and/or slashing her throat."

Investigators say they arrested Cranston "after an exhaustive five-day-long investigation." The resident of Corry, Pa., in neighboring Erie County is not eligible for bail. He is being held at the Crawford County Correctional Facility.

A district court judge scheduled a preliminary hearing for March 15.

Police have not said if the two previously knew each other and have not speculated on a possible motive to the crime.

Advertisement

Investigators are still asking anyone with information to get in touch.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Jury finds Troconis guilty on charges related to apparent slaying of Jennifer Dulos
U.S. News // 16 minutes ago
Jury finds Troconis guilty on charges related to apparent slaying of Jennifer Dulos
March 2 (UPI) -- A jury of six has found former ESPN host and producer Michelle Troconis guilty of conspiring to murder and hide the death of Connecticut mother Jennifer Dulos, who has been missing since 2019.
Dangers to linger well after massive blizzard exits the Sierra Nevada
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Dangers to linger well after massive blizzard exits the Sierra Nevada
As a massive snowstorm inundated northern and central California over the weekend, forecasters warned that even after last snowflake falls in the high terrain lingering hazards will remain.
DeSantis vetoes social media ban for youth, favors alternative bill
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
DeSantis vetoes social media ban for youth, favors alternative bill
March 2 (UPI) -- A proposed Florida law banning social media use by youth under age 16 has been vetoed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, who says he instead favors a less-restrictive alternative measure.
Wis. Supreme Court won't hear Dems' challenge to congressional maps
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Wis. Supreme Court won't hear Dems' challenge to congressional maps
March 2 (UPI) -- The Wisconsin Supreme Court has opted not to hear arguments over a lawsuit filed by Democrats seeking to redraw the Dairy State's congressional maps.
Ore. lawmakers reverse course on drug decriminalization amid fentanyl crisis
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Ore. lawmakers reverse course on drug decriminalization amid fentanyl crisis
March 2 (UPI) -- Three years after Oregon voters approved a referendum decriminalizing possession of small amounts of drugs, the state's Legislature has overturned the measure amid a booming fentanyl crisis.
Texas wildfires grow to 1M acres as forecast calls for windy, dry conditions
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Texas wildfires grow to 1M acres as forecast calls for windy, dry conditions
March 2 (UPI) -- Concerns remained high for residents of the Texas Panhandle over the weekend as the largest wildfires in the state's history continued to pose a potent threat.
Police confirm death of missing Florida teen
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Police confirm death of missing Florida teen
March 1 (UPI) -- The body of a 13-year-old Florida girl who had been missing since Monday was found Friday, according to local authorities.
Colorado paramedic sentenced to 5 years for ketamine death of Elijah McClain
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Colorado paramedic sentenced to 5 years for ketamine death of Elijah McClain
March 1 (UPI) -- A Colorado paramedic was sentenced Friday in connection with the 2019 death of Elijah McClain in Aurora, Colo.
Driver rescued from semi-truck hanging off Louisville bridge
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Driver rescued from semi-truck hanging off Louisville bridge
March 1 (UPI) -- Firefighters rescued the driver of a semi-truck after an accident left it hanging over the edge of the Clark Memorial Bridge Friday.
Judge to rule in 2 weeks on 'conflict' question in Trump Ga. election case
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Judge to rule in 2 weeks on 'conflict' question in Trump Ga. election case
March 1 (UPI) -- The judge in the Georgia election interference case against Donald Trump and 19 others said Friday he hopes to rule within two weeks on whether the district attorney and lead prosecutor in the case should be ousted.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

University of Florida to fire all DEI employees to avoid violating state law
University of Florida to fire all DEI employees to avoid violating state law
Colorado paramedic sentenced to 5 years for ketamine death of Elijah McClain
Colorado paramedic sentenced to 5 years for ketamine death of Elijah McClain
Judge to rule in 2 weeks on 'conflict' question in Trump Ga. election case
Judge to rule in 2 weeks on 'conflict' question in Trump Ga. election case
Police confirm death of missing Florida teen
Police confirm death of missing Florida teen
Driver rescued from semi-truck hanging off Louisville bridge
Driver rescued from semi-truck hanging off Louisville bridge
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement