Advertisement
U.S. News
March 2, 2024 / 4:17 PM

Trio of Norfolk Southern trains involved in eastern Pennsylvania collision

By Ehren Wynder
Derailed cars are shown at the scene of an accident Saturday involving three Norfolk Southern trains in eastern Pennsylvania. No one was hurt in the mishap and no evacuations were ordered. Photo courtesy Nancy Run Fire Company/Facebook
Derailed cars are shown at the scene of an accident Saturday involving three Norfolk Southern trains in eastern Pennsylvania. No one was hurt in the mishap and no evacuations were ordered. Photo courtesy Nancy Run Fire Company/Facebook

March 2 (UPI) -- Three Norfolk Southern trains were involved in a collision in eastern Pennsylvania early Saturday with two engines ending up in the Lehigh River near Allentown, authorities confirmed.

The National Transportation Safety Board and local officials told reporters the incident in Lower Saucon Township along the river began when an eastbound train struck a stopped train on the same track.

Advertisement

The wreckage spilled over onto the adjacent track, which derailed a third train heading west.

Photos the Nancy Run Fire Company posted to Facebook showed two engines partially submerged in the river, with multiple cars off the track.

Related

The wreckage spilled diesel fuel and some polypropylene pellets into the river. Lower Saucon Police Chief Thomas Brandt said the wreck did not present a hazardous material threat, and no evacuations are in order.

No one was injured in the collisions, although first responders assisted crew members to climb up the steep banks of the river.

Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure said the county's emergency management unit and the Lehigh County hazmat team were on site providing support.

Advertisement

Norfolk Southern in a post on X said it had responded to the incident and confirmed there were no injuries and no threats to public safety.

"We are always working to advance safety. We will investigate this incident to understand how it happened and prevent others like it," the post read.

Norfolk Southern achieved infamy last year when one of its trains derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, spilling hazardous chemicals into the community and prompting residents to evacuate. The cleanup is expected to continue into the summer.

McClure said Northampton County Emergency Management held three emergency responder training sessions on train derailments in response to the East Palestine incident.

"We are very pleased that this derailment was so quickly and expertly handled. I want to thank all of the first responders for that," McClure said.

Former township councilwoman Donna Louder told the The (Lehigh Valley) Express-Times she believed it was inevitable an incident like this would happen.

"Norfolk Southern needs to get its act together," she said.

Latest Headlines

Feds open discrimination probe of Nex Benedict's school in Oklahoma
U.S. News // 8 minutes ago
Feds open discrimination probe of Nex Benedict's school in Oklahoma
March 2 (UPI) -- Oklahoma's Owasso Public Schools is under federal investigation for potential discrimination related to the recent death of former non-binary 10th-grader Nex Benedict.
Son of Kansas City Chiefs coach has DUI sentence commuted
U.S. News // 42 minutes ago
Son of Kansas City Chiefs coach has DUI sentence commuted
March 2 (UPI) -- Missouri Gov. Mike Parsons says he has commuted the drunken driving sentence issued to former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid three years ago.
Pennsylvania man charged with killing Amish woman, unborn child
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Pennsylvania man charged with killing Amish woman, unborn child
March 2 (UPI) -- Officials made an arrest Saturday in the death of Rebekah Byler, a pregnant 23-year-old Pennsylvania Amish woman who was found dead this week.
Jury finds Troconis guilty on charges related to apparent slaying of Jennifer Dulos
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Jury finds Troconis guilty on charges related to apparent slaying of Jennifer Dulos
March 2 (UPI) -- A jury of six has found former ESPN host and producer Michelle Troconis guilty of conspiring to murder and hide the death of Connecticut mother Jennifer Dulos, who has been missing since 2019.
Dangers to linger well after massive blizzard exits the Sierra Nevada
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Dangers to linger well after massive blizzard exits the Sierra Nevada
As a massive snowstorm inundated northern and central California over the weekend, forecasters warned that even after last snowflake falls in the high terrain lingering hazards will remain.
DeSantis vetoes social media ban for youth, favors alternative bill
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
DeSantis vetoes social media ban for youth, favors alternative bill
March 2 (UPI) -- A proposed Florida law banning social media use by youth under age 16 has been vetoed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, who says he instead favors a less-restrictive alternative measure.
Wis. Supreme Court won't hear Dems' challenge to congressional maps
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Wis. Supreme Court won't hear Dems' challenge to congressional maps
March 2 (UPI) -- The Wisconsin Supreme Court has opted not to hear arguments over a lawsuit filed by Democrats seeking to redraw the Dairy State's congressional maps.
Ore. lawmakers reverse course on drug decriminalization amid fentanyl crisis
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Ore. lawmakers reverse course on drug decriminalization amid fentanyl crisis
March 2 (UPI) -- Three years after Oregon voters approved a referendum decriminalizing possession of small amounts of drugs, the state's Legislature has overturned the measure amid a booming fentanyl crisis.
Texas wildfires grow to 1M acres as forecast calls for windy, dry conditions
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Texas wildfires grow to 1M acres as forecast calls for windy, dry conditions
March 2 (UPI) -- Concerns remained high for residents of the Texas Panhandle over the weekend as the largest wildfires in the state's history continued to pose a potent threat.
Police confirm death of missing Florida teen
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Police confirm death of missing Florida teen
March 1 (UPI) -- The body of a 13-year-old Florida girl who had been missing since Monday was found Friday, according to local authorities.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

University of Florida to fire all DEI employees to avoid violating state law
University of Florida to fire all DEI employees to avoid violating state law
Police confirm death of missing Florida teen
Police confirm death of missing Florida teen
Driver rescued from semi-truck hanging off Louisville bridge
Driver rescued from semi-truck hanging off Louisville bridge
British ship M/V Rubymar, crippled by Houthi strikes, sinks in Red Sea
British ship M/V Rubymar, crippled by Houthi strikes, sinks in Red Sea
First U.S. humanitarian aid successfully air-dropped in Gaza, military says
First U.S. humanitarian aid successfully air-dropped in Gaza, military says
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement