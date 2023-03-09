1/7

A Norfolk Southern train passes through East Palestine, Ohio, where a derailment in early February caused the contamination of air, soil and drinking water throughout Ohio and Pennsylvania. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

March 9 (UPI) -- Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw is scheduled to testify before a U.S. Senate panel Thursday to answer questions about the toxic chemical disaster in East Palestine, Ohio, which has gripped the small town since one of the company's trains derailed there in early February. Shaw will tell a hearing of the U.S. Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works that he is "deeply sorry" for the accident, according to a prepared statement released ahead of his 10 a.m. EST testimony. Advertisement

"I am deeply sorry for the impact this derailment has had on the people of East Palestine and surrounding communities," Shaw wrote, adding that he was "determined to make it right."

"We will clean the site safely, thoroughly and with urgency. We are making progress every day," he wrote, noting that Norfolk Southern was "committed to reimbursements and investments of more than $20 million" for anyone affected by the spill.

"I want to be clear: This financial assistance is just a down payment," he said. "We will continue to invest in East Palestine for as long as it takes to help the community recover and thrive."

Ohio officials -- including Sens. Sherrod Brown, a Democrat, and J.D. Vance, a Republican, as well as Ohio Environmental Protection Agency Director Anne Vogel -- have indicated Shaw would face a grilling from lawmakers in light of several new train accidents nationwide in recent days.

"My goal tomorrow is to hold [Shaw] accountable in front of the American people," Brown said Wednesday.

A Norfolk Southern train derailed Saturday in Springfield, Ohio, but didn't spill any hazardous chemicals. Days later, a Norfolk Southern train conductor was hit and killed by a dump truck at a rail crossing in Cleveland.

And in an unrelated derailment, a CSX train went off the tracks Wednesday in West Virginia, which spilled diesel fuel and oil into the New River.

The Senate hearing also comes as the Biden administration is putting increased pressure on Norfolk Southern to clean up the Feb. 3 spill in East Palestine, which had caused the possible contamination of air, soil and drinking water throughout Ohio and Pennsylvania.

Air quality testing has been one of the primary measures of environmental toxicity in the region and will remain after the EPA ordered the company to continue probing dioxin levels around the crash site and compare those samples to ones taken in areas not impacted by the derailment.

Dioxins, according to the EPA, are persistent pollutants that are highly toxic and can cause cancer, and other major physiological issues.

Soil was being excavated from the site to be treated and disposed of, officials said.

Earlier this week, the National Transportation Safety Board launched an investigation into the safety practices at Norfolk Southern, which operates in 22 eastern states.

Norfolk Southern must meet several legally binding requirements in the coming weeks and months to avoid federal fines and penalties.

The company has said it would comply with the government's directive and this week released a checklist of new safety measures, including the installation of more heat detectors on the tracks -- which might have prevented the derailment in East Palestine.

The federal order to clean up the mess was issued the same day that Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro called on his state attorney general to bring criminal charges against Norfolk Southern for potential failures that led to the disaster, while Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said his administration was considering a similar move.

On Monday, Shapiro announced that he secured a commitment from Norfolk Southern to pay $7.38 million to the state to cover any costs related to the cleanup.

The company also faces several class-action lawsuits stemming from the derailment and controlled burn of vinyl chloride that sent a large plume of black smoke billowing into the atmosphere on Feb. 6.

Returning home five days after the spill, East Palestine residents became increasingly nervous as many began to experience symptoms like burning eyes, labored breathing, headaches, nausea and irritated skin.

Despite continued assurances from officials about the safety of the air and water, many remain deeply concerned that pets, crops and livestock had been exposed in the disaster's immediate aftermath.