Ohio lawmakers approve $13.5B transportation budget with new rail safety rules

A Norfolk Southern train passes through the center of East Palestine, Ohio on February 22, weeks after a Norfolk Southern train derailed spilling hazardous chemicals. Ohio lawmakers approved a $13.5 billion transportation budget Wednesday, which includes new rail safety rules. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

March 29 (UPI) -- Ohio lawmakers have approved a $13.5 billion transportation budget, which includes new rail safety rules in the wake of last month's East Palestine train derailment that released toxic chemicals into the air and water. Lawmakers called the budget, approved Wednesday, the "largest infrastructure investment in Ohio's history." It provides $2.2 billion for paving, $1.5 billion for large road projects and $360 million for safety upgrades. Advertisement

The two-year transportation spending bill now heads to Gov. Mike DeWine, who has line-item veto power.

Among the bill's rail safety improvements is a new requirement for the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio, which regulates trains, to create a report on the state's transportation of hazardous materials and waste.

The bill would also require two-person crews on freight trains to improve safety. And, it would force rail companies to install wayside detectors every 10 to 15 miles along tracks to catch broken equipment, before a derailment can occur.

According to lawmakers, Ohio has not updated its rail-safety rules in about 30 years.

Last month, a Norfolk Southern train carrying toxic chemicals derailed near the town of East Palestine. The derailment and toxic spill started a fire that melted the aluminum covers of three tank cars, holding vinyl chloride, which continued to burn for days after the wreck.

A second train derailment, earlier this month, affected 20 cars on a 212-car train. None of the cars that derailed leaked hazardous materials.

A Norfolk Southern train conductor was killed days later in what was the third major accident in Ohio for the railroad company since last month's East Palestine derailment.

While lawmakers are applauding the safety changes, railroad industry representatives are not, arguing the federal government -- not states -- should decide the rules.