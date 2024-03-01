Trending
March 1, 2024 / 4:10 PM

University of Florida to fire all DEI employees to avoid violating state law

Gov. Ron DeSantis has challenged diversity programs, calling them 'discriminatory initiatives'

By Ehren Wynder
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis attends the 66th Annual Daytona 500 at the Daytona International Speedway this past month. DeSantis last May signed into law a bill banning the use of state and federal funds for DEI initiatives at public colleges. Photo by Mike Gentry/UPI
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis attends the 66th Annual Daytona 500 at the Daytona International Speedway this past month. DeSantis last May signed into law a bill banning the use of state and federal funds for DEI initiatives at public colleges. Photo by Mike Gentry/UPI | License Photo

March 1 (UPI) -- The University of Florida announced Friday it is firing all employees in positions related to diversity, equity and inclusion at the public university.

According to a memo that the Alligator, UF's campus newspaper, posted on X, the university has "closed its office of the chief diversity officer, eliminated DEI positions and administrative appointments, and halted DEI-focused contracts with outside vendors."

The university said it made the decision to comply with state law, which prohibits the use of state and federal funds for DEI programs.

UF's office of the chief financial officer will reallocate approximately $5 million in DEI funds into a faculty recruitment fund, according to the memo. Affected employees will receive UF's standard 12 weeks of pay.

"The University of Florida is -- and will always be -- unwavering in our commitment to universal human dignity. As we educate students by thoughtfully engaging a wide range of ideas and views, we will continue to foster a community of trust and respect for every member of the Gator Nation. The University of Florida is an elite institution because of our incredible faculty who are committed to teaching, discovering, and serving," the memo read.

The announcement comes about a week after the College Fix reported UF employs one administrator for every four undergrads, a 12% increase from 10 years ago.

UF's DEI initiatives consist of the equivalent of 24 full-time employees and costs the university $53. million, $3.3 million of which is state funded, according to the report.

The university's office of the chief diversity officer's website describes its mission as charting "the inclusive excellence strategy for the university."

Florida's Board of Education announced the rule banning the use of state and federal funds for DEI at public colleges in January. The new regulations are based on a bill Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law in 2023.

DeSantis has called DEI programs "discriminatory initiatives."

Florida's Board of Education defines DEI as "any program, campus activity or policy that classifies individuals on the basis of race, color, sex, national origin, gender identity or sexual orientation and promotes differential or preferential treatment of individuals on the basis of such classification."

DEI professionals, however define their work as correcting inequities within an organization for marginalized groups.

