Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Feb. 26, 2024 / 12:00 PM

First-ever Florida Man Games held in St. Augustine

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Feb. 26 (UPI) -- The first-ever Florida Man Games were held in St. Augustine, Fla., featuring events including a mullet contest, a "weaponized pool noodle mud duel" and a "Florida sumo" contest where competitors tried to spill one another's beers.

The all-day event featured teams competing in multiple varied events, which also included a pork butt eating contest, a "Florida Ma'am" beauty contest and an "evading arrest obstacle course" that featured competitors being pursued by actual police officers.

Advertisement

Hundreds of spectators purchased $55 tickets to observe the proceedings.

The team that racked up the most points across events was awarded a $5,000 prize.

Celebrity guests at the Florida Man Games included American Gladiators alums Dan "Nitro" Clark and Lori "Ice" Fetrick, who served as referees for various events, and TikTok star OMGITSWICKS, who served as host.

Pete Melfi, a former radio personality and current podcaster based out of St. Augustine, came up with the Florida Man Games last year after organizing "the laziest race in the history of races," a beer run lasting only half of a kilometer -- about 1,640 feet.

Advertisement

"We understand that Florida is weird," Melfi told The New York Times. "We embrace it."

Read More

Latest Headlines

Flaco, who famously escaped NYC's Central Park Zoo, has died
Odd News // 2 days ago
Flaco, who famously escaped NYC's Central Park Zoo, has died
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Flaco, the Eurasian Eagle owl who escaped New York City's Central Park Zoo a year ago, has died after crashing into a building on West 89th Street in Manhattan.
Stowaway snake hitches a ride in Louisiana woman's car
Odd News // 2 days ago
Stowaway snake hitches a ride in Louisiana woman's car
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- A Louisiana woman returned to her car after visiting a store and discovered she had a stowaway: a yellow-bellied river snake.
721 members of India's Karbi community walk on stilts for world record
Odd News // 2 days ago
721 members of India's Karbi community walk on stilts for world record
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Members of the Karbi community in India broke a Guinness World Record when they formed a line of 721 people walking on stilts.
Lost Powerball ticket worth $50,000 found three months later
Odd News // 2 days ago
Lost Powerball ticket worth $50,000 found three months later
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- A Kentucky man who spent three months thinking he had thrown out a Powerball ticket worth $50,000 came across it by chance in a company car.
Apple warns customers not to put wet iPhones in rice
Odd News // 2 days ago
Apple warns customers not to put wet iPhones in rice
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Apple is warning customers to stop putting their iPhones in bags of rice when the devices get wet.
Guinness World Records revokes title for oldest dog ever
Odd News // 2 days ago
Guinness World Records revokes title for oldest dog ever
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Guinness World Records said it has revoked the title of oldest dog ever from Bobi, a dog who was purportedly 31 when he died in October 2023.
Police surprised to encounter kangaroo at Texas park
Odd News // 2 days ago
Police surprised to encounter kangaroo at Texas park
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Police in Texas were called to a public park on a report of a loose kangaroo, but arrived to find the marsupial was merely a pet "enjoying the park with his family."
Ram on the lam captured in New Jersey
Odd News // 3 days ago
Ram on the lam captured in New Jersey
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- New Jersey police captured a ram Friday morning after the animal was spotted several times over the course of multiple days.
Deer rescued after 12 days with its head stuck in plastic container
Odd News // 3 days ago
Deer rescued after 12 days with its head stuck in plastic container
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- An Indiana deer seen wandering with a plastic container stuck over its head for at least 12 days was rescued Thursday morning.
Escaped bull wanders into Colorado pond, gets stuck in mud
Odd News // 3 days ago
Escaped bull wanders into Colorado pond, gets stuck in mud
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Emergency responders in Colorado came to the rescue of an escaped bull that wandered into a pond and became stuck in the mud.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Guinness World Records revokes title for oldest dog ever
Guinness World Records revokes title for oldest dog ever
Apple warns customers not to put wet iPhones in rice
Apple warns customers not to put wet iPhones in rice
Man uses $100 in lottery winnings to play again, wins $1 million
Man uses $100 in lottery winnings to play again, wins $1 million
721 members of India's Karbi community walk on stilts for world record
721 members of India's Karbi community walk on stilts for world record
Stowaway snake hitches a ride in Louisiana woman's car
Stowaway snake hitches a ride in Louisiana woman's car
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement