Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 26, 2024 / 6:11 PM

Professors' group sanctions New College of Florida over 'intellectual reign of terror'

By Sheri Walsh
The American Association of University Professors announced Monday it will add New College of Florida to its list of public institutions that fail to comply with "widely accepted standards of academic government." Photo courtesy of State University System of Florida, Board of Governors
1 of 2 | The American Association of University Professors announced Monday it will add New College of Florida to its list of public institutions that fail to comply with "widely accepted standards of academic government." Photo courtesy of State University System of Florida, Board of Governors

Feb. 26 (UPI) -- A national organization of college professors has voted to sanction New College of Florida, accusing the state and Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of an "unprecedented politically motivated takeover."

The American Association of University Professors announced Monday that it had voted unanimously to add New College of Florida, as well as Spartanburg Community College, to its list of public institutions that have failed to comply to "widely accepted standards of academic government."

Advertisement

"What we are witnessing in Florida is an intellectual reign of terror," LeRoy Pernell, professor of law at Florida A&M, told the AAUP special committee. "We are being named an enemy of the state."

"This is a test case for a conservative overhaul of higher education -- and it isn't going to stay isolated to New College or Florida," said Nicholas Clarkson, assistant professor of gender studies at New College, who resigned last August.

Related

According to the AAUP's sanction list, a sanction informs professors and others of poor working conditions at certain higher education institutions. There are currently 14 colleges and universities throughout the United States on the list.

The AAUP's vote to sanction New College of Florida follows a December special committee report called "Political Interference and Academic Freedom in Florida's Public Higher Education System," where the AAUP singled out the governor's January 2023 restructuring of New College of Florida and the appointment of six new members to the college board of trustees.

Advertisement

The trustees "dedicated themselves to ignoring their fiduciary responsibilities to the institution in favor of pushing the governor's political goals," the AAUP claimed.

"Following the ouster of then-president Patricia Okker, the board of trustees and administration eliminated the college's Office of Outreach and Inclusive Excellence and its gender studies program. They also attacked tenure and imposed new admission standards and athletic programs absent meaningful faculty involvement," the AAUP said, adding that the actions violate AAUP principles of shared governance.

Last May, DeSantis signed three education bills into law, including Senate Bill 266 that bans higher learning institutions from giving state or federal funding to programs that promote diversity, equity and inclusion.

The law takes "several steps to prevent woke ideologies from continuing to co-opt our state universities and state colleges," DeSantis said. "By signing this legislation, we are ensuring that Florida's institutions encourage diversity of thought, civil discourse and the pursuit of truth for generations to come."

The AAUP investigating committee said the administration abolished the faculty senate at Spartanburg Community College on April 10, 2023, in an effort "to prevent the senate from voting that day to oppose the administration's policy requiring faculty members to be present on campus for almost forty hours each week."

Advertisement

The AAUP claims the state replaced Spartanburg's senate with an academic council "of its own devising" and "whose bylaws restricted its deliberations to academic policy."

Latest Headlines

Supreme Court grapples with free speech concerns involving social media
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Supreme Court grapples with free speech concerns involving social media
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Supreme Court justices on Monday heard arguments in a pair of potentially landmark cases relating to the freedom of social media companies such as Facebook and X to regulate speech on their platforms.
Ex-FBI informant to remain jailed before trial for allegedly lying about Biden family
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Ex-FBI informant to remain jailed before trial for allegedly lying about Biden family
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- A California judge said Monday that ex-FBI informant Alexander Smirnov must stay in jail as he awaits trial for allegedly lying to federal authorities about President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.
FTC moves to block Kroger acquisition of Albertson's grocery stores
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
FTC moves to block Kroger acquisition of Albertson's grocery stores
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- The Federal Trade Commission is suing to stop the proposed $24.6 billion acquisition of Albertson's Companies by The Kroger Company, according to court documents filed Monday.
U.S. airman who set himself on fire at Israeli Embassy dies of injuries
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. airman who set himself on fire at Israeli Embassy dies of injuries
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- A U.S. airman who set himself on fire in an apparent protest at the Israeli Embassy in Washington, D.C., has died of his injuries, military officials confirmed Monday 
Capital One, Discover merger would hurt consumers, lawmakers say in urging halt to proposed deal
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Capital One, Discover merger would hurt consumers, lawmakers say in urging halt to proposed deal
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Thirteen members of Congress have called on regulators to block a proposed merger between financial giants Capital One and Discover, saying the deal will be bad for consumers.
Trump lawyers file appeal in New York $464 million fraud judgment
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Trump lawyers file appeal in New York $464 million fraud judgment
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump on Monday filed an appeal on his now $464 million civil fraud judgment, an attorney for the Republican presidential candidate says.
Ronna McDaniel to step down as RNC chair on March 8
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Ronna McDaniel to step down as RNC chair on March 8
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Ronna McDaniel, who has served the Republican National Committee as chairwoman since 2017, announced she will step down on March 8 to clear the way for former president Donald Trump to name his own party leadership.
Murder suspect escapes medical transport after pepper spraying deputy
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Murder suspect escapes medical transport after pepper spraying deputy
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- A convicted felon and murder suspect has escaped police custody in Lousiana after pepper spraying and then stealing the cruiser of the deputy transporting him back to jail following a hospital visit.
AT&T to credit customers impacted by last week's network outage
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
AT&T to credit customers impacted by last week's network outage
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- AT&T will reimburse customers affected by last week's network outage, the American communications company said in a statement.
Koch-backed network ends funding for Nikki Haley following S.C. primary loss
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Koch-backed network ends funding for Nikki Haley following S.C. primary loss
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- an influential conservative political network financed by billionaire Charles Koch has announced it will cease contributing to Nikki Haley's presidential campaign.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Mexico City water crisis nearing 'day zero'
Mexico City water crisis nearing 'day zero'
U.S. Air Force member sets himself on fire outside Israeli embassy in D.C.
U.S. Air Force member sets himself on fire outside Israeli embassy in D.C.
Murder suspect escapes medical transport after pepper spraying deputy
Murder suspect escapes medical transport after pepper spraying deputy
Palestinian Authority PM, government resign
Palestinian Authority PM, government resign
Lithium-ion battery blamed in NYC fire that killed 1 and injured 17
Lithium-ion battery blamed in NYC fire that killed 1 and injured 17
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement