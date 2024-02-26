Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 26, 2024 / 3:17 PM

FTC moves to block Kroger acquisition of Albertson's grocery stores

By Simon Druker
A Safeway customer looks at meat products at a supermarket, a subsidiary of Albertsons, in Washington, D.C., in 2022. The Federal Trade Commission is suing to stop the proposed $24.6 billion acquisition of Albertson's Companies by The Kroger Company, according to court documents filed Monday. File Photo by Michael Reynolds/EPA-EFE
1 of 2 | A Safeway customer looks at meat products at a supermarket, a subsidiary of Albertsons, in Washington, D.C., in 2022. The Federal Trade Commission is suing to stop the proposed $24.6 billion acquisition of Albertson's Companies by The Kroger Company, according to court documents filed Monday. File Photo by Michael Reynolds/EPA-EFE

Feb. 26 (UPI) -- The Federal Trade Commission is suing to stop the proposed $24.6 billion acquisition of Albertson's Companies by The Kroger Company, according to court documents filed Monday.

The FTC claims the tentative deal between the two massive grocery chains would be anticompetitive and lead to higher prices for consumers, as well as worse conditions for workers.

Advertisement

"This supermarket mega merger comes as American consumers have seen the cost of groceries rise steadily over the past few years. Kroger's acquisition of Albertsons would lead to additional grocery price hikes for everyday goods, further exacerbating the financial strain consumers across the country face today," FTC Bureau of Competition Director Henry Liu said in a statement.

"Essential grocery store workers would also suffer under this deal, facing the threat of their wages dwindling, benefits diminishing, and their working conditions deteriorating."

Related

If completed, the deal would represent the largest supermarket merger in U.S. history.

The FTC administrative complaint issued Monday authorizes a lawsuit in federal court to block the proposed acquisition. That lawsuit remains pending, and is contingent on the outcome of the FTC's administrative proceedings.

Kroger fired back at the FTC order Monday.

Advertisement

The third-largest retailer in the United States said blocking the deal would hurt both consumers and workers.

"The FTC's decision makes it more likely that America's consumers will see higher food prices and fewer grocery stores at a time when communities across the country are already facing high inflation and food deserts," the Cincinnati-based chain said in a statement.

"In fact, this decision only strengthens larger, non-unionized retailers like Walmart, Costco and Amazon by allowing them to further increase their overwhelming and growing dominance of the grocery industry."

Kroger said its business model is to take costs out of the business and invest in lowering consumer prices in its stores, pointing out it has reduced prices every year since 2003.

The store has also added 100,000 unionized positions since 2012 and views the merger as the "best way to secure [further] union jobs."

Albertson's had not issued a public statement on the FTC decision as of 2 p.m. EST Monday.

Kroger currently operates stores over 36 states, including several under regional names such as Fred Meyer and Quality Food Centers.

Albertsons also operates in 35 states with regional brands including Haggen and Safeway.

Kroger and Idaho-based Albertson's first announced the tentative deal in October of 2022. If finalized, the deal would create a chain of more than 5,000 stores and 4,000 pharmacies employing approximately 700,000 workers and reaching 85 million American households across 48 states.

Advertisement

At the time, Kroger Chairman and CEO Rodney McMullen said the acquisition would accelerate the company's "position as a more compelling alternative to larger and non-union competitors."

Latest Headlines

U.S. airman who set himself on fire at Israeli Embassy dies of injuries
U.S. News // 39 minutes ago
U.S. airman who set himself on fire at Israeli Embassy dies of injuries
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- A U.S. airman who set himself on fire in an apparent protest at the Israeli Embassy in Washington, D.C., has died of his injuries, military officials confirmed Monday 
Capital One, Discover merger would hurt consumers, lawmakers say in urging halt to proposed deal
U.S. News // 54 minutes ago
Capital One, Discover merger would hurt consumers, lawmakers say in urging halt to proposed deal
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Thirteen members of Congress have called on regulators to block a proposed merger between financial giants Capital One and Discover, saying the deal will be bad for consumers.
Trump lawyers file appeal in New York $464 million fraud judgment
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Trump lawyers file appeal in New York $464 million fraud judgment
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump on Monday filed an appeal on his now $464 million civil fraud judgment, an attorney for the Republican presidential candidate says.
Ronna McDaniel to step down as RNC chair on March 8
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Ronna McDaniel to step down as RNC chair on March 8
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Ronna McDaniel, who has served the Republican National Committee as chairwoman since 2017, announced she will step down on March 8 to clear the way for former president Donald Trump to name his own party leadership.
Murder suspect escapes medical transport after pepper spraying deputy
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Murder suspect escapes medical transport after pepper spraying deputy
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- A convicted felon and murder suspect has escaped police custody in Lousiana after pepper spraying and then stealing the cruiser of the deputy transporting him back to jail following a hospital visit.
AT&T to credit customers impacted by last week's network outage
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
AT&T to credit customers impacted by last week's network outage
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- AT&T will reimburse customers affected by last week's network outage, the American communications company said in a statement.
Koch-backed network ends funding for Nikki Haley following S.C. primary loss
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Koch-backed network ends funding for Nikki Haley following S.C. primary loss
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- an influential conservative political network financed by billionaire Charles Koch has announced it will cease contributing to Nikki Haley's presidential campaign.
U.S. Air Force member sets himself on fire outside Israeli embassy in D.C.
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
U.S. Air Force member sets himself on fire outside Israeli embassy in D.C.
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- An active-duty member of the U.S. Air Force set himself on fire outside the Israeli embassy in Washington, D.C., on Sunday and is listed in critical condition, local fire officials said.
Lithium-ion battery blamed in NYC fire that killed 1 and injured 17
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Lithium-ion battery blamed in NYC fire that killed 1 and injured 17
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- A fire that killed one person and injured 17 others this week in New York City was caused by a malfunctioning lithium-ion battery, according to city fire marshals.
Alabama judge in critical condition after alleged shooting by son
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Alabama judge in critical condition after alleged shooting by son
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- A judge in Montgomery, Ala., is in critical condition Sunday after suffering a gunshot wound allegedly inflicted by his own son during a domestic dispute, authorities said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Mexico City water crisis nearing 'day zero'
Mexico City water crisis nearing 'day zero'
U.S. Air Force member sets himself on fire outside Israeli embassy in D.C.
U.S. Air Force member sets himself on fire outside Israeli embassy in D.C.
Alabama judge in critical condition after alleged shooting by son
Alabama judge in critical condition after alleged shooting by son
Ky. college wrestler found dead in dorm room, former team member charged
Ky. college wrestler found dead in dorm room, former team member charged
Murder suspect escapes medical transport after pepper spraying deputy
Murder suspect escapes medical transport after pepper spraying deputy
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement