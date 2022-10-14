Trending
Oct. 14, 2022 / 11:07 AM

Kroger buys Albertson's in $24.6 billion grocery merger

By Doug Cunningham
Kroger on Friday announced a $24.6 billion deal to buy the Albertson's grocery chain. It creates a huge 4,996-store grocery chain with 710,000 workers. The deal will require government approval and Kroger said it expects the merger deal to close in 2024. Photo courtesy <a href="https://www.thekrogerco.com/newsroom/">Kroger</a>
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Kroger and Albertson's grocery stores are merging to form a huge chain that will reach 85 million households with 4,996 stores and 710,00 workers, according to Kroger. Kroger said it will pay $24.6 billion to buy Albertson's.

"We are bringing together two purpose-driven organizations to deliver superior value to customers, associates, communities and shareholders," said Kroger Chairman and CEO Rodney McMullen in a statement. "This merger advances our commitment to build a more equitable and sustainable food system by expanding our footprint into new geographies to serve more of America with fresh and affordable food and accelerates our position as a more compelling alternative to larger and non-union competitors."

McMullen will be the Chairman and CEO of the new combined company. He said Albertson's brings a complimentary footprint because it operates in parts of the country with few or no Kroger stores.

"Given the similarities in the culture and values at Kroger and Albertsons Cos., I am confident that the combination will also have a positive impact on our associates and the communities we are proud to serve," Albertson's CEO Vivek Sankaran said in a statement.

Albertson's operated 2,273 retail food and drug stores with 1,720 pharmacies as of June 18, 2022.

Kroger said the merger helps it to serve America with fresher food faster and will create a broader selection of brands for customers. Government regulatory clearance will be needed to approve the merger.

According to the companies' statement, Albertson's will form a company called SpinCo. that will be spun off to Albertson's shareholders "immediately prior to the merger closing." It will operate as a standalone public company.

Kroger and Albertson's said they will work together to determine which stores will comprise SpinCo. -- estimated to be between 100 and 375 stores.

Kroger said it will commit $17.4 billion in bridge financing to facilitate the merger. The merger deal is expected to close in 2024.

