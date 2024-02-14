Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 14, 2024 / 12:36 AM

Instacart lays off 7% of workforce to 'reshape' grocery delivery service

By Sheri Walsh
Grocery delivery service Instacart announced Tuesday it would lay off 7%, or 250 middle management employees, in a restructuring to keep rising food costs from eating into its profit margin. File photo by Gary C. Caskey/UPI/
Grocery delivery service Instacart announced Tuesday it would lay off 7%, or 250 middle management employees, in a restructuring to keep rising food costs from eating into its profit margin. File photo by Gary C. Caskey/UPI/ | License Photo

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Instacart is the latest tech company to lay off workers, as the grocery delivery giant announced Tuesday it would cut roughly 7% of its staff to keep increased competition and rising food costs from eating into its profit margin.

"Today, we made the tough decision to part with approximately 250 of our talented team members," Instacart chief executive officer Fidji Simo wrote in a letter to investors, despite fourth-quarter earnings of $803 million landing within analysts' estimates.

Advertisement

"This will allow us to reshape the company and flatten the organization so we can focus on our most promising initiatives that we believe will transform our company and industry over the long-term," Simo added. "I am confident this will enable us to execute with even more focus and efficiency moving forward."

Tuesday's layoffs focused on Instacart's middle management. The grocery service is the latest tech firm to reduce its workforce in the past month. Google, Microsoft, Snapchat, DocuSign, eBay and PayPal have all announced sizable layoffs.

Related

According to an SEC filing, Instacart had 3,486 employees as of June 2023. The layoffs will allow it to structure the organization with current "business needs, top strategic priorities and key growth opportunities," as it allocates teams to larger projects.

Advertisement

Instacart's chief operating officer, chief technology officer and chief architect will also leave the company for "personal reasons." Instacart said it only plans to fill the CTO role.

Instacart took off during the COVID-19 pandemic as shoppers and drivers delivered groceries to consumers at home in more than 5,500 cities, according to its website. The company went public last September.

"Our consumer product is the best it has ever been, enabling us to invest more than we ever have before on marketing and incentives that have the ability to resurrect and attract new users as well as deepen engagement with existing users," Simo wrote.

"We're doing all of this while maintaining our relentless focus on profitable growth and our long-term financial targets."

Latest Headlines

Paramount Global lays off 800 employees days after broadcasting record-breaking Super Bowl
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Paramount Global lays off 800 employees days after broadcasting record-breaking Super Bowl
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Days after CBS' Super Bowl LVII broke viewership records, its partner company Paramount Global said it was laying off 800 employees as it seeks to cut costs and streamline its operations.
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin released from hospital
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin released from hospital
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has been released from the hospital where he was admitted earlier this week to treat a bladder issue, officials said.
Tom Suozzi poised to win special election to fill George Santos' former House seat
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Tom Suozzi poised to win special election to fill George Santos' former House seat
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Former Rep. Tom Suozzi was poised Tuesday night to win a special election in New York to fill the U.S. House seat left vacant after former GOP Rep. George Santos was expelled from Congress.
House Republicans vote to impeach DHS head Alejandro Mayorkas over border security
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
House Republicans vote to impeach DHS head Alejandro Mayorkas over border security
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- House Republicans voted Tuesday to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, over his handling of the U.S. border with Mexico, in an effort that Democrats derided as a baseless political stunt.
Police in Tennessee arrest suspect wanted in shooting of 2 deputies, 1 of whom died
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Police in Tennessee arrest suspect wanted in shooting of 2 deputies, 1 of whom died
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- A weeklong manhunt is over for the killer of a Tennessee sheriff's deputy who also injured another, according to authorities.
White House 'deeply concerned' over arrest of Venezuelan activist
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
White House 'deeply concerned' over arrest of Venezuelan activist
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- The U.S. government is "deeply concerned" over the arrest of Venezuelan activist Rocío San Miguel, who has not been heard from since Friday, White House spokesman John Kirby told reporters Tuesday.
In worst 1-day loss in nearly a year, Dow tumbles 525 points on new inflation data
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
In worst 1-day loss in nearly a year, Dow tumbles 525 points on new inflation data
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Stocks tumbled Tuesday as the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 525 points on news that inflation ran hotter than expected in January, stoking investor fears that interest rates may not be coming down soon.
New GLAAD report finds LGBTQ representation lacking in video games
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
New GLAAD report finds LGBTQ representation lacking in video games
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- A new study on LGBTQ-inclusive video gaming shows that less than 2% of games currently available on the market take into account LGBTQ-related content and characters.
Police in Kansas arrest man in theft, destruction of Jackie Robinson statue
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Police in Kansas arrest man in theft, destruction of Jackie Robinson statue
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Police in Wichita, Kan., say they have arrested a man in connection to the theft and destruction of a statue of baseball great Jackie Robinson in January. Incident is not a hate crime, police say.
'History is watching,' Biden says in urging House to support aid plan for Ukraine
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
'History is watching,' Biden says in urging House to support aid plan for Ukraine
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- After the Senate earlier on Tuesday passed a bipartisan $95 billion emergency defense package that provides aid to Ukraine, President Joe Biden forcefully urged its approval in the House.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Houthi missile strikes Iran-bound cargo ship in Red Sea but crew escape injury
Houthi missile strikes Iran-bound cargo ship in Red Sea but crew escape injury
In support of Trump, Elise Stefanik files bar complaint against N.Y. AG Letitia James
In support of Trump, Elise Stefanik files bar complaint against N.Y. AG Letitia James
'History is watching,' Biden says in urging House to support aid plan for Ukraine
'History is watching,' Biden says in urging House to support aid plan for Ukraine
Russia places Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas on wanted list
Russia places Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas on wanted list
Police in Kansas arrest man in theft, destruction of Jackie Robinson statue
Police in Kansas arrest man in theft, destruction of Jackie Robinson statue
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement