Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 18, 2024 / 10:26 AM

Former Meta COO Sheryl Sandberg to leave company's board

By A.L. Lee
Sheryl Sandberg, who resigned more than 18 months ago as Meta's Chief Operating Officer, announced Wednesday that she will take a further step back by also leaving the company's board, saying "this feels like the right time to step away." File photo by Pat Benic/UPI
Sheryl Sandberg, who resigned more than 18 months ago as Meta's Chief Operating Officer, announced Wednesday that she will take a further step back by also leaving the company's board, saying "this feels like the right time to step away." File photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Sheryl Sandberg, who resigned more than 18 months ago as Meta's Chief Operating Officer, announced that she will take a further step back by also leaving the company's board, saying "this feels like the right time to step away."

"With a heart filled with gratitude and a mind filled with memories, I let the Meta board know that I will not stand for reelection this May," she wrote in a statement posted to Facebook Wednesday.

Advertisement

The post included several photographs of Sandberg smiling and interacting with the leadership team.

Sandberg emphasized that she is not completely cutting ties with the social media giant.

Related

"Going forward, I will serve as an advisor to the company, and I will always be there to help the Meta teams," she said.

Advertisement

Sandberg said she chose to remain on Meta's board for an additional 18 months to "help ensure a successful transition" following her departure.

She thanked CEO Mark Zuckerberg for his steady leadership during a more than year-long transition, as well as Meta's new COO Javi Olivan, who stepped into Sandberg's previous role in August 2022, about two months after she resigned.

"I will always be grateful to Mark for believing in me and for his partnership and friendship," she wrote. "He is that truly once-in-a-generation visionary leader and he is equally amazing as a friend who stays by your side through the good times and the bad."

Sandberg also gave credit to Justin Osofsky, Meta's head of online sales, operations and partnerships, and Nicola Mendelsohn, head of global ad relations for Facebook, who both had "proven beyond a doubt that the Meta business is strong and well-positioned for the future," she said.

Sandberg resigned from Facebook's leadership team in June 2022 after joining the company in 2008, and then serving as Zuckerberg's second-in-command for more than 14 years.

Two years into her tenure, Sandberg became a member of the Facebook board, saying Wednesday that the role was "the opportunity of a lifetime."

Advertisement

At the time of her resignation, Zuckerberg called Sandberg's departure "the end of an era."

She is largely credited with turning Facebook into one of the most profitable companies in the tech industry, generating billions in advertising revenue and improving the platform's relationship with the public and regulators.

Her departure comes as the company has shifted its focus to products that support the metaverse and other virtual reality assets.

Meta also encountered some financial turbulence over the past year in which the company conducted three rounds of layoffs in an effort to restructure its workforce, while putting tens of thousands of employees out of work.

Previously, Sandberg revealed she wanted to put more focus on her family following the unexpected death of her former spouse Dave Goldberg in 2015.

In August 2022, Sandberg remarried to former NBC News producer Tom Bernthal.

In her statement, Sandberg expressed deep gratitude for her experience while working for the company.

"I will always be grateful to my colleagues and teammates at Meta for all the years of working side by side and all they taught me," she said. "And I am particularly grateful to my fellow Meta board members for their lasting friendships, the guidance they provided me for so many years, and their stewardship of products that mean so much to people all over the world."

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Biden to visit North Carolina to announce $82M for high-speed Internet
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Biden to visit North Carolina to announce $82M for high-speed Internet
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will travel to North Carolina on Thursday to announce $82 million in new federal investments to help bring high-speed Internet to thousands of homes and businesses that don't have service.
Appeals court blocks Texas from enforcing book rating law
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Appeals court blocks Texas from enforcing book rating law
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has blocked the Texas Education Agency from enforcing a state law requiring booksellers to rate the explicitness and relevance of sexual references in materials they sell to schools.
14 Democrats join House GOP in denouncing Biden's border policy
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
14 Democrats join House GOP in denouncing Biden's border policy
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- A group of 14 Democrats sided with Republicans on Wednesday in denouncing President Joe Biden's policies surrounding the U.S.-Mexico border.
Texas will defy DHS' cease-and-desist demand over access to border area, AG says
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Texas will defy DHS' cease-and-desist demand over access to border area, AG says
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Texas will not comply with the Biden administration's demand that it stop blocking U.S. Border Patrol agents from accessing a 2.5-mile stretch of the U.S.-Mexico border, according to the state's attorney general.
Demolition of Pittsburgh's Tree of Life synagogue underway
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Demolition of Pittsburgh's Tree of Life synagogue underway
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Demolition of Pittsburgh's Tree of Life synagogue has begun, some five years after it became the site of the deadliest anti-Semitic attack in U.S. history.
Biden admin. blacklists former Guatemalan president, ex-minister for corruption
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Biden admin. blacklists former Guatemalan president, ex-minister for corruption
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- The Biden administration targeted two former Guatemalan officials, including former President Alejandro Eduardo Giammattei Falla, with punitive measures on Wednesday over allegations of corruption.
Florida bans state, federal funding for DEI at public colleges
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Florida bans state, federal funding for DEI at public colleges
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Florida's Board of Education announced Wednesday it would "permanently prohibit" the use of state or federal funds for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion programs or activities at public colleges throughout the state.
U.S. designates Houthis as terrorist organization amid Red Sea attacks
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
U.S. designates Houthis as terrorist organization amid Red Sea attacks
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- The United States on Wednesday designated Houthi rebels in Yemen as a terrorist organization for their ongoing targeting of shipping vessels in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.
Candlelight vigil held at U.S. Capitol to commemorate American hostages in Gaza
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Candlelight vigil held at U.S. Capitol to commemorate American hostages in Gaza
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Families of Americans being held hostage in Gaza, along with a bipartisan group of lawmakers, held a candlelight vigil Wednesday on the steps of the U.S. Capitol to commemorate more than 100 days without their loved ones
Federal ban on some Apple watch sales to resume
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Federal ban on some Apple watch sales to resume
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- The Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 once again will be banned from sales in the United States as of 5 p.m. Thursday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

In defamation case, judge threatens to remove Trump from courtroom
In defamation case, judge threatens to remove Trump from courtroom
N.Y. Islamic community mourns after 5 victims of same family killed in crash
N.Y. Islamic community mourns after 5 victims of same family killed in crash
Iran says nine killed by retaliatory airstrikes from Pakistan
Iran says nine killed by retaliatory airstrikes from Pakistan
U.S. conducts fourth attack on Houthi rebels in Yemen
U.S. conducts fourth attack on Houthi rebels in Yemen
Princess Kate to be hospitalized for up to two weeks after abdominal surgery
Princess Kate to be hospitalized for up to two weeks after abdominal surgery
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement