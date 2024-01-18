Trending
Advertisement
World News
Jan. 18, 2024 / 9:34 AM

India's Akasa Air orders 150 Boeing 737 Max jets amid increased U.S. scrutiny

By Doug Cunningham
Boeing and India's Akasa Air said Thursday Akasa is ordering 150 more 737 Max jets. The order comes as the FAA expanded its probe into the 737 Max 9 after one of them lost a door plug mid-flight, grounding the jet in the United States. File photo by Cityswift/Flickr
Boeing and India's Akasa Air said Thursday Akasa is ordering 150 more 737 Max jets. The order comes as the FAA expanded its probe into the 737 Max 9 after one of them lost a door plug mid-flight, grounding the jet in the United States. File photo by Cityswift/Flickr

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- India's Akasa Air on Thursday ordered 150 Boeing 737 Max jets as the company faces increased scrutiny over their production in the United States.

Boeing and Akasa Air announced the order at the the Wings India 2024 airshow, adding that the airline is also buying 737-10 and additional 737-8-200 Boeing aircraft for a total of 226 planes.

Advertisement

"The lower carbon emissions of the 737 MAX family allow us to remain focused on sustainable operations, while also providing our environmentally conscious passengers with a more comfortable way to fly," said Akasa Air founder and CEO Vinay Dube in a statement.

Akasa's entire fleet is made up of 737s and Dube said the airline, which is the fastest-growing in India, can use the order to support its rapid domestic expansion as well as to add international routes in the coming months.

Related

According to Boeing, the 737 Max variants will give Akasa Air additional capacity and range while cutting fuel consumption and carbon emissions by 20% over older-generation jets.

Boeing Chief Operating Officer Stephanie Pope said the increased 737 order from Akasa is a testament to the capabilities of the 737 Max family.

Advertisement

"The efficiency and versatility of the 737-10 and 737-8-200 will support Akasa Air's expansion to meet soaring demand for air travel in the region for many years to come," Pope said in a statement.

However, in the United States, the FAA said Wednesday it will keep Boeing's 737 Max 9 jets grounded as it expands a probe into the door plug blow-out in flight and Boeing's production processes for the plane.

The expanded investigation includes scrutiny of manufacturing methods and production lines both at Boeing and subcontractor Spirit AeroSystems.

Latest Headlines

Iran says nine killed by retaliatory airstrikes from Pakistan
World News // 8 hours ago
Iran says nine killed by retaliatory airstrikes from Pakistan
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Iran criticized Pakistan for a retaliatory attack on Thursday that killed 10 people in a tit-for-tat strike that continued to heighten tensions in the Middle East.
President Isaac Herzog: Israel can't consider peace agreements amid threats
World News // 1 hour ago
President Isaac Herzog: Israel can't consider peace agreements amid threats
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Israeli President Isaac Herzog told an international audience in Davos on Thursday that Israel cannot consider peace negotiations as it faces threats from Hamas and other militant groups.
New Samsung Galaxy phones allow real-time translations
World News // 1 hour ago
New Samsung Galaxy phones allow real-time translations
SEOUL, Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Samsung Electronics unveiled its latest line of flagship smartphones loaded with artificial intelligence technology during the Galaxy Unpacked event in San Jose, Calif.
Northern Ireland grinds to a halt as 100,000 public workers strike over pay
World News // 3 hours ago
Northern Ireland grinds to a halt as 100,000 public workers strike over pay
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Northern Ireland was brought to a standstill Thursday after 100,000 public employees walked out in the country's largest-ever strike in a long-running dispute over pay.
U.S. conducts fourth attack on Houthi rebels in Yemen
World News // 12 hours ago
U.S. conducts fourth attack on Houthi rebels in Yemen
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- The United States on Wednesday launched its fourth attack against Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen, striking more than a dozen missiles and launchers that U.S. officials said presented "an imminent threat" to vessels.
Mitsuko Tottori becomes first woman president of airline in Japan
World News // 18 hours ago
Mitsuko Tottori becomes first woman president of airline in Japan
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Japan Airlines Wednesday promoted former cabin attendant Mitsuka Tottori to become the company's first female president, effective April 1.
King Charles III to undergo treatment for enlarged prostate
World News // 19 hours ago
King Charles III to undergo treatment for enlarged prostate
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- England's King Charles III is canceling planned events before being treated for an benign enlarged prostate next week.
Almost 25K now dead in Gaza as Israeli airstrikes pound Khan Younis
World News // 19 hours ago
Almost 25K now dead in Gaza as Israeli airstrikes pound Khan Younis
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Powerful Israeli airstrikes pounded the Gaza town of Khan Younis on Tuesday night as the death toll from Israel's war against Hamas militants reached 24,448 Gaza residents and 193 Israeli troops.
Princess Kate to be hospitalized for up to two weeks after abdominal surgery
World News // 23 hours ago
Princess Kate to be hospitalized for up to two weeks after abdominal surgery
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Kensington Palace said in a Wednesday statement that Britain's Princess Kate 's planned abdominal surgery was successful. She was hospitalized Tuesday.
Antonio Guterres calls for multilateral cooperation for climate, AI, political challenges
World News // 23 hours ago
Antonio Guterres calls for multilateral cooperation for climate, AI, political challenges
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday that world leaders are failing the muster the political will needed to tackle the big global issues.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

In defamation case, judge threatens to remove Trump from courtroom
In defamation case, judge threatens to remove Trump from courtroom
N.Y. Islamic community mourns after 5 victims of same family killed in crash
N.Y. Islamic community mourns after 5 victims of same family killed in crash
Iran says nine killed by retaliatory airstrikes from Pakistan
Iran says nine killed by retaliatory airstrikes from Pakistan
U.S. conducts fourth attack on Houthi rebels in Yemen
U.S. conducts fourth attack on Houthi rebels in Yemen
Princess Kate to be hospitalized for up to two weeks after abdominal surgery
Princess Kate to be hospitalized for up to two weeks after abdominal surgery
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement