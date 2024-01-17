Trending
Advertisement
World News
Jan. 17, 2024 / 4:19 PM

Mitsuko Tottori becomes first woman president of airline in Japan

By Doug Cunningham
Japan Airlines announced Wednesday it has named Mitsuko Tottori as its the female president, effective April 1. She's a former cabin attendant currently serving as a senior vice-president. Photo courtesy of Japan Airlines
Japan Airlines announced Wednesday it has named Mitsuko Tottori as its the female president, effective April 1. She's a former cabin attendant currently serving as a senior vice-president. Photo courtesy of Japan Airlines

Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Japan Airlines on Wednesday promoted former cabin attendant Mitsuko Tottori to become the company's first female president, effective April 1.

Her rise is viewed as an important milestone as Japan continues to struggle with workplace gender equality.

Advertisement

Tottori joined the JAL Group in April 1985, rising to manage the 1st Cabin Attendant Department in 2005. She's currently a senior vice president and representative director at the airline.

Along the way, she took on different roles as she advanced within the company. She earned her first vice president title in May 2016.

Related

In 2020, Tottori worked to improve Japan Airlines' brand and was just the second woman to be appointed the company's representative director in June of that year.

In 2023, she became senior vice president for customer experience at the JAL Group.

In a statement on its website, Japan Airlines said, "After joining the company, ... Tottori gained a high level of insight and field experience in safe flight operations and service through her career as a cabin attendant and through her work with Corporate Safety & Security.

"From 2020, she has demonstrated outstanding leadership as senior vice president, cabin attendants division, in balancing human resource development and employee motivation under the challenging management environment of the COVID-19 pandemic, making a significant contribution to maintaining safe operations," the statement said.

Advertisement

In the 2023 Global Gender Gap Report by the World Economic Forum, Japan ranked 125th out of 146 countries in closing the gender gap. The prior year, Japan ranked 116th.

In the East Asia region as a whole the gender gap is at 68.8% parity. Within that region New Zealand, the Phillipines and Australia have the highest parity.

Fiji, Myanmar and Japan are at the bottom of the list, according to the World Economic Forum report.

The report said that, at the current rate of progress, it will take 189 years for the East Asia and Pacific region to reach gender parity.

Latest Headlines

King Charles III to undergo treatment for enlarged prostate
World News // 1 hour ago
King Charles III to undergo treatment for enlarged prostate
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- England's King Charles III is canceling planned events before being treated for an benign enlarged prostate next week.
Princess Kate to be hospitalized for up to two weeks after abdominal surgery
World News // 5 hours ago
Princess Kate to be hospitalized for up to two weeks after abdominal surgery
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Kensington Palace said in a Wednesday statement that Britain's Princess Kate 's planned abdominal surgery was successful. She was hospitalized Tuesday.
Antonio Guterres calls for multilateral cooperation for climate, AI, political challenges
World News // 5 hours ago
Antonio Guterres calls for multilateral cooperation for climate, AI, political challenges
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday that world leaders are failing the muster the political will needed to tackle the big global issues.
Antony Blinken renews calls for path to Palestinian state; Gaza war deaths top 24,000
World News // 7 hours ago
Antony Blinken renews calls for path to Palestinian state; Gaza war deaths top 24,000
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday repeated U.S. calls for a Palestinian state, saying it was the only answer to Israel's "age-old quest for genuine security."
Rishi Sunak faces vote on Britain's Rwanda asylum plan as 60 MPs revolt
World News // 9 hours ago
Rishi Sunak faces vote on Britain's Rwanda asylum plan as 60 MPs revolt
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's Conservative administration faces a crunch vote Wednesday in Parliament on his Rwanda bill to deport asylum seekers who arrive without permission to the east African country.
China's population falls for second straight year
World News // 10 hours ago
China's population falls for second straight year
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- For a second consecutive year, China's population has declined, according to statistics released Wednesday.
Putin meets North Korea's top envoy amid growing military cooperation
World News // 12 hours ago
Putin meets North Korea's top envoy amid growing military cooperation
SEOUL, Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin met with North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui during her visit to Moscow, the Kremlin said, amid growing military cooperation and economic exchanges between the two isolated regimes
Hundreds of millionaires, billionaires urge politicians at Davos to tax their wealth
World News // 12 hours ago
Hundreds of millionaires, billionaires urge politicians at Davos to tax their wealth
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Nearly 270 millionaires and billionaires urged world leaders congregating in Switzerland for The World Economic Forum on Wednesday to tax their wealth.
EU blacklists Hamas' political leader over Oct. 7 attack
World News // 14 hours ago
EU blacklists Hamas' political leader over Oct. 7 attack
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- European lawmakers have sanctioned Yahya Sinwar, the political leader of Hamas, over the threat his militant group poses to the union's member states and its October attack on Israel.
Iran launches strikes into Pakistan amid rising tensions in Middle East
World News // 17 hours ago
Iran launches strikes into Pakistan amid rising tensions in Middle East
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Iran on Tuesday launched airstrikes targeting a Sunni militant group in Pakistan, attracting a strong rebuke from its neighbor, which said two children were killed in the attack.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Hundreds of millionaires, billionaires urge politicians at Davos to tax their wealth
Hundreds of millionaires, billionaires urge politicians at Davos to tax their wealth
Iran launches strikes into Pakistan amid rising tensions in Middle East
Iran launches strikes into Pakistan amid rising tensions in Middle East
Sen. Chuck Grassley hospitalized with infection
Sen. Chuck Grassley hospitalized with infection
E. Jean Carroll tells damages hearing that Donald Trump assaulted her, lied about it
E. Jean Carroll tells damages hearing that Donald Trump assaulted her, lied about it
2 NYPD officers shot, injured during struggle with domestic violence suspect
2 NYPD officers shot, injured during struggle with domestic violence suspect
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement