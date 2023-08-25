Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 25, 2023 / 5:19 PM

Grocery delivery service Instacart files paperwork for IPO

By Patrick Hilsman
Grocery delivery company Instacart said Friday that it has filed paperwork with the Securities and Exchange Commission to initiate the process of making an Initial Public Offering. The company will be listed under "CART" on the Nasdaq. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Grocery delivery company Instacart said Friday that it has filed paperwork with the Securities and Exchange Commission to initiate the process of making an Initial Public Offering. The company will be listed under "CART" on the Nasdaq. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Instacart announced Friday that it has initiated the process of making an initial public offering for its common stock.

The grocery delivery and technology service said it has filed an S-1 Form with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Advertisement

Though the details of Instacart's IPO have not been established, the company has announced it will work with a number of financial companies.

"Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan will act as lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. BofA Securities, Barclays, and Citigroup will act as additional book-running managers, Baird JMP Securities, A Citizens Company, LionTree, Oppenheimer & Co., Piper Sandler, SoFi, Stifel, Blaylock, Van, LLC, Drexel Hamilton, Loop Capital Markets, R, Seelaus & Co., LLC, Ramirez & Co., Inc., Stern, and Tigress Financial Partners will act as co-managers of the proposed offering," Instacart said in a press release Friday.

The company will be listed under the symbol "CART" on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

Last year, Instacart cut its valuation from $39 billion to $24 billion, and in the past quarter the company says its revenue reached $716 million.

The company said the stock's price range and number of shares has not yet been determined.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Evacuation order lifted after naphtha chemical leak and fire at Louisiana refinery
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Evacuation order lifted after naphtha chemical leak and fire at Louisiana refinery
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Evacuations were underway Friday within 2 miles of a naphtha chemical leak and fire at a Garyville, La., Marathon petroleum refinery in St. John The Baptist Parish 40 miles west of New Orleans.
F/A-18 pilot dies after ejecting from fighter jet in late-night crash
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
F/A-18 pilot dies after ejecting from fighter jet in late-night crash
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- The F/A-18 fighter pilot who ejected during a training flight near San Diego Thursday night has died, according to ABC News, citing an unnamed U.S. military official.
Republicans pick Houston for 2028 national political convention
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Republicans pick Houston for 2028 national political convention
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Houston will host the 2028 GOP national convention, according to Politico, citing a decision made Friday in a private meeting of Republican officials.
Consumer sentiment moved 'sideways,' but is overall upbeat, report says
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Consumer sentiment moved 'sideways,' but is overall upbeat, report says
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- U.S. consumer sentiment in August was relatively unchanged, though optimism remains resilient despite lingering inflationary pressures, the University of Michigan reported Friday.
Fed Chair Powell: Inflation 'remains too high,' lending rates may be increased
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Fed Chair Powell: Inflation 'remains too high,' lending rates may be increased
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Inflation in the U.S. economy remains too high and lending rates may need to move higher, U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said in a highly anticipated speech on Friday.
Donald Trump, co-defendants surrender at Fulton County Jail in Georgia election case
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Donald Trump, co-defendants surrender at Fulton County Jail in Georgia election case
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Former Justice Department attorney and Trump loyalist Jeffrey Clark led a parade of five co-defenders who surrendered themselves to Fulton County authorities after the former president was booked into the Georgia jail.
UAW members vote to authorize strikes at GM, Ford and Stellantis
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
UAW members vote to authorize strikes at GM, Ford and Stellantis
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- The UAW said Friday that its members have voted to authorize a strike at Ford, General Motors and Stellantis. The union said an average of 97% of voting members across Big Three auto companies voted yes.
Five dead, hundreds of thousands without power in Michigan as storms spawn tornadoes
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Five dead, hundreds of thousands without power in Michigan as storms spawn tornadoes
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- A Thursday night Michigan tornado ripped through Ingham County as a line of severe thunderstorms left five dead and 650,000 without power.
AAA: Average gas prices dip, but downturn likely won't last
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
AAA: Average gas prices dip, but downturn likely won't last
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- A slump in crude oil prices brought some modest relief to consumers by way of lower gasoline prices, though AAA said the downturn might not last.
600 Texas inmates evacuated after prison fire
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
600 Texas inmates evacuated after prison fire
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Heavy flames coming from the cell block of one of Texas's prisons forced the evacuation of more than 600 prisoners before dawn on Friday, Texas Department of Criminal Justice officials said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Five dead, hundreds of thousands without power in Michigan as storms spawn tornadoes
Five dead, hundreds of thousands without power in Michigan as storms spawn tornadoes
F/A-18 pilot dies after ejecting from fighter jet in late-night crash
F/A-18 pilot dies after ejecting from fighter jet in late-night crash
Maui County releases names of 388 unaccounted for after wildfires
Maui County releases names of 388 unaccounted for after wildfires
Britain, U.S. believe Yevgeny Prigozhin is dead, U.S. disputes missile claim
Britain, U.S. believe Yevgeny Prigozhin is dead, U.S. disputes missile claim
600 Texas inmates evacuated after prison fire
600 Texas inmates evacuated after prison fire
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement