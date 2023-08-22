Trending
Advertisement
World News
Aug. 22, 2023 / 10:08 AM

Tech company Arm's IPO could be biggest of year, though competition is stiff

By Daniel J. Graeber
With its technological designs in everything from the iPhone to laptops, Arm's initial public offering could be the biggest yet this year. File photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
With its technological designs in everything from the iPhone to laptops, Arm's initial public offering could be the biggest yet this year. File photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 22 (UPI) -- The initial public offering of Arm, an England-based chipmaker owned by Japan's SoftBank, could be the largest of the year, though its own filing shows risks run the gamut from geopolitical issues to supply-side constraint.

SoftBank on Monday filed paperwork with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to list Arm on tech-heavy Nasdaq.

Advertisement

No share price was listed, though analyst at financial services firm Bernstein estimated its fair-market value at around $40 billion, some $12 billion more than SoftBank paid for the chipmaker in 2016.

Arm's system services are near-ubiquitous in the digital age, with its chip designs embedded in most major lines of smartphones and laptops. Speaking to CNBC late last year, Arm CEO Rene Haas said her company was indispensable.

Read More

"Given the fact that we license the technology to all the major players in the industry, no one can really afford to miss a product cycle or scale back on R&D or not do a product," she said.

SoftBank in the F-1 form with the SEC reported Arm's net income of $524 million and total revenue of $2.68 billion for its fiscal year ended in March. At a time when lending is somewhat prohibitive due to aggressive rate hikes, not just in the U.S. market, but globally, Arm could face some headwinds, however.

Advertisement

"We face intense competition and could lose market share to our competitors," it said in the filling.

The company added that its revenue stream was largely dependent on how much other companies adopt its technology.

Apart from competition, the company listed everything from supply-side constraints to "adverse development in the economic and political conditions" of the regions in which it operates as risk factors that could undermine its value.

SoftBank itself reported a net loss of $3.3 billion for the second quarter. The market in which Arm operates, however, could grow by 7% annually to reach $247 billion by the end of 2025, the company said in the SEC filing.

The IPO follows the collapse of a $40 billion effort by Nvidia and Softbank to sell Arm. The U.S. Federal Trade Commission ruled that the "vertical deal would give one of the largest chip companies control over the computing technology and designs that rival firms rely on to develop their own competing chips."

Arm in March announced plans to eliminate nearly 1,000 jobs

Latest Headlines

Wildfires in Europe: 18 found dead in Greek blaze as Spain prepares to declare disaster
World News // 24 minutes ago
Wildfires in Europe: 18 found dead in Greek blaze as Spain prepares to declare disaster
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Authorities in northeastern Greece discovered the remains of 18 people in a forest near the Turkish border as wildfires have devastated the region for the past four days.
Microsoft restructures $69B deal to acquire Activision
World News // 57 minutes ago
Microsoft restructures $69B deal to acquire Activision
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Microsoft has proposed selling cloud streaming rights for Activision Blizzard computer games to French game developer Ubisoft to address the concerns of British anti-trust regulators who have blocked a takeover.
Leaders of China, Russia, India gather for BRICS summit sans Putin
World News // 1 hour ago
Leaders of China, Russia, India gather for BRICS summit sans Putin
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- The leaders of China, Russia, India and Brazil, will gather with dozens of nations in South Africa for a three-day summit. Russian President Vladimir Putin will join the conference virtually.
Pakistan army attempts to rescue 8 from dangling cable car
World News // 2 hours ago
Pakistan army attempts to rescue 8 from dangling cable car
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Eight people were trapped in midair on a broken cable car in Pakistan as Army Special Services raced to rescue them on Tuesday.
British intelligence: Ukraine drone strikes against Russian target likely from inside Russia
World News // 2 hours ago
British intelligence: Ukraine drone strikes against Russian target likely from inside Russia
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- The destruction of a Russian supersonic bomber more than 400 miles inside Russian territory means it is likely that some of Ukraine's drone attacks against Russian military targets are being launched from Russia.
U.N.: Taliban defy 'general amnesty' with 800 extrajudicial killings, arrests in Afghanistan
World News // 3 hours ago
U.N.: Taliban defy 'general amnesty' with 800 extrajudicial killings, arrests in Afghanistan
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- The United Nations accused the Taliban in Afghanistan of being involved in at least 800 extrajudicial killings, arbitrary arrests and detention of members of its former government in a report released Tuesday.
Former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin jailed for 8 years after return from exile
World News // 4 hours ago
Former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin jailed for 8 years after return from exile
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Exiled former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra returned to Thailand on Tuesday 15 years after fleeing corruption charges after he was ousted in a military coup.
Tropical Storm Franklin moving slowly through Caribbean toward Hispaniola
World News // 1 day ago
Tropical Storm Franklin moving slowly through Caribbean toward Hispaniola
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Tropical Storm Franklin was moving slowly through the Caribbean overnight Monday and into Tuesday, with forecasters expecting the system to hit Hispaniola on Wednesday with heavy and possibly dangerous rains.
North Korea plans to launch spy satellite this month, Japan says
World News // 8 hours ago
North Korea plans to launch spy satellite this month, Japan says
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- North Korea has informed Japan of its intent to launch a reconnaissance satellite into space between Thursday and Aug. 31, Tokyo said Tuesday, months after Pyongyang failed an earlier launch attempt.
Japan to begin gradual release of treated Fukushima wastewater Thursday
World News // 10 hours ago
Japan to begin gradual release of treated Fukushima wastewater Thursday
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Japan announced Tuesday that it will begin its gradual release of treated radioactive wastewater collected from the destroyed Fukushima nuclear power plant into the ocean on Thursday as it seeks to continue decommission.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ohio teen sentenced to life in prison in high-speed crash that killed boyfriend, friend
Ohio teen sentenced to life in prison in high-speed crash that killed boyfriend, friend
Wind-powered cargo ship starts maiden voyage amid energy transition
Wind-powered cargo ship starts maiden voyage amid energy transition
Tennessee lawmakers gather for special session on gun policy
Tennessee lawmakers gather for special session on gun policy
Trump agrees to $200K bond in Georgia election interference case
Trump agrees to $200K bond in Georgia election interference case
Special Counsel Jack Smith pushes back on Trump's bid to delay Jan. 6 trial until 2026
Special Counsel Jack Smith pushes back on Trump's bid to delay Jan. 6 trial until 2026
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement