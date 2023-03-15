Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 15, 2023 / 7:18 PM

Michigan bank holding company pleads guilty in $69M securities fraud case

By Simon Druker
Financial services firm Sterling Bancorp agreed Wednesday to plead guilty to security fraud, including a $27.2 million fine, which will go toward paying restitution. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Financial services firm Sterling Bancorp agreed Wednesday to plead guilty to security fraud, including a $27.2 million fine, which will go toward paying restitution. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 15 (UPI) -- Financial services firm Sterling Bancorp agreed Wednesday to plead guilty to securities fraud, including a $27.2 million fine, which will go toward paying restitution.

The Michigan-based bank holding company pleaded guilty to one count of securities fraud, under terms of the plea agreement, according to the Justice Department.

Advertisement

The company also will serve a probation term through 2026. Officials are not seeking a criminal fine in the case.

Sterling committed $69 million worth of securities fraud. Prosecutors contend it filed false statements related to its initial public offering in 2017, as well as its subsequent financial statements in 2018 and 2019.

RELATED Exiled Chinese billionaire, Steve Bannon associate arrested on fraud charges

The bank allegedly encouraged its employees to push its Advantage Loan Program to customers in the lead-up to the IPO. The program provided loans with a 35% interest rate, "but it did not require submission of typical loan documentation, such as an applicant's tax returns or payroll records."

"For years, Sterling originated residential mortgages that were rife with fraud to pad its bottom line and then lied about these loans in its IPO and subsequent public filings, defrauding unwitting investors," Justice Department Assistant Attorney General Kenneth Polite Jr. said in a statement.

Advertisement

"This proposed guilty plea reflects the nature and seriousness of the wrongdoing and demonstrates the Department of Justice's commitment to protecting the integrity of our public markets, holding corporations accountable for their criminal misconduct, and compensating victims for their losses," he said.

RELATED Website company to pay nearly $300,000 for failing to secure children's personal data

Sterling Bancorp merged into Webster Financial Corp. last year.

Total losses to non-insider-victim shareholders amounted to just under $70 million.

Negotiated as part of the plea deal, the fine will go toward paying restitution to non-insider victims. The lack of criminal charge is to ensure the company pays all it is able to the victims.

RELATED Canadian police arrest 8 for 'biggest art fraud' scheme in history

"This proposed guilty plea holds Sterling accountable for its role in defrauding non-insider victim-shareholders of millions of dollars by originating fraudulent loans through its Advantage Loan Program and filing false securities statements about the Program in its IPO and subsequent annual filings," said Tyler Smith, acting inspector general of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, in a statement.

Latest Headlines

Officials say barge arriving in Puerto Rico carried migrants, cocaine and gun
U.S. News // 46 minutes ago
Officials say barge arriving in Puerto Rico carried migrants, cocaine and gun
March 15 (UPI) -- U.S. Coast Guard officers Tuesday arrested 18 stowaways on a barge arriving in San Juan, Puerto Rico, recovering a firearm and cocaine in the process.
Most Americans view mainline religious groups favorably, survey says
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Most Americans view mainline religious groups favorably, survey says
March 15 (UPI) -- Americans hold a favorable view of some of the country's largest religious groups, but have a negative view of Muslims, according to a new poll by Pew Research.
Former Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti appointed U.S. ambassador to India
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Former Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti appointed U.S. ambassador to India
March 15 (UPI) -- The U.S. Senate Wednesday confirmed former Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti as the latest U.S. ambassador to India.
In Nevada speech, President Joe Biden urges cheaper prescription drugs, says 'more coming'
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
In Nevada speech, President Joe Biden urges cheaper prescription drugs, says 'more coming'
March 15 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden touted his plan to lower prescription drug costs in Nevada ahead of new federal rebates, promising "there's a lot more coming."
Two people dead in shooting near Portland International Airport
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Two people dead in shooting near Portland International Airport
March 15 (UPI) -- Two people are dead after a shooting at a hotel near Portland International Airport on Wednesday morning.
Kellogg Company to split snack and cereal products into separate companies under new names
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Kellogg Company to split snack and cereal products into separate companies under new names
March 15 (UPI) -- The Kellogg Company is rebranding its snack and cereal products under different names, the company announced Wednesday. The company's snacks will be listed under the brand "Kellanova" and cereals under "WK Kellogg Co."
Border Patrol finds $67,830 of gold in package valued at $125
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Border Patrol finds $67,830 of gold in package valued at $125
March 15 (UPI) -- Border agents at the Port of Cincinnati discovered a package filled with $67,830 worth of gold in a shipment heading for Hong Kong with a declared value of $125, officials said Wednesday.
Longer growing seasons may mean longer allergy seasons
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Longer growing seasons may mean longer allergy seasons
Recent research suggests that growing seasons are being lengthened by more than two weeks compared to the historical average since 1970. This could prolong the symptoms many seasonal allergy sufferers endure.
High production and higher temperatures to keep natural gas prices in check
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
High production and higher temperatures to keep natural gas prices in check
March 15 (UPI) -- After soaring last year on the back of a war premium, an increase in domestic natural gas production should help put a ceiling over the U.S. price of natural gas, a consultant group said Wednesday.
Exiled Chinese billionaire, Steve Bannon associate arrested on fraud charges
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Exiled Chinese billionaire, Steve Bannon associate arrested on fraud charges
March 15 (UPI) -- Exiled Chinese billionaire and Steve Bannon associate Guo Wengui was arrested Wednesday in New York on fraud charges.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

North Korea confirms missile launches, says it will 'annihilate the enemy'
North Korea confirms missile launches, says it will 'annihilate the enemy'
Two people dead in shooting near Portland International Airport
Two people dead in shooting near Portland International Airport
Credit Suisse stock triggers trading pause after Saudi bank cuts support
Credit Suisse stock triggers trading pause after Saudi bank cuts support
Lloyd Austin slams Russian jet encounter with U.S. drone as 'risky, unsafe'
Lloyd Austin slams Russian jet encounter with U.S. drone as 'risky, unsafe'
Google Doodle salutes Filipino Adobo
Google Doodle salutes Filipino Adobo
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement