Advertisement
World News
Feb. 24, 2024 / 1:18 PM

Farmers jeer Macron as tensions escalate at France's top agriculture show

By Simon Druker
A farmer tries to run while protesting at the opening of the 60th International Agriculture Fair (Salon de l'Agriculture), in Paris on Saturday. The fair is being held amid months of demonstrations by farmers across Europe against the European Union's agricultural policies. Photo by Christophe Petit Tesson/EPA-EFE
A farmer tries to run while protesting at the opening of the 60th International Agriculture Fair (Salon de l'Agriculture), in Paris on Saturday. The fair is being held amid months of demonstrations by farmers across Europe against the European Union's agricultural policies. Photo by Christophe Petit Tesson/EPA-EFE

Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Farmers in France leveled jeers at President Emmanuel Macron amid heightening tensions Saturday at the opening of the country's annual agricultural fair in Paris.

Macron was also forced to cancel a planned debate scheduled to take place in the evening with activists as farmers clashed with police ahead of the show's opening.

Advertisement

The Salon de l'Agriculture is a massive annual event in France, attracting around 600,000 visitors over a nine-day period.

Farmers chanted "Macron resign" as he arrived at the event to preside over the opening ceremonies before heading to a closed-door breakfast with farmers.

Related

The president announced the debate's cancellation Friday evening in a post on X, signing off by saying he is "proud of our agriculture and our farmers."

The unions representing French farmers indicated they would not appear for the scheduled debate, prompting food processors and retailers to also skip the event.

The shelved debate was to revolve around the country's embrace of European Union agricultural policies and what farmers call unfair business practices, including low wages and outside competition.

Macron did propose a new round-table discussion in three weeks time between himself and the country's main farming unions.

Advertisement

"Since day one, I've been at the side of our farmers. Over the past few years, we've made major progress together. We have faced a crisis of confidence, income and recognition," Macron told reporters Saturday following the closed-door breakfast.

But he closed on a more sober note.

"We have to be both humble and clear-sighted: We can't solve the farming crisis in a few hours. It won't be resolved today or during the show," Macron said.

In late January, French farmers proposed tractor barricades and siege of Paris over their grievances, but the action was called off at the last minute.

The group Les Soulèvements de la Terre was also one of the groups expected to debate with Macron Saturday. The environmental collective has had previous clashes with police and farmers over climate change issues.

The group revealed at a news conference Thursday it was banned by the Macron government from last year's event.

Latest Headlines

Zelensky, European leaders mark 2nd anniversary of invasion at Ukraine airfield
World News // 3 hours ago
Zelensky, European leaders mark 2nd anniversary of invasion at Ukraine airfield
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky joined leaders from Europe and around the world at an airfield Saturday to commemorate the second anniversary of the Russian invasion.
Grenada police suspect escaped prisoners killed 2 Americans while hijacking yacht
World News // 20 hours ago
Grenada police suspect escaped prisoners killed 2 Americans while hijacking yacht
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Three inmates, who were recaptured Wednesday after escaping a Grenada police station, may have hijacked a yacht and killed two American citizens in the process, the Royal Grenada Police Force said Thursday.
Germany legalizes cannabis consumption with restrictions
World News // 22 hours ago
Germany legalizes cannabis consumption with restrictions
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- The German legislature passed a measure Friday legalizing cannabis for adults but restricting its sale to specific cannabis clubs. The legislation passed the Bundestag 407-226.
At least 10 now dead in Spanish high-rise apartment building blaze
World News // 1 day ago
At least 10 now dead in Spanish high-rise apartment building blaze
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- At least 10 people were killed and eight injured after fire swept through a high-rise apartment complex overnight in the eastern Spanish port city of Valencia.
World War II-era bomb transported out of British garden to be detonated at sea
World News // 1 day ago
World War II-era bomb transported out of British garden to be detonated at sea
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Bomb disposal crews are preparing to remove a WWII era bomb that was discovered in Plymouth, Britain.
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu presents first post-war plan for Gaza
World News // 1 day ago
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu presents first post-war plan for Gaza
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Benjamin Netanyahu presented a post-Gaza War plan on Thursday night that allows the Stripe to be run by "local officials" and leaves the Israeli Defense Force in place to prevent the resurgence of Hamas.
Canadian airline Lynx to shut down after two years
World News // 1 day ago
Canadian airline Lynx to shut down after two years
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Calgary-based Lynx Air announced it would cease flight operations as of Monday.
European Commission unblocking $148B frozen funding to Poland
World News // 1 day ago
European Commission unblocking $148B frozen funding to Poland
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- The European Commission will soon begin sending more than $100 billion worth of currently-blocked currency to Poland after resolving issues related to the rule of law, the EU executive branch confirmed on Friday.
Schumer leads delegation to Ukraine to encourage support for aid bill
World News // 1 day ago
Schumer leads delegation to Ukraine to encourage support for aid bill
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Friday he is leading a delegation to Ukraine to meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky as House Republicans block aid to Ukraine as it battles the ongoing Russian invasion.
British court declines to restore citizenship of woman who joined ISIS as teen
World News // 1 day ago
British court declines to restore citizenship of woman who joined ISIS as teen
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Shamima Begum, the British woman who traveled to Syria to join the Islamic State as a teenager nine years ago, lost an appeal to regain her citizenship after a unanimous decision by an appeals court.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Gallup Poll: Biden overall approval 38% even as 82% of Democrats approve of him
Gallup Poll: Biden overall approval 38% even as 82% of Democrats approve of him
At White House governor's meeting, Biden urges support on immigration reform
At White House governor's meeting, Biden urges support on immigration reform
National Guard helicopter crash kills 2 in Mississippi
National Guard helicopter crash kills 2 in Mississippi
Grenada police suspect escaped prisoners killed 2 Americans while hijacking yacht
Grenada police suspect escaped prisoners killed 2 Americans while hijacking yacht
Odysseus moon lander tipped over onto side but functioning normally, company says
Odysseus moon lander tipped over onto side but functioning normally, company says
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement